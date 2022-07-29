Your Golf Cart Deserves A Good Battery, Here Are Our Favorites
You could walk the golf course, but who wants to do that?
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
There are plenty of great uses for a golf cart that don’t involve yelling “Fore!” but no matter what adventure you seek out, you’ll need to find a way to power it. Most models are electric, which means you’ll need a good long-range battery. Golf carts share batteries with boats and other power sports equipment, so there are plenty of solid choices when it comes to finding a replacement. Sorting through them, however, can be intimidating.
While they’re less complex than electric cars, golf carts still have needs, so it’s important that you find the battery that matches your cart’s requirements for voltage and output. It’s also important to note that most carts require multiple batteries, so it’s likely that you’ll be looking at a larger purchase when it’s time to buy new ones. Let’s dive in and take a look at the best golf cart batteries.
Lifeline GPL-31XT
- Suitable for a variety of applications, including marine and solar
- Reasonable pricing
- Spill- and leakproof casing
- Company’s customer support leaves much to be desired
- Batteries are heavy and bulky
Universal Power Group UB12350
- Shock-resistant construction
- Able to be mounted in any position
- Great price
- Some report dead batteries on arrival
- Only a one-year warranty
Trojan T-105
- Not super heavy
- Strong longevity
- Can be ordered in multiples
- Expensive
- Difficult to return one battery
Our Methodology
The Drive’s editors combine real-world experience with heaps of research and sometimes hands-on testing to deliver product recommendations. I selected the golf cart batteries that provide the best lifespan, greatest performance, and the best customer reviews. I also avoided products from sketchy overseas sellers and tried to stick to batteries with names I could find in more than one place.
I looked for batteries that offer long lifespans and solid charging times. While a golf cart isn’t usually considered vital transportation, there’s no need to buy one if it can’t get you through a round of 18 holes. If you’re curious about our methodology, head to The Drive’s Gear About page for more information.
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.
Best Golf Cart Battery Reviews & Recommendations
Best OverallLifeline GPL-31XTCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: Lifeline Marine
- Voltage: 12 volts
- Cell Composition: Lead-acid/AGM
Pros
- Suitable for a variety of applications, including marine and solar
- Reasonable pricing
- Spill- and leakproof casing
Cons
- Company’s customer support leaves much to be desired
- Batteries are heavy and bulky
Specs
- Brand: Universal Power Group
- Voltage: 12 volts
- Cell Composition: Lead-acid/AGM
Pros
- Shock-resistant construction
- Able to be mounted in any position
- Great price
Cons
- Some report dead batteries on arrival
- Only a one-year warranty
Honorable MentionTrojan T-105Check Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: Trojan
- Voltage: 6 volts
- Cell Composition: Lead-acid/AGM
Pros
- Not super heavy
- Strong longevity
- Can be ordered in multiples
Cons
- Expensive
- Difficult to return one battery
Honorable MentionChins LiFePO4Check Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: Chins
- Voltage: 12 or 24 volts
- Cell Composition: Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4)
Pros
- Lighter than lead acid
- High energy density
- Long life
Cons
- More expensive than many
- Many no-name knockoffs on the market
- Customer service not the best
Our Verdict on the Best Golf Cart Batteries
When it comes to golf cart batteries, it’s hard to beat the Lifeline GPL-31XT. The batteries are long-lasting, durable, and reasonably priced, and the company backs the products with a more than reasonable warranty. There are cheaper batteries out there, but it’s important to remember that you get what you pay for. So, while there are far worse things in life than being stuck on a golf course, you’ll want a battery that can get you back to the clubhouse on time.
What to Consider When Buying Golf Cart Batteries
The biggest and most important thing to note when buying a golf cart battery is that different carts take different types of batteries. Electric golf carts use the batteries we’ve outlined here, but you may be one of the rare few that have a gas-powered cart. If that’s the case, the type of battery you buy will look way different than the units listed here.
Type
Lead-acid batteries are one of the most common types of golf cart batteries, but they aren’t the only type. We covered lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are lighter and more energy-dense, but there are other types to be aware of.
Voltage
Your golf cart likely specifies a voltage, so it’s important to find a battery that aligns with those needs. You can combine batteries, but larger, more powerful carts will still drain the system faster than others.
Price
Keep in mind that you’ll likely need multiple batteries, so the price you see for one isn’t what you’ll end up paying. It’s important to buy a quality battery with a long lifespan, so don’t cheap out. A good battery will cost you about $200 to $500.
FAQs
You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.
Q: How many batteries are in a 48V golf cart?
A: The number of batteries will depend on the voltage of each battery. You can have eight 6V batteries, six 8V batteries, or even four 12V batteries.
Q: Is a 48V golf cart better than a 36V golf cart?
A: “Better” depends on how you use the cart, but in general, a 48V cart will have more power and should be faster than a 36V cart.
Q: Should I leave my golf cart plugged in all the time?
A: Charging times and time left on the plug depend on the battery manufacturer and on your charger. Some recommend leaving the batteries plugged in all the time on a trickle charger, while others recommend specific charging times.
MORE TO READ
Related
The Most Reliable RV Batteries You’ll Want For Your Next Road Trip
These reliable and long-lasting RV batteries will ensure that your rig is ready to travel whenever you are.
Related
The Best 12V Deep Cycle Batteries: Keep That Power Coming
Go the distance with these long-lasting and dependable 12v deep cycle batteries
Related
Hands-on Review: Breathe Life Into Your Engine With The Best Motorcycle Batteries
Get the jump on battery problems by fitting one of the best on the market.
Related
Best ATV Batteries: Durable & Long-Lasting Batteries For Your Quad
The top ATV batteries for the ultimate performance
Related