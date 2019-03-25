Russian Transport Aircraft Deliver Men And Materiel To Venezuela Direct From Syria

A Russian Air Force An-124 Condor heavy transport plane is back home after a brief trip to Venezuela, where it helped reportedly deliver almost 100 military personnel and tons of unspecified cargo as part of the Kremlin’s ongoing support for embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. For two months now, Maduro has been locked in a political crisis with American-supported opposition leader Juan Guaido and there continue to be signs that a U.S. military intervention might be on the horizon. The An-124, along with a Russian Air Force Il-62M passenger transport, arrived at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Venezuela’s capital Caracas on Mar. 23, 2019. Both aircraft originated in Russia, but the Il-62M stopped in the Syrian capital Damascus before heading off to South America, while the An-124 flew through the Russian military’s Khmeimim air base outpost, also in Syria.

Subsequent photographs show Russian personnel on the tarmac wearing desert camouflage uniforms and baseball caps similar, if not identical, to the ones commonly seen on the Kremlin’s troops in Syria. The An-124 left on Mar. 25, 2019. It’s unclear if the Il-62M is still in Venezuela.

“[The Russian troops and cargo] arrived to take part in bilateral consultations,” an unnamed diplomatic source told Russian state media outlet Sputnik on Mar. 25, 2019. “Russia [and Venezuela] have a number of contracts, which are being implemented, including contracts on military and technical cooperation.” The day before, the Associated Press reported that Russia had dispatched the planes and their cargo to “discuss equipment maintenance and training, and strategy,” citing an anonymous Venezuelan official. At the time of writing, there does not appear to be an official Russian government statement about the deployment.

Dmitriy Vinogradov/Sputnik via AP Russian personnel at Khmeimim during a ceremony in May 2017 to mark the anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The uniforms seen here are essentially identical to the ones that the individuals who arrived in Venezuela on Mar. 23, 2019 were wearing.

The claim from Sputnik about the purpose of this deployment seems very difficult to believe. Russia has sold significant amounts of weapons and military equipment to Venezuela, but the bulk of those contracts are concluded. At present, the biggest remaining deal is regarding Venezuelan production of AK-103 assault rifles. There’s no clear reason why there would be a need to deploy uniformed service members in relation to the establishment of that factory—tasks better suited to civilian technicians and representatives from Russia’s arms exports agencies. Even if there was a need for actual troops, it’s hard to see why the Kremlin would have chosen to employ individuals serving in Syria for this purpose. This also represents a withdrawal from that theater, where the Kremlin remains actively engaged. It seems much more plausible that these personnel are in Venezuela to help bolster Maduro’s regime in some way. In January 2019, Russia reportedly sent shadowy mercenaries to the country, potentially to shield the Venezuela President from a coup. That same month, Juan Guiado, then-President of the country’s National Assembly, had declared himself Interim President and received widespread international recognition. Multiple members of the Venezuelan military and security forces have since defected to Guaido’s camp.

Rafael Hernandez/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP Images Juan Guaido, holding a Venezuelan flag, sings the national anthem in front of a crowd at Simón Bolívar International Airport after returning on Mar. 4, 2019 from a trip to meet foreign supporters.

However, Russia has employed these private military companies in the past as deniable proxies, refusing to acknowledge them as Russian personnel or come to their aid during any major confrontation with foreign military forces. As such, while they might have been useful in protecting Maduro from domestic opposition, actual uniformed troops on the ground serve as a much more pointed challenge to any outside country, such as the United States, which might be considering launching a military intervention on behalf of Guaido. Beyond just being in Venezuela, there are many practical benefits that this force, coming from active duty in an actual warzone in Syria, might offer. For instance, the Russian contingent might also be in the country to assist Venezuela in improving the readiness of its Russian-supplied S-300VM surface-to-air missile systems. Since February 2019, ImageSat International (iSi), a private satellite imagery and geospatial intelligence firm, has noted what appears to be a significant uptick in activity surrounding the country’s S-300VM unit at Capitán Manuel Ríos Airbase, which is situated around 75 miles south of Caracas.

Russia’s S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in Syria, along with its other shorter-range air defenses there, have also been a major factor in ensuring the survival of Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad and his regime in recent years. Russia’s air defenders serving in that country would have more real-world experience than any other Russian units—lessons learned that could only be valuable for Venezuelan forces looking to reestablish their overall proficiency with the S-300VM.

Ricardo Patiño A transporter-erector-launcher from one of Venezuela's S-300VM surface-to-air missile systems on parade in 2014.