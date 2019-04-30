The U.S. Military Now Denies That Japan's Missing F-35A Has Been Found

There has been some confusion over whether or not Japanese or American authorities have found the main wreckage a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A Joint Strike Fighter that crashed in the Pacific Ocean earlier this month. A senior U.S. military officer had told reporters that personnel had found the plane, only to get contradicted by multiple other U.S. military spokespersons. U.S. Air Force General Charles Brown, head of Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), told reporters that the location of the stealthy fighter jet was known during a press briefing on Apr. 30, 2019, according to Nikkei Asian Review. The F-35A crashed on Apr. 9, 2019 off the coast of Japan. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown. 41-year-old Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) Major Akinori Hosomi was at the control of the plane at the time and also remains missing.

“The aircraft’s been located,” Brown said, Nikkei reported. “It’s now in the recovery aspect.” However, Nikkei later updated its story to add a statement from U.S. Air Force Colonel John Hutcheson, a spokesperson for U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ), who said that this was incorrect. Hutcheson did not clarify whether General Brown had simply misspoken or had himself received inaccurate information ahead of the press briefing.

US Air Force General Charles Brown, head of Pacific Air Forces, speaks at a ceremony at US Forces Japan headquarters at Yokota Air Base in Japan.

“The aircraft has not been located at the bottom of the sea,” Hutcheson told Nikkei. “The U.S. military is still working with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to locate the wreckage.” Aircraft and ships searching for the downed aircraft and Major Hosomi did find debris from the crash, including a piece of the F-35’s tail, in the days following the mishap. There have been no reports yet that Japanese or American personnel, or anyone else, have recovered more significant portions of the plane. “The Japanese Self Defense Force F-35A that crashed on April 9 has not yet been located or recovered,” an unspecified Air Force spokesperson subsequently said in a statement, according to Business Insider. “Japanese officials confirmed that some debris from the aircraft was found in early April, shortly after the accident. The U.S. continues to support JSDF-led search and recovery efforts.” The search effort has moved into something of a new phase, which may be what General Brown was referring to. On Apr. 24, 2019, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet announced that it had dispatched a salvage team on board a chartered ship, Ultra Deep Solutions' DSCV Van Gogh, to assist in finding the F-35A.

Ultra Deep Solutions The DSCV Van Gogh.

The Naval salvage unit is bringing a commercial deep-sea submersible, additional unmanned underwater vehicles, and a TPL-25 “towed pinger locator,” with them. The ship will be able to pull the TPL-25 behind it to try and detect emergency signals coming from the wreck. We don't know what the exact functionality or concept of operations for the F-35's flight recorder, or "black box," might be and what kind of emergency locator system it, or the aircraft itself, might have. After spotting a particular signal, the Van Gogh would be able to deploy the manned submersible and drones to more closely investigate any potential crash sites.

USN A TPL-25.

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s (JMSDF) JS Chiyoda submarine rescue ship has already been part of the search and rescue efforts. It is equipped with a Deep Sea Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) and could carry additional remotely operated vehicles, all of which could help in finding the wreckage. Last week, the Kaimei, a deep-sea research vessel from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, also joined the search for the downed F-35A. It has its own deep-sea remotely operated vehicle, as well as echo-sounders and magnetometers that it can use to search for objects of interest below the waves.