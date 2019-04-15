New Contender For The Army's High-Speed Armed Scout Helicopter Program Emerges

The Army is interested in adding loitering munitions, as well as a precision-guided weapon that can function as both a powered missile and a glide bomb, to the FARA’s arsenal, according to Aviation Week. Raytheon’s AGM-176 Griffin, which is already in widespread use in the U.S. special operations community, as well as on small U.S. Navy vessels, could be one option, as it already meets the multi-function criteria. A variety of other miniature air-launched munitions and drones that could work with an aircraft-mounted launcher are also either in service or in development across the U.S. military.

AVX and L3 say the helicopter will have a full fly-by-wire flight control system and features modular, open-architecture avionics and other mission systems to help rapidly incorporate upgrades in the future. This latter feature is one of the Army’s stated requirements for FARA entrants.

The pilot and co-pilot will sit side-by-side in the cockpit, accord to the press release from the two companies. However, the Army has stipulated that any FARA design be able to operate in a pilot-optional mode, as well. Separately, the service is working together with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop a “digital co-pilot” that could reduce mental and physical strain on pilots and improve operational effectiveness and safety. You can read more about the Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program here.

The design will also have significant component commonality with the compound helicopters they pitch for the other segments of the service’s broader Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program. This over-arching effort aims to replace all of the Army’s helicopters and could replace various other rotorcraft across the U.S. military. Interestingly, the press release from AVX and L3 says that their design will have folding rotors and wings that will allow it to fit inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane and within the hangar on an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the latter pointing to potential Navy interest in the FARA program.