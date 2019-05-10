Fully Armed F-15Cs Have Arrived In The Middle East Amid Accusations Of Iranian Threats

The U.S. Air Force has deployed a contingent of F-15C Eagle fighter jets to the Middle East, sending them on their way carrying live missiles. This follows the arrival of four B-52H Stratofortress bombers and the early appearance in the Persian Gulf of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and her strike group, all ostensibly in response to still largely unclarified threats to American forces in the region from Iran and its proxies.

On May 9, 2018, Air Forces Central Command announced the arrival of the F-15Cs, which had occurred the day before, but offered few details, simply releasing photos showing two Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom taxing at an "undisclosed location" in Southwest Asia. One of the planes in the carried the name Deadpool, a reference to the Marvel Comics anti-hero, while the other had the nickname "Starscream" and the logo of the Decepticons, the villains of Transformers franchise, which involves sentient robots that can transform into various vehicles and aircraft. Starscream originally had the ability to transform into the likeness of an F-15. It is unclear how many Eagles the Air Force has deployed to the Middle East or may be planning to send in the near future.

USAF An F-15C Eagle nicknamed Starscream after arriving in the Middle East.

The released pictures also showed that the planes were carrying live weapon loads consisting of 6 AIM-120C Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and a pair of AIM-9X Sidewinder close-in dogfighting missiles. They also each carried an AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod (ATP) on the centerline, which offers a long-range visual identification capability for the F-15C, which you can read about more here. "U.S. Air Force fighter squadrons enhance regional partnerships and demonstrate a continued commitment to regional security and stability," a caption to one of the photographs read. "These aircraft were moved within the theater to be best positioned to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region."

USAF The pictures the Air Force released show the two jets carrying live AIM-120C and AIM-9X missiles.

It is worth noting that in February 2019, the Air Force withdrew a contingent of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and replaced them with F-15Cs. Two months later, the Air Force F-35A Joint Strike Fighters arrived at that same base marking the first time the service had operationally deployed these stealthy jets to the Middle East, but not as a replacement for the Eagles. As with other recent force deployments to the region, it is unclear as yet as to whether the deployment of the additional Eagles had already been scheduled to make a trip to the Middle East well in advance. Also on May 9, 2019, two additional B-52Hs from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisana arrived at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, bringing the total number of the bombers there to four. The first pair had begun their deployment two days earlier.

USAF The first two B-52Hs from the 2nd Bomb Wing sit on the ramp at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on May 8, 2019.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, and her associated strike group, is still sailing toward the Persian Gulf, transiting through the Red Sea on May 9, 2019. The carrier strike group was scheduled to deploy to the region, but after first conducting various activities in the Mediterranean Sea. On May 6, 2019, a statement from National Security Advisor John Bolton had announced that the ships would instead go directly to the Middle East. Separately, online plane spotters have noticed a recent flow of C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft from Europe heading toward the Persian Gulf, but it is unclear whether or not this is related to the recent deployments of aircraft and ships. The Air Force had only recently withdrawn B-1 Bone bombers from Al Udied and did so without any immediate plans for any new bombers to arrive to take their place. It could be that the service now needs to bring back a variety of personnel and supporting equipment again to sustain the new bomber operations. They could also be supporting the arrival of the F-15s from the United Kingdom or some entirely separate mission.

The buildup is officially in response to intelligence that showed unspecified threats from Iran and its various regional proxies against American forces throughout the Middle East. Since Bolton's initial announcement, media reports, citing unnamed sources have suggested that the intelligence came by way of Israel and that it involved details about the movement of ballistic missiles in the region by sea. It remains unclear who actually has been responding to who and whether or not Iran only began making its moves in the first place in response to U.S. actions. Tensions between the United States and Iran have already been steadily building in recent months. Notably, in April 2019, the U.S. government designated all of Iran's powerful quasi-military Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, heaping even more sanctions on top of the group, which has ties to Iran's controversial nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as international militant and terrorist networks. In response, Iran designated all U.S. military forces in the Middle East as terrorists, a largely symbolic gesture.

Sipa via AP Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Official statements from the Trump Administration, including Trump himself, have offered little additional clarity on the situation and the scope of the potential threats and just how imminent, or not, they actually are or might be. Iran, has, unsurprisingly, categorically denied the accusations, but its hostile position to the United States and its regional allies is no secret, nor is the fact that it supports a variety of terrorist and militant groups throughout the Middle East and elsewhere, who have targeted Americans and their allies over the years. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has engaged in an escalating series of threatening actions and statements in recent weeks. The response of the United States and our partners and allies has been clear: We do not seek war," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a statement on May 9, 2019. "The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against U.S. interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive U.S. response." At the same time, there is also no evidence, so far, that it, or its proxies, have made any new or particularly provocative moves as the U.S. government asserts. Some reports have suggested that American officials may be misinterpreting the intelligence and making whatever Iran is or isn't doing out to be more an imminent concern than it actually is. In a May 9, 2019 interview with MSNBC, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi specifically drew comparisons to the deliberate manipulation of intelligence in the run-up to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Arnulf Stoffel/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP Images Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi, then-Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American Affairs, in 2016.