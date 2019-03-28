The Air Force Has Grounded Its B-1B Bomber Fleet For The Second Time In A Year

At present, there are no B-1Bs deployed overseas, the Air Force told Military.com reporter Oriana Pawlyk‏. In April 2018, a number of Bones had deployed to the Middle East to support operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. This U.S. military has been scaling this mission back since President Donald Trump declared his intention to withdraw from Syria in December 2018. The United States said that the terrorists no longer controlled any territory as of Mar. 22, 2019, but the group remains active and a serious threat in the region.

The new grounding does come as the Air Force continues to struggle with improving the readiness rates of combat aircraft across the service after years of personnel shortages, constant combat operations, and budgetary issues. The Air Force did say it had finally rectified the shortfall in active duty maintainers in February 2019.

The B-1 fleet is also in the midst of an upgrade program to improve the avionics and other mission systems on the aircraft. This includes installing new digital multifunction displays throughout the cockpit.

We will be sure to update this story with any new information as it emerges.

Contact the author: jtrevithickpr@gmail.com