U.S. Amphibious Assault Ship Loaded With F-35s Operating Off Disputed South China Sea Shoal

The outcome of the standoff was embarrassing to the Philippines, who withdrew, effectively ceding control to the Chinese. Since then, China has continued to assert their authority over the area since and routinely chase Filipino fishermen away.

Wasp's appearance in the area is not the first time U.S. forces have made moves to dispute China's control over Scarborough Shoal. In January 2018, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper conducted a so-called Freedom of Navigation Patrol, or FONOP, near the shoal. In April 2016, U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog ground attack aircraft on a rotational deployment to the Philippines had also flown a mission over the contested area. China responded angrily in both cases, declaring that the United States had violated its sovereignty.

Still, how China might react now to Wasp operating in the vicinity of the Shoal isn't clear. Chinese forces have been increasingly aggressive throughout the South China Sea, even toward American ships, since the beginning of 2018. At the same time, after taking office in 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had also pledged to largely drop the Scarborough Shoal issue, so long as China did not try to further expand its physical presence there, in favor of improving ties with Beijing.

However, in recent months, Duterte has faced increasing criticism for his stance toward China and its aggressive actions in the region. Just days ago, the Philippine military said that Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Little Blue Men had "swarmed" Pag-asa Island in the Spratly chain, which the Philippines occupies with its own military garrison, prompting an unusually strong response from the Filipino president.