The War Zone Wants You! We Are Growing Our Team And Looking For A New Writer

I have some great news! The War Zone is growing and part of that process includes hiring new staff. The first position I am looking to fill now is that of a new writer to join our small, unique, and highly agile team.

The candidate must have experience in the digital journalism space, have a true passion for the defense technology and national security issues we cover, and above all else, they must love the chase!

We offer a high-tempo collaborative work environment and the new writer would be an integral part of our creative editorial team working on personal and cooperative feature projects, as well as daily content. And best of all, there is no commute and we operate with a degree of editorial freedom that is far from common these days.

It's also worth noting that we are unique in that we cover air, sea, land, space, and cyber-related defense topics, as well as geopolitics. We are open to candidates with a specialty in certain areas over another, as long as they are willing to spread their wings over time.

This is a full time and exclusive position that we look to fill very soon.

Tell us about yourself and your thoughts on the position and also send some links to your work to Tyler@thedrive.com.

In addition to this position, we are also open to contributors. Have a special passion project you would love to see published or a unique story idea? Please shoot your pitches my way.

I want to thank everyone who reads and shares our content on a daily basis, as well as those who send us tips on stories and participate in our editorial process. And last, but certainly not least, I want to think our stellar commenting community that consistently adds their own "color" to our daily production. The War Zone would not be the success it is without you and your ongoing participation truly makes the work we do here worth it.

-TR