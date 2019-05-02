Optionally Manned Firebird Rapidly Matures Ahead Of International Debut This Summer

The War Zone recently had the pleasure of chatting with Brian Chappel, the head of Autonomous Systems over at Northrop Grumman, about a program we have followed closely since before it was even officially disclosed—the Firebird optionally manned medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) surveillance aircraft. Firebird has a real shot at revolutionizing how some aerial surveillance is done and who has access to such capabilities. Now, as Firebird wades into the back half of its flight test program, we got an update as to how the unique aircraft is progressing and what's next for the ambitious program overall. First off, make sure to read our in-depth exposé on Firebird from December 2018 to get up to speed on its fascinating lineage and how it intends to upturn the aerial surveillance marketplace. Fast forward nearly five months and there are now three Firebird aircraft undergoing testing. Combined, they have amassed hundreds of hours of flight time not just in the manned configuration, but also in the unmanned configuration. The ability to rapidly transition the plane from manned to unmanned mode is at the heart of the Firebird concept. It can fly beyond line-of-sight, very long duration missions via a satellite data-link that gets installed where the cockpit is otherwise situated in just a matter of a couple of hours.

With the flight test program approaching its conclusion, Chappel and the Firebird team are looking outward to expand the aircraft's horizons, both in terms of business capture and mission sets. Firebird is sure to be a crowd favorite when it flies to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in the United Kingdom this summer. This will be the first major aerospace exhibition for Firebird and it will allow for direct exchanges with potential customers about the plane's immense flexibility and what that means for their unique needs and goals. Chappel described the thinking behind Firebird's presence at RIAT to us as such:

"This summer we will take one of the aircraft to RIAT... You might ask why we aren't going to Paris? That's an awfully big show and we find that at RIAT we can have a much more intimate experience. That connects with another aspect of what's new. There's a lot of international interest. We will be highlighting Firebird and giving some walkarounds and in-depth discussions with potential international customers at RIAT in a way that sometimes is kind of difficult in Paris."

Firebird can be offered to customers in multiple forms. Buying the plane outright is remarkably inexpensive considering it is a purpose built, long-endurance surveillance platform that has an optionally manned capability baked-in. Chappel noted that the aircraft itself will sell for "well under" $10M apiece. The number goes up when you add the unmanned option and different sensor packages. The plane can fly with as many as five sensor systems installed on it at one time and that number could grow in the future. Roughly two dozen payloads have already been flown during tests. Firebird has a huge payload bay as well as three hardpoints to mount pretty much anything one can imagine. And this is the other primary goal of the Firebird team going forward, to bring in as many new sub-systems to be paired with the airframe as possible.

Northrop Grumman Firebird in unmanned mode.

The aircraft's avionics and mission systems are entirely open architecture and were designed to make integrating new payloads, and the software needed to operate them, as cheap and fast as possible. This is a big selling point for foreign buyers as they can integrate their own sensor systems onto Firebird and may be able to sell those sensors to other users of the aircraft. In fact, when it comes to offsets, Brian Chappel made it clear that there is nothing especially challenging when it comes to building Firebird's airframe—it uses simple manufacturing processes. So, local production is indeed a possibility for foreign customers that also see the plane's unique potential. Chappel describes this strategy in depth:

"I would say that none of the technology is exquisite, but the integration and how it all comes together to create such a broad set of capabilities is exquisite. And that's what enables you to do all of it at less than exquisite pricing... The manufacturing approach is very similar in that regard. It does not require extensive or exquisite tooling or expertise and one of the approaches we are finding that is getting traction internationally is the ability to stand up alternate production sites. It is really inexpensive to be able to do that. To the extent that other parties or governments are interested in the capability, but also want to begin developing a capability to produce this type or class of aircraft, we're fine with doing that. We are absolutely looking at and examining a regional manufacturing approach to be able to do that."