This is a handy kit that will help you safely cut and design glass bottles. It includes a bottle cutter, safety glasses, a palm protector, an abrasive stone, and a pair of thermal shock running rings.

This is a general cutting tool that can be used for every DIY glass cutting project. It has a slim handle and a straight-blade design that ensures a clean cut.

All you need is a high-quality glass cutter that helps to reduce the time you spend on each job. With a little practice, any DIYer can transform into a professional glass craftsman, and make some extra cash on the side designing glass pieces. But you shouldn’t just buy any glass cutting tool out there. We will walk you through getting some of the best options on the market with a simple buying guide.

There are two possible outcomes from cutting glass: you could end up with a neatly shaped piece of glass, which you can decorate further, or you could end up shattering the sheet of glass — in the worst-case scenario, the glass may cut you. Thinking of the latter may make you think twice about cutting glass, but it doesn’t have to be such a daunting task. Using a glass cutter will ensure that you get more positive outcomes when working with glass.

The blades are replaceable and are made of carbide steel, which is designed to last longer than conventional cutters. Also, an efficient self-oiling feature helps to deliver oil to the wheel so it can roll freely to help make consistent cuts. The oil runs out faster the longer you use it, but you can carefully take it apart and refill it.

Available in an assortment of colors, Toyo’s glass cutter has a unique design featuring a pistol-grip and tap wheel technology. The pistol-grip handle is designed with finger indents for a comfortable grip. The patented Tap-Wheel Technology helps to add more vibration to the tap wheel as it rotates to make it easier to cut through glass. It also reduces hand fatigue since you break through glass faster and make clean cuts as you go.

The handle is somewhat slim so you shouldn’t use it for lengthy cutting since your hand can get tired. However, it offers much-needed stability for making clean straight, or round cuts. The blade can offer a cutting angle of about 30 to 45 degrees, and therefore can be used for scoring bottles before you use other techniques to neatly separate the parts.

If you are looking for a general glass cutting tool for simple DIY projects, then the Red Devil DIY Glass cutter could work for you. It has a slim profile that’s made of a zinc die-cast handle and a steel blade. It doesn’t cut through the glass but instead makes a light cut so you can easily snap it off.

After cutting the glass you can use the abrasive stone provided to smooth out the edges. For your safety, the package also comes with a pair of Pyramex safety glasses and a palm protector so you don’t cut your palms on the glass. It’s a bit expensive, but it comes with several user-friendly tools that will make designing glass bottles easy and fun.

Quickly turn empty glass bottles into quality pieces of art with Creator’s Glass Bottle Cutter DIY Kit. The kit comes with a bottle cutter that’s fitted with carbide cutting wheels for clean cuts on bottles of any shape or design. Also, the bottle cutter is fitted with a measuring scale calibrated in both inches and centimeters so that you can make standardized cuts for each bottle you work with. A polycarbonate plastic handle on the bottle cutter offers a comfortable grip as you work.

The blades are quite durable and offer a combined cutting range of 2- to 20-mm (0.08 to 0.8 inches), which lets you work with materials of various thicknesses. The pencil-style handle has an embossed finish, which offers a non-slip grip for precision work. It also has just the right thickness to help reduce hand fatigue when cutting through thick material. At the end of the handle is a round steelhead that’s wear-resistant and can be used to strike the glass after cutting it.

If you are looking for a versatile glass cutter that can cut through glass and ceramic tiles, then the Moarmor Glass Gutter Tool Set is right up your alley. The set comes with a slip-resistant handle, a pair of diamond carbide blades, and a screwdriver for adjusting the blades on the handle. The manufacturer also provides an oil dropper, but the glass cutting oil is sold separately.

The handle has an anti-skid finish for optimal grip and the end is fitted with a metal knock cap that can be used to separate glass pieces. Also on the handle is an oil guiding tube, which you can fill with glass cutting oil (not provided). The oil slowly leaks onto the pivoting cutting wheel, which allows for smooth cuts.

We’ve included the IMT Pencil-Style Glass Cutter to diversify your options when it comes to high-quality and compact glass cutters. IMT offers a simple set, which includes a pencil-style handle, a tungsten carbide cutting blade, and an oil dropper. The blade provides a cutting range of 6- to 12-mm (0.2 to 0.4 inches). It’s quite durable and has a cutting life of over 65,000 feet, which makes it up to 30 times more long-lasting than its competitors.

