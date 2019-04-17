Kim Jong Un Oversees Fighter Drills, Test Of New Weapon As Diplomatic Focus Turns To Russia

Within the last two days, Kim Jong Un has been present at two publicized military engagements, something we haven't seen since the darkest days of U.S-North Korean tensions that led up to a spate of detente that lasted just over a year. This warming of relations culminated in the collapsed denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi late last February. Meanwhile, Kim is looking toward Moscow for closer relations and what may become a lifeline from the hardline international sanctions that are stifling North Korea's economic growth. Kim visited Sunchon Air Base on Tuesday, February 16th, 2019, to inspect operations there. The base is tasked with protecting Pyongyang from aerial attack and houses the country's most advanced fighter aircraft, aging MiG-29s Fulcrums, as well as Su-25 Frogfoot close air support aircraft. Kim had visited the base fairly frequently in years past.

State media reported that the North Korean dictator gave his usual 'field guidance' and sent the aircraft scrambling to perform takeoff and landing drills (a worthless mini airshow). It also quoted him as stating the following:

"The air of peace that has arrived on the Korean Peninsula is not stable, nor have the aggressions of the hostile forces disappeared... Only a strong military can guarantee peace."

North Korea State Media

Then, on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019, North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a "new tactical guided weapon." No pictures of that test have been provided and it is unclear exactly what type of system was tested, although it could be as simple as an anti-tank or surface-to-air missile. But that's not really the point. The messaging is clear—North Korea wants to make it known that their old militaristic modus operandi can quickly return and that this is just a taste of old status quo that deeply rattled the U.S., South Korea, and Japan from 2016 to 2017. A near-identical statement about a tactical weapon test occurred last November, during a time when diplomatic efforts with the U.S. seemed to be stalling. At the time, that was the first publicized military engagement Kim attended in nearly a year. Now, as prospects of a U.S.-North Korea deal and the lifting of some sanctions on Pyongyang have all but dematerialized, we are getting back-to-back military engagements from Kim, and those engagements seem uniquely pointed—visiting the top air combat unit in the country and 'testing' a new missile of some sort. The latter of which is clearly meant to jog the memories of the U.S. and its allies of the constant missile tests that put the entire region on edge.

AP/NK State Media Kim addressing the rubber-stamp party assembly in Pyonyang.