Watch This Mi-24 Hind Attack Helicopter Make A Super Aggressive Running Takeoff

Helicopters are amazing machines that we usually associate with vertical takeoffs and landings, but under some conditions, and especially with certain helicopters, vertical takeoffs and landings just aren't in the cards. Russia's Mi-8/17/24/35 family of helicopters, which includes the utility-oriented "Hip" and the attack-focused "Hind," often use running takeoffs and landings to their advantage. The video below, that shows a Polish Mi-24 Hind taking off in Afghanistan, is an extreme example of this.

The clip shows the Mi-24 kick-up its tail and balance on its nosewheel as it roars down the runway, transitioning to a climb right before the runway ends. It is an impressive video that makes the Hind look even more menacing than it already does—like a cobra about to strike. Here is a direct link to the video in case it doesn't automatically show up below.