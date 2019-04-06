Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

We can talk about Block III Super Hornets, high-speed Black Hawk replacement helos, geopolitics, the YF-23, strategy—you know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
Frankemann/wikicommons
Tyler RogowayView Tyler Rogoway's Articles

This week we were able to catch our breath a bit, but we still had some important posts. From thumbing through the Army's requirements for their high-speed Black Hawk replacement, to detailing the road ahead for the Super Hornet program, to getting our first clear look at the KC-46's boom operator's stations, there was plenty to talk about. We also highlighted that the Marines loaded up an amphibious assault ship with at least ten F-35Bs for the first time and we gave our analysis of the potential opportunity for Russia's Su-57 that has arisen after the U.S. curtailed Turkey's involvement in the F-35 program. We even noted how an exotic jet of high interest showed up far from home. Finally, we posted about the only man who flew the F-22 and the YF-23's take on why the latter lost.  And these were just some of our articles from the week.

Still, there were many subjects we didn't get to, but it's not too late. 

Welcome to Bunker Talk!

The Only Man Who Flew Both The F-22 And The YF-23 On Why The YF-23 LostBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
U.S. Withholding F-35 From Turkey Could Give Russia The Chance It Needs To Export SU-57By Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Here's Where Boeing Aims To Take The Super Hornet In The Decades To ComeBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
U.S. Amphibious Assault Ship In South China Sea With Unprecedentedly Large Load of F-35BsBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
Here's What's In The Army's Requirements For A Future High-Speed Assault HelicopterBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

We can talk about the fact that the E-10 prototype ended up becoming a flying yacht for amirs:

Or we can talk about this crazy artillery duel that occurred in Eastern Ukraine: 

Crows Nest is flying on the Merlin Mk 2 now. These will be the QE Class's eyes in the sky: 

We can also gawk at this upgraded German Tornado cockpit: 

Apparently, Russian road rage can put you in the state's crosshairs by surprise: 

And it's always worth noting that The Greatest Generation were true action heroes. Never forget!:

Zumwalt sailed past the Might Mo in Pearl Harbor this week as well:

The Bunker doors are open. 

Discuss!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