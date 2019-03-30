Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread. We can discuss India's anti-satellite weapon test:

Or what about the fact that these AH-1Zs still haven't made it to Pakistan:

We can talk about this curious Kilo:

Or why don't we just marvel at this MiG-23's landing gear cycling:

Then there is this awesome shot of an Il-76's glazed navigator's station. It has a serious Willy Wonka glass elevator vibe doesn't it?:

Did you know USS Thomas A. Edison had a piano?:

What about this clip? Super eerie lighting! Looks like it is from Starship Troopers!:

The Bunker doors are open. Discuss! Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com