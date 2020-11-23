LAST UPDATED: November 23, 2020
The Best Glass Cutters (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020
Make decorative and non-decorative score lines on glass
PUBLISHED ON November 23, 2020
There are two possible outcomes from cutting glass: you could end up with a neatly shaped piece of glass, which you can decorate further, or you could end up shattering the sheet of glass — in the worst-case scenario, the glass may cut you. Thinking of the latter may make you think twice about cutting glass, but it doesn’t have to be such a daunting task. Using a glass cutter will ensure that you get more positive outcomes when working with glass.
All you need is a high-quality glass cutter that helps to reduce the time you spend on each job. With a little practice, any DIYer can transform into a professional glass craftsman, and make some extra cash on the side designing glass pieces. But you shouldn’t just buy any glass cutting tool out there. We will walk you through getting some of the best options on the market with a simple buying guide.
This glass cutter features an ergonomic handle and Toyo’s Tap-Wheel Technology, which makes it easier to break through the glass.
- Makes a clean cut
- Cutter heads are replaceable
- Designed to outlast conventional cutters
- Has a large oil reservoir
- Oil runs out faster the longer you use it
- Might have oil leak issues
- Only scores thin sheets of glass
This is a general cutting tool that can be used for every DIY glass cutting project. It has a slim handle and a straight-blade design that ensures a clean cut.
- Requires minimal maintenance
- Compact design for easy storage
- Makes curved and straight cuts
- Durable steel construction
- Non-replaceable cutting head
- Doesn’t offer a comfortable grip
- Doesn’t have an oil dispensing system
This is a handy kit that will help you safely cut and design glass bottles. It includes a bottle cutter, safety glasses, a palm protector, an abrasive stone, and a pair of thermal shock running rings.
- Ready to use straight from the box
- Includes a measuring scale that helps you make accurate cuts
- Can be used to cut bottles of any shape
- Expensive
- Oil may leak onto the glass when cutting
- Comes with vague user instructions
Best Glass Cutters Reviews & Recommendations 2020
Available in an assortment of colors, Toyo’s glass cutter has a unique design featuring a pistol-grip and tap wheel technology. The pistol-grip handle is designed with finger indents for a comfortable grip. The patented Tap-Wheel Technology helps to add more vibration to the tap wheel as it rotates to make it easier to cut through glass. It also reduces hand fatigue since you break through glass faster and make clean cuts as you go.
The blades are replaceable and are made of carbide steel, which is designed to last longer than conventional cutters. Also, an