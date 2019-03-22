Air Force Considering Making Its Next Tanker A Drone With A Podded Refueling Boom

The U.S. Air Force’s top acquisition official says that the next-generation aerial refueling tanker, commonly referred to as KC-Z, will very likely be unmanned. This comes as the service’s latest budget request reveals plans to develop and test a podded refueling boom that could go on a future tanker drone. Aviation Week was first to report these developments on Mar. 21, 2019, after an interview with Will Roper, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. The details on the podded boom project were inside a line item covering “Next Generation Aerodynamic Technologies” in documentation related to the Air Force’s most recent budget request for Fiscal Year 2020, which the service made publicly available on Mar. 18, 2019.

“We can see it in the tea leaves,” Roper told Aviation Week about the future tanker. “If KC-Z isn’t autonomous, I’ll be really surprised.” The Air Force has not publicly announced firm requirements for KC-Z, though it was set to complete a capabilities-based assessment of the program by the end of 2018, according to Aviation Week. This assessment would help the service determine what it is actually looking for in a future tanker.

Joseph Trevithick A Lockheed Martin model of a conceptual KC-Z advanced tanker aircraft.

USAF Boeing's KC-46A Pegasus.

In addition, modern combat aircraft have proven to be fuel hungry and stealth combat jets, such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, cannot carry extra gas in drop tanks and remain in their full-stealth mode. Even that added fuel would not be able to take the place of having tankers on call, especially for missions penetrating deep into enemy territory. This makes it hard to imagine that KC-Z, which the Air Force expects to be working together with its future sixth generation Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) combat aircraft, will be able to avoid operating in higher-risk areas entirely. The War Zone has repeatedly highlighted the need for a stealth tanker to meet these threats and features that will reduce the aircraft’s radar and infrared signatures still seem like very important features to have. Other self-protection capabilities, such as advanced electronic warfare systems and hard-kill anti-missile systems, which use either physical interceptors or directed energy weapons, are also in development now, as well. These could potentially be used instead of a low-observable design, but there are still big tradeoffs in terms of survivability in certain scenarios—like penetrating into or very near contested airspace for any significant period of time—by eschewing a stealthy airframe design. A balanced approach, where some low-observability is packaged with these other capabilities may be optimal. We already know that the Air Force has been evaluating manned designs with hybrid and blended wing body planforms from Boeing and Lockheed Martin as possible starting places for KC-Z for years. According to our sources, the Air Force also once investigated turning Northrop Grumman’s B-2 stealth bomber into a tanker and that company’s forthcoming B-21 Raider could potentially serve as the basis for a “KB-21” aerial refueler.