Benefits of Glass Cutters

Make clean cuts. A glass cutter is used to score or make a slight mark across the glass to weaken it. If used correctly, it won’t crack or chip the glass. You can use additional force to snap off the part that you don’t need or use advanced glass splitting techniques to keep both parts.

Avoid wasting material. Cutting glass with scissors, tile cutters, or any other unconventional tool can cause the glass to crack or shatter into pieces. If you are working with glass professionally, this could translate to recurring losses from the frequently wasted material.

Durable and reliable. A glass cutting blade can withstand several uses without going dull. If it does, you only need to replace the blade and keep the handle or sharpen the blade.

Reuse empty glass bottles. A glass cutter can help to safely transform empty glass bottles into vases, lamps, candleholders, gardening containers, and other decorations you can think of.

Types of Glass Cutters

Disposable Glass Cutters

A disposable glass cutter typically has a compact design where the blade is permanently attached to the handle. You use the blade for as long as it’s sharp and dispose of it when it gets dull and buy a new one. These glass cutters are best used to score thin sheets of glass or for small DIY projects.

Automatic Oil Dispensing Systems

Most professional-grade glass cutters have a replaceable cutting blade and an automatic oil dispensing system; oil drips down to the cutting wheel to lubricate it. This allows a pivoting blade to rotate smoothly for a more precise cut. It also prevents premature wear of the blade. When the oil runs out, you need to remove the blade and refill the handle with glass cutting oil.

Top Brands

Fletcher-Terry

Fletcher-Terry was started in 1868 and is a subsidiary brand of Fletcher Business Group (FBG). It specializes in designing a wide range of innovative hand tools and accessories that can be used in almost any industry. Its product line includes framing blades, multi-material cutters, plastic cutting blades, and glass cutters.

Red Devil

Red Devil is a family-owned business that was initially founded as the Smith & Hemenway Company in 1872. It was established by Landon P. Smith and is headquartered in New Hampshire. Over the years, it has designed some of the best innovative hardware tools, including painting tools, knives, scrapers, and glass cutters. If you are looking for an affordable glass cutter, check out the Red Devil DIY Glass Cutter.

Creator’s Brand

For more than 25 years, Creator’s Brand has been making high-quality, glass-cutting tools that are sold throughout the United States. It’s headquartered in Illinois and aims to make glassworking easier for both hobbyists and professionals. If you want to check out one of its top products, consider the Creator’s Glass Bottle Cutter DIY Kit.

Glass Cutter Pricing

Under $15: Budget this much for a standard glass cutter and compact, pen-style glass cutters if glass cutting is just a hobby for you. The cutters will help you make smooth, straight cuts if you want to decorate or split glass.

Budget this much for a standard glass cutter and compact, pen-style glass cutters if glass cutting is just a hobby for you. The cutters will help you make smooth, straight cuts if you want to decorate or split glass. $15 and up: The glass cutters within this price range have more innovative designs that provide a lot of precision when working with glass. Therefore, expect to find pistol-grip glass cutters with automatic oil dispensing systems, pivoting mirror cutters, and bottle cutters with a clamp stand.

Key Features

Head Type

The cutting head could either be a straight cutting or a pattern cutting head. The straight cutting head, as the name suggests, only cuts glass along a straight line and doesn’t pivot. It’s best used to cut glass for making windows, windscreens, or any regular glass design. Pattern cutting heads are slightly narrower and swivel by about 360 degrees, thereby making them ideal for cutting glass into circular shapes or carving out decorative patterns.

Handle Design

The most common types of glass cutter handles are pen-style or pistol-grip handles. A pen-style handle, as the name suggests, has the same design as a tactical pen and you hold it the same way. Pistol-grip handles offer a more comfortable grip since they are designed to be large enough to fit in the hand. You can use pistol-grip handles for lengthy cutting projects to reduce hand fatigue.

Other Considerations

Material. Prioritize glass cutters with a tungsten carbide head since it doesn’t dull easily and can be used for lengthy cutting projects. Cutting heads made of steel are more common since they are inexpensive, but they dull faster.

Prioritize glass cutters with a tungsten carbide head since it doesn’t dull easily and can be used for lengthy cutting projects. Cutting heads made of steel are more common since they are inexpensive, but they dull faster. Function. Not all glass cutters are designed for the same function. There are glass cutters that are only designed for cutting plexiglass, glass bottles, or for cutting circles on mirrors. You need to ensure that the glass cutter can cut through the material you are working with.

Best Glass Cutters Reviews & Recommendations 2020