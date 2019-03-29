An Armada Of B-52s And F-16 Escorts Just Flew Off Norway Resulting In These Gorgeous Pics

The U.S. Air Force has released some gorgeous shots of B-52Hs flying with Norwegian F-16 Viper fighter jets over the Norwegian Sea, including uncommon shots of five of the bombers flying together above the clouds. The lumbering aircraft have been flying training missions across Europe from RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom for more than two weeks as part of a regional deployment. The flight over the Norwegian Sea occurred on Mar. 28, 2019 and involved five B-52Hs together with a pair of Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16AMs and a lone two-seat F-16BM. The Bomber Task Force consisting of six B-52Hs, also commonly called BUFFs, for Big Ugly Fat Fellows, first arrived at RAF Fairford on Mar. 14, 2019. All of the bombers are from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

The flights with the Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16AM/BMs gave the bomber crews an opportunity to familiarize themselves with operating in that part of the world and "to demonstrate U.S. commitment to allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces," according to an official Air Force statement.

USAF One of the five B-52Hs flies alongside the pair of Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16AMs and lone F-16BM on Mar. 28, 2019.

USAF

USAF

USAF

"Training with joint partners, allied nations, and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to our ready and postured forces and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges," the service had said when the bombers first touched down in the United Kingdom. So far, the B-52s have flown missions with a number of NATO members in and around the Norwegian Sea, the North Atlantic Ocean near Iceland, the Baltic region, and even in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece. The Air Force has said some of these missions, such as the ones off Iceland, have included mock strikes on surface targets.

USAF

USAF

USAF

USAF

USAF

USAF

The deployment is clearly meant to be a signal of the U.S. military's strategic capabilities to American's "great power" competitors, primarily Russia. Though the Air Force has regularly sent small detachments of B-52s to the United Kingdom for training exercises throughout Europe over the years, having six of the bombers there at once is the single largest deployment of the BUFFs to the region since the invasion of Iraq in 2003, according to Military.com. During the opening phases of that conflict, 20 B-52s flew strike missions from the United Kingdom.

USAF B-52s taxiing together at RAF Fairford. Note the new color multi-function display.

Sending the bombers to RAF Fairford is just the latest in a string of increasing U.S. military activity that seems pointed straight at the Russians and reassuring NATO members in the face of the Kremlin's threatening stance toward the alliance. Most notably, in October 2018, the North Atlantic bloc held its largest multi-national exercise in decades, Trident Juncture, which also took place in and around Norway. As part of those drills, the U.S. Navy sailed a carrier strike group above the Arctic Circle for the first time in nearly 30 years.