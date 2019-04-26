This High-Speed Special Operations Boat Used By Navy SEALs Can Now Be Yours

If you're looking to stand out at the local yacht club, rescue your friends from pirates, or just be prepared to launch a raid on a small island somewhere, you might be interested in buying this ex-U.S. Navy Mk V Special Operations Craft, or SOC. VT Halter Marine built these high-speed waterjet-propelled boats in the late 1990s for the Navy's elite Special Boat Teams, who work closely with the SEALs, but the service has since replaced them with improved Combatant Craft Mediums, or CCMs. The General Services Administration (GSA) is currently auctioning off this Mk V, which is presently sitting at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC Panama City), in Florida. The current bid is just $52,100 for the 82-foot long aluminum-hulled boat, which originally cost the Navy millions of dollars to buy, though this offer does not yet meet an unspecified reserve price for a final sale.

The boat's two MTU 12V396 TE94 diesel engines and its pair of Kamewa 50-511 waterjets "are reported to be operational; however, this is not a guarantee," according to the GSA listing. The auction listing does note that this Mk V went through a routine maintenance availability in October 2017, which is relatively recent. This propulsion system is the core of the Mk V and gives it a serious top speed in excess of 50 knots, or more than 57 miles per hour, and a range of around 250 miles. To go along with performance, which can result in the boat slapping violently up and down on top of the waves at high speed, the SOC has shock-mitigating seats in its main cabin. These are also part of the package GSA is offering.

GSA A view of one of the Mk V's two MTU 12V396 TE94s.

In addition, the buyer will get the boat's Furuno navigation system, which includes a surface search radar, GPS, and a depth sounder, as well as a VHF radio and a Northern Lights PSL 1515 16 kilowatt generator. GSA is throwing in the boat's microwave, too. You can see the full list of what the package includes below.

GSA

You will have to deal with a dent in the starboard side of the bow and the soft canopy that covers part of the cabin. Things like weapon mounts, and weapons to go on them, or any of the specialized sensors, communications, and data sharing equipment the boat once had are also, and not surprisingly, missing from the deal entirely. But any buyer still needs to submit an End User Certificate to actually buy the boat, which retains a distinctly military character.

USN A US Navy Mk V SOC at speed.