Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

We can talk about F-35 aggressors, Tomcat tales, geopolitics, ninja bombs—you know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
This week was really eventful. It started with the puzzling saber rattling and military deployments in regards to Iran. We also had an out of the blue follow-up to a story we broke years ago about a bizarre strike on an Al Qaeda terror boss in Syria. It turns out that just as we suspected it was done with an exotic low collateral damage weapon—a AGM-114 Hellfire with sword-like blades that pop out from its sides!

We also posted the second part of our series with Paco, which took us from bombing in A-6s to dogfighting in F-14s and F-5s, and so much more. We also got news that the USAF is standing up a much needed F-35 aggressor squadron to keep pace with emerging threats. In addition, there were posts about shadowy submarine wake detection systems, new long-range missiles for the F-35, our first look at one of the top contenders for the Navy's future frigate tender, and so much more

Still, there was a ton of stuff we just couldn't get to, but it's not too late!

Welcome to Bunker Talk.

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

We can talk about this MH-60S all geared up to blast small boats in the Persian Gulf:

Or what about this rarity?:

 

There's also the reality that the F-15X is already hard at work and it hasn't even been ordered yet:

Then there's this Skycrane douching the hell out of a fire. That's some aim!:

Finally, I couldn't help but reminisce a bit about the old days of U.S. steel on the Bay:

The Bunker doors are swinging open. 

Discuss!

