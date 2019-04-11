USAF Secretary Gives Ominous Warning That Show Of Force Needed To Deter Space Attacks

Outgoing Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson says the United States may need to conduct a show of force to deter opponents, such as Russia and China, from attacking U.S. military satellites in space . But it wasn’t entirely clear whether this would involve demonstrating the ability to attack an adversary's own space assets only or if it would even show an ability or willingness to attack hostile space-based systems at all. This cuts to a larger issue, that no one really knows for sure what a war in space would actually look like, though the United Staes is certainly working to answer that question.

“There may come a point where we demonstrate some of our capabilities so that our adversaries understand they cannot deny us the use of space without consequence,” Wilson said, according to The Daily Beast.

“That capability needs to be one that’s understood by your adversary,” she added, according to Air Force Magazine. “They need to know there are certain things we can do, at least at some broad level, and the final element of deterrence is uncertainty. How confident are they that they know everything we can do? Because there’s a risk calculation in the mind of an adversary.”

Wilson wasn’t the only one to warn that the United States might retaliate forcefully in response to an attack on U.S. military space-based systems. “It's not enough to stand in the ring and take punches. You have to have the will and capability to punch back,” U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein also said at the Space Symposium.