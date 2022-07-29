Your Golf Cart Deserves A Good Battery, Here Are Our Favorites

There are plenty of great uses for a golf cart that don’t involve yelling “Fore!” but no matter what adventure you seek out, you’ll need to find a way to power it. Most models are electric, which means you’ll need a good long-range battery. Golf carts share batteries with boats and other power sports equipment, so there are plenty of solid choices when it comes to finding a replacement. Sorting through them, however, can be intimidating.

While they’re less complex than electric cars, golf carts still have needs, so it’s important that you find the battery that matches your cart’s requirements for voltage and output. It’s also important to note that most carts require multiple batteries, so it’s likely that you’ll be looking at a larger purchase when it’s time to buy new ones. Let’s dive in and take a look at the best golf cart batteries.