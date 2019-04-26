Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about A-6 Intruders, Russian mothership submarines, geopolitics, and MiG-31 Foxhounds with faulty radars—you know, no big whoop.
I am going to make this short and sweet tonight because I think I am running a low fever. Fun stuff! But don't let that stop the discussion, there was a lot we couldn't get to this week. So, let's get after it.
Welcome to Bunker Talk!
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
We can talk about this video of a KC-135 refueling a KC-46:
Or the fact that China's has made one good looking ship in the Type 055 destroyer:
This arctic camouflage on this Jaguar looks like it is out of Bond movie or something:
I would take my car to a North Korean car wash if there was one:
Finally, here's an awesome shot of a TAV-8B on one of Cavour's elevators:
The Bunker doors are open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
