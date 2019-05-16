Watch This Ultra Rare Cockpit Video Of An F-22 Raptor Blasting Through The Skies

Our friend David Cenciotti did a nice breakdown of what he saw in that video. The only thing we can add at first glance is the windscreen frame can be seen where a special glass panel can be installed for nuclear missions. Once activated, this glass pane can go opaque in an instant when a flash from the detonation of a nuclear device is detected, thus saving the crew's eyesight without the need for having them wear cumbersome goggles that provide a similar function. You can read more about this technology in this past piece of ours.

It's somewhat puzzling that in a time marked by the Pentagon giving out less information to the public on its most potent capabilities and technologies, the approval for in-cockpit videos of aircraft that were previously off limits is a becoming a real trend. And it's one we are very thankful for.

