German and Canadian Firms Developing SeaSpider Rocket-Powered Anti-Torpedo Torpedo

“The partnership between Atlas and Magellan will bring to market an innovative new torpedo defense system that will be the first of its kind in this growing market segment,” Haydn Martin, Magellan Aerospace’s Vice President for Business Development, Marketing and Contracts, said in a press release. “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate in this exciting new endeavor with Atlas Elektronik.” For surface ships, the complete SeaSpider system consists of one or more launchers with multiple interceptors, each packed inside their own self-contained canister, and a passive towed sonar. There is also a centralized control system capable of classifying and localizing incoming threats, cueing the anti-torpedo torpedo, and launching it to intercept the target.

Atlas Elektronik An overview of the components of the SeaSpider anti-torpedo torpedo defense system installed on the Schwedeneck-class test ship Helmsand during tests between 2017 and 2018.​​​​

The actual interceptor has its own sonar system that can operate in active or passive modes. The hard-kill system can then either defeat that target with its explosive warhead or by physically slamming into it. SeaSpider’s most novel feature is the use of a rocket motor rather than more traditional chemical or electric propulsion systems found in most torpedoes. Atlas Elektronik says the resulting system is quieter, which in turn makes it easier for it to “hear” the threat and lock on. Magellan Aerospace Corporation also reaches its top speed very quickly, meaning that the interceptor sinks less after launch, making it well suited to shallower water environments. The configuration is sensitive enough that Atlas Elektronik blurred out the rear of the interceptor in the photo it released of one of the launches during the sea trials.

Atlas Elektronik A diagram showing the internal configuration of the SeaSpider system's anti-torpedo interceptor.

Atlas Elektronik also says that SeaSpider can be employed by submarines, either from hull-mounted launch tubes, such as those typically used to employ traditional acoustic decoys, or from its torpedo tubes. In the latter case, the company says it would provide a sub-caliber insert to stabilize more than one of the small anti-torpedo interceptors inside the larger tube.

Atlas Elektronik SeaSpider launcher options.

BrokenSphere via Wikimedia A deactivated Russian Type 53-65K torpedo, an early wake-homing variant of the Type 53 family.