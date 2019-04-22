Rare and Historic Northrop Flying Wing Crashes Into Prison Yard In California (Updated)

Northrop, of course, never abandoned its interest in flying wing designs. Fly-by-wire technology eventually helped mitigate stability issues that made them hard to control. What had by then become Northrop Grumman finally realized the dream of the flying wing bomber when the B-2 Spirit entered U.S. Air Force service in 1997. The company is now in the process of developing its replacement, the B-21 Raider.

Northrop Grumman has also used flying wings and other tailless planforms in the development of advanced drones, including prototype unmanned combat air vehicles, such as the X-47B. Other companies have also experimented with flying wings and similar designs, including on unmanned aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin RQ-170.

But evidence of this earlier work is more limited. Today, the lone N-1M is now in the collection at the National Air and Space Museum. The Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, California bought the surviving N-9MB in 1982.

A lengthy restoration process returned it to flying condition in 1993 and it had made regular appearances at the annual Chino airshow and other events since then. In 2006, it suffered a mid-air engine fire, but was able to land safely. Planes of Fame again returned it to flying condition in 2010 and the plane was reportedly flying today in preparation for its next airshow appearance.