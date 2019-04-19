Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

This week was dominated by rotary-wing combat. We posted on the future, the present, and the past of advanced helicopter technologies. Yet the highlights were some bigger features on unrelated topics. One was on a peculiar, but historic installation at Vandenberg AFB in California and the other was an in-depth editorial on the validity of investing many billions of dollars to revitalize America's ground-based nuclear deterrent.

In addition, we reported on a huge milestone for the F-35 program—the first combat deployment of the USAF's F-35A to the Middle East. There was also the historic first flight of the world's largest aircraft over the weekend that we were posting on in real-time. Finally, Kim Jong Un was up to his old ways and we even got a peek into the briefings President-elect Trump received on key weapons programs back in 2016.

Still, there were many subjects we didn't get to. But it's not too late.

Welcome to Bunker Talk!