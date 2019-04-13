Stratolaunch's "Roc," The World's Largest Aircraft, Has Flown For The First Time (Updated)
This is a landmark event in aviation history and something the late billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dreamed of seeing.
Stratolaunch, the space launch company founded in part by late billionaire and Microsoft Co-founder Paul Allen, has sent its gigantic Roc aircraft into the skies for the very first time. The flight occurred this morning at 6:46AM from Stratolaunch's home at Mojave Air And Space Port in California. It was chased by a Cessna Citation jet during the inaugural flight.
Roc now takes the throne as the world's largest aircraft with a 385-foot wingspan, a gross takeoff weight of 1,300,000 pounds, and powered by six Pratt & Whitney PW4056 Turbofan engines normally found on the 747-400. Combined, these engines put out a whopping 340,500 pounds of thrust. The Roc—it is nicknamed after the huge bird from Greek mythology—will haul rocket payloads up into the sky before sending them on their way into space. The idea is the craft acts as a completely reusable and flexibly deployable first stage, which could dramatically cut down the cost of putting payloads into space and do so in a highly flexible manner not offered by traditional launch-pad based systems.
We have kept a close eye on the program, which has seen its scope somewhat curtailed since the death of its primary financial backer and visionary Paul Allen. A whole family of space-launch vehicles was intended to be carrier by Roc, now that has been paired down to just one, at least for the time being. As we have explained in the past, the Pentagon is likely to be Stratolaunch's most interested and lucrative customer.
Roc is still in the air at the time of publishing. We will update this post with more information as it comes available about this exciting landmark in aviation history.
UPDATE: 9:25am PDT—
Roc has safely landed back at Mojave Air And Space Port. Congratulations to Stratolaunch and all of their partners on a successful and history making first flight!
Update: 11:46am PDT—
We have some high-resolution images of the flight to share:
Update: 12:50pm PDT—
Ok, we finally have a statement from Stratolaunch, it reads:
Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, founded by Paul G. Allen, today successfully completed the first flight of the world’s largest all-composite aircraft, the Stratolaunch. With a dual fuselage design and wingspan greater than the length of an American football field, the Stratolaunch aircraft took flight at 0658 PDT from the Mojave Air & Space Port. Achieving a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour, the plane flew for 2.5 hours over the Mojave Desert at altitudes up to 17,000 feet. As part of the initial flight, the pilots evaluated aircraft performance and handling qualities before landing successfully back at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
“What a fantastic first flight,” said Jean Floyd, CEO of Stratolaunch. “Today’s flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground launched systems. We are incredibly proud of the Stratolaunch team, today’s flight crew, our partners at Northrup Grumman’s Scaled Composites and the Mojave Air and Space Port.”
The test team conducted standard aircraft testing exercises. Initial results from today’s test points include:
- Performed a variety of flight control maneuvers to calibrate speed and test flight control systems, including roll doublets, yawing maneuvers, pushovers and pull-ups, and steady heading side slips.
- Conducted simulated landing approach exercises at a max altitude of 15,000 feet mean sea level.
The Stratolaunch aircraft is a mobile launch platform that will enable airline-style access to space that is convenient, affordable and routine. The reinforced center wing can support multiple launch vehicles, weighing up to a total of 500,000 pounds.
“We all know Paul would have been proud to witness today’s historic achievement,” said Jody Allen, Chair of Vulcan Inc. and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust. “The aircraft is a remarkable engineering achievement and we congratulate everyone involved.”
We also have some sweet shots to share from them:
