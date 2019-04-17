New MD Explorer Gunship Features Internal Tubes For Launching Guided Munitions And Drones

The light attack helicopter also features a number of general improvements over the earlier 900-series models. This includes a modular, open-architecture glass cockpit that is customizable to meet customer demands and can readily accept upgrades and improvements in the future.

MD Helicopters had also been working on a high-speed derivative, called the Swift, to meet the demands of the U.S. Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program. However, the service rejected that proposal. You can read about the Army's program, which is looking for a high-speed, long-range rotorcraft, in greater depth here.

Still, the MD 969 offers impressive capabilities for a helicopter of its size. The CLT weapon system now leaves the door wide open for the rapid integration of new munitions and payloads in the future, as well. Of course, while Sistema made this specific weapon system custom for MD Helicopters, it would not be surprising to see CLT launchers as an option on an increasing number of helicopters, as well as fixed-wing aircraft, as time goes on for the same reason.

Bell has already shown concept art of its V-280 Valor tilt-rotor equipped with nine-round side-mounted munitions launcher that also appears to use the CLT. A similar weapon system would be a relatively simple way to increase the capability of other modular and adapted gunship platforms, too.