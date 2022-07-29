The War Zone
The Drive
Reviews | The Drive

Your Golf Cart Deserves A Good Battery, Here Are Our Favorites

You could walk the golf course, but who wants to do that?

With decades of combined experience covering the latest news, reviewing the greatest gear, and advising you on your next car purchase, The Drive is the leading authority on all things automotive.

youtubefacebookinstagram

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

BYChris Teague/ LAST UPDATED ON August 3, 2022

There are plenty of great uses for a golf cart that don’t involve yelling “Fore!” but no matter what adventure you seek out, you’ll need to find a way to power it. Most models are electric, which means you’ll need a good long-range battery. Golf carts share batteries with boats and other power sports equipment, so there are plenty of solid choices when it comes to finding a replacement. Sorting through them, however, can be intimidating.


While they’re less complex than electric cars, golf carts still have needs, so it’s important that you find the battery that matches your cart’s requirements for voltage and output. It’s also important to note that most carts require multiple batteries, so it’s likely that you’ll be looking at a larger purchase when it’s time to buy new ones. Let’s dive in and take a look at the best golf cart batteries.

Best Overall

Lifeline GPL-31XT

Check Latest Price
Summary
The best all-around battery for casual golf cart owners.
Pros
  • Suitable for a variety of applications, including marine and solar
  • Reasonable pricing
  • Spill- and leakproof casing
Cons
  • Company’s customer support leaves much to be desired
  • Batteries are heavy and bulky
Best Value

Universal Power Group UB12350

Check Latest Price
Summary
A great value that lessens the blow of buying multiple batteries.
Pros
  • Shock-resistant construction
  • Able to be mounted in any position
  • Great price
Cons
  • Some report dead batteries on arrival
  • Only a one-year warranty
Honorable Mention

Trojan T-105

Check Latest Price
Summary
The best choice for environmental stewardship.
Pros
  • Not super heavy
  • Strong longevity
  • Can be ordered in multiples
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Difficult to return one battery
Your Golf Cart Deserves A Good Battery, Here Are Our Favorites

Our Methodology

The Drive’s editors combine real-world experience with heaps of research and sometimes hands-on testing to deliver product recommendations. I selected the golf cart batteries that provide the best lifespan, greatest performance, and the best customer reviews. I also avoided products from sketchy overseas sellers and tried to stick to batteries with names I could find in more than one place. 

I looked for batteries that offer long lifespans and solid charging times. While a golf cart isn’t usually considered vital transportation, there’s no need to buy one if it can’t get you through a round of 18 holes. If you’re curious about our methodology, head to The Drive’s Gear About page for more information. 

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Best RV Battery

More on RVing & Trailering

The Most Reliable RV Batteries You’ll Want For Your Next Road Trip

Best Golf Cart Battery Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall
Lifeline GPL-31XT
Check Latest Price

Specs

  • Brand: Lifeline Marine
  • Voltage: 12 volts
  • Cell Composition: Lead-acid/AGM

Pros

  • Suitable for a variety of applications, including marine and solar
  • Reasonable pricing
  • Spill- and leakproof casing

Cons

  • Company’s customer support leaves much to be desired
  • Batteries are heavy and bulky

You may not be off-roading in your golf-cart, but it’s important to have a battery that can stand up to the bumps and bangs from life on the course. The Lifeline AGM battery features rugged construction with a spill- and leakproof case, and the company says its battery is certified to stand up to heat, ice, and shocks. The batteries are also certified to produce below two percent hydrogen gas by volume, which is below the threshold to be flammable. Lifeline claims a long life for its batteries, with a listed lifespan of 5-8 years. Some users report getting even longer life out of their Lifeline batteries, but longevity depends on care and use. The good news is that Lifeline offers an excellent five-year replacement warranty for its battery, so you won’t have to worry about using the battery for years to come.
Best Value
Universal Power Group UB12350
Check Latest Price

Specs

  • Brand: Universal Power Group
  • Voltage: 12 volts
  • Cell Composition: Lead-acid/AGM

Pros

  • Shock-resistant construction
  • Able to be mounted in any position
  • Great price

Cons

  • Some report dead batteries on arrival
  • Only a one-year warranty

Many golf carts require multiple batteries, which can quickly add up in cost. That makes the UB12350 an excellent choice because they come in a pack of two for less than many single batteries cost. UPG says the batteries can be mounted in any position, and the company notes that they are shock- and water-resistant. Most users report strong batteries with good lifespans, but when something goes wrong it can be a real pain. Since the batteries are sold in packs of two, it can be difficult to obtain a replacement for just one. It’s worth noting that the UPG’s price comes with a few tradeoffs, mainly in the warranty department. The company only backs its batteries for one year, whereas others offer multi-year coverage. The upside is that some retailers add a supplemental warranty that extends coverage to multiple years.
Honorable Mention
Trojan T-105
Check Latest Price

