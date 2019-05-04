Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

This has been an amazingly strange week. I was running a fever through most of it and pitching stuff to Joe to knock out of the park. He did an awesome job keeping the gears turning, kudos to him. We definitely had some weird news. The defecting Beluga whale was my favorite, but quite honestly we had been keeping a very close eye on Venezuela as some sort of military action by the U.S. seems increasingly possible. We also got word that the USAF's F-35As have waded into combat for the first time.

Yet the biggest rush of news came on Friday, started with exciting info that the Air Force's laser intended to one day equip its fighter aircraft is making real progress. And just as we predicted, Russia is circling Turkey with offers to sell their Su-57 fighter jets in place of embargoed F-35As. Then just before the day ended, news broke that North Korea had launched a number of short-range missiles, the first time in a year and a half, and an ominous sign of what may be to come.

There was still a ton of stuff we just couldn't get to, but it's not too late!

Welcome to Bunker Talk.