More Than A Dozen Air Force KC-135s and KC-46s Flee Kansas Base Ahead Of Bad Weather

The U.S. Air Force has ordered 13 aerial refueling tankers, 10 KC-135s and three of the service's new KC-46 Pegasuses, to evacuate McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas amid concerns about severe weather approaching the area. The precautionary moves follow a number of high-profile weather-related disasters that have impacted major Air Force Bases in the past few months, including severe flooding that inundated Offutt Air Force Base in neighboring Nebraska in March, causing significant damage. Officials at McConnell announced the evacuation on Apr. 17, 2019 and said that the tankers would move to Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state, which is a designated "safe haven" that has the necessary space and facilities to support the displaced aircraft and supporting personnel. There are no plans to close McConnell, which is home to the 22nd Aerial Refueling Wing, the Air Force's largest tanker wing, entirely, though.

KCWH, a local CBS affiliate in Wichita, Kansas, where McConnell is situated, reported that chances of a tornado touching down were low, but that there was a high probability of high winds and hail, both of which can be threatening to aircraft in the open. Wind can also be an issue for aircraft that cannot fit completely and securely inside of available hangars.

USAF A KC-135 departs McConnell Air Force Base on Apr. 17, 2019.

A tornado at Offutt in 2017 damaged two E-4B Nightwatch "doomsday" planes, which had their tails exposed. The severe winds turned the tails into sails, smacking the two planes together and causing millions in damage. The storm also caused damage to eight RC-135 spy planes. Evacuations in the face of severe weather, when possible, are hardly rare, but the past six months have been particularly hard on the Air Force when it comes to storm-related damage. In March 2019, heavy rains also melted snow in much of the midwest, causing historic flooding, which put a significant portion of Offutt Air Force Base under water. The strategic base is home to the bulk of the service's RC-135 spy planes and other low-density, high-value assets, such as the E-4Bs. It also hosts the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, which is in charge of America's nuclear deterrent forces, among other things, and there were concerns that a new hardened bunker on the base would be at risk from the flooding.

USAF A scene from Offutt Air Force Base in March 2019. One of the Air Force's E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, of which it has just four in total, is visible in the background.