Specs

  • Brand: Trojan
  • Voltage: 6 volts
  • Cell Composition: Lead-acid/AGM

Pros

  • Not super heavy
  • Strong longevity
  • Can be ordered in multiples

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Difficult to return one battery

Trojan sells its batteries in multiples, so you can get a six-pack and be on your way. That said, the batteries are priced at the higher end of the market, even when viewed as individual units. You get what you pay for, though, as Trojan batteries are frequently rated as lasting longer than advertised, with a lifespan of nine years or more. Trojan batteries require regular maintenance, but they are constructed with a design meant to reduce day-to-day upkeep needs. Another big bonus is the company’s environmental leadership, as it partnered with organizations to reduce its carbon footprint and provide cleaner battery tech.
Honorable Mention
Chins LiFePO4
Check Latest Price

Specs

  • Brand: Chins
  • Voltage: 12 or 24 volts
  • Cell Composition: Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4)

Pros

  • Lighter than lead acid
  • High energy density
  • Long life

Cons

  • More expensive than many
  • Many no-name knockoffs on the market
  • Customer service not the best

Chins is one of several companies selling LiFePO4 batteries online, so it’s important to research and choose the battery/manufacturer that carries the best reviews and warranty. The good news is that Chins is one of very few companies in the space that sell on Amazon. It’s also one of even fewer that offer long warranties on their batteries — up to 10 years in this case. The company also sells several variants of the battery, so you’ll be able to find the unit that best meets your needs. Chins says all its batteries are made in China, but it notes that its batteries are high quality and says that they are suitable for use in a variety of applications, including RVs and home solar systems.

Our Verdict on the Best Golf Cart Batteries

When it comes to golf cart batteries, it’s hard to beat the Lifeline GPL-31XT. The batteries are long-lasting, durable, and reasonably priced, and the company backs the products with a more than reasonable warranty. There are cheaper batteries out there, but it’s important to remember that you get what you pay for. So, while there are far worse things in life than being stuck on a golf course, you’ll want a battery that can get you back to the clubhouse on time. 

What to Consider When Buying Golf Cart Batteries

The biggest and most important thing to note when buying a golf cart battery is that different carts take different types of batteries. Electric golf carts use the batteries we’ve outlined here, but you may be one of the rare few that have a gas-powered cart. If that’s the case, the type of battery you buy will look way different than the units listed here. 

Type

Lead-acid batteries are one of the most common types of golf cart batteries, but they aren’t the only type. We covered lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are lighter and more energy-dense, but there are other types to be aware of. 

Voltage

Your golf cart likely specifies a voltage, so it’s important to find a battery that aligns with those needs. You can combine batteries, but larger, more powerful carts will still drain the system faster than others. 

Price

Keep in mind that you’ll likely need multiple batteries, so the price you see for one isn’t what you’ll end up paying. It’s important to buy a quality battery with a long lifespan, so don’t cheap out. A good battery will cost you about $200 to $500. 

FAQs 

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: How many batteries are in a 48V golf cart?

A: The number of batteries will depend on the voltage of each battery. You can have eight 6V batteries, six 8V batteries, or even four 12V batteries.

Q: Is a 48V golf cart better than a 36V golf cart?

A: “Better” depends on how you use the cart, but in general, a 48V cart will have more power and should be faster than a 36V cart.

Q: Should I leave my golf cart plugged in all the time?

A: Charging times and time left on the plug depend on the battery manufacturer and on your charger. Some recommend leaving the batteries plugged in all the time on a trickle charger, while others recommend specific charging times.

stripe
stripe

MORE TO READ

The Most Reliable RV Batteries You’ll Want For Your Next Road Trip

Related

The Most Reliable RV Batteries You’ll Want For Your Next Road Trip

These reliable and long-lasting RV batteries will ensure that your rig is ready to travel whenever you are.

The Best 12V Deep Cycle Batteries: Keep That Power Coming

Related

The Best 12V Deep Cycle Batteries: Keep That Power Coming

Go the distance with these long-lasting and dependable 12v deep cycle batteries

Hands-on Review: Breathe Life Into Your Engine With The Best Motorcycle Batteries

Related

Hands-on Review: Breathe Life Into Your Engine With The Best Motorcycle Batteries

Get the jump on battery problems by fitting one of the best on the market.

Best ATV Batteries: Durable & Long-Lasting Batteries For Your Quad

Related

Best ATV Batteries: Durable & Long-Lasting Batteries For Your Quad

The top ATV batteries for the ultimate performance

Best Harley Battery: Crank Over with Confidence

Related

Best Harley Battery: Crank Over with Confidence

Buy quality and give your Harley the power it deserves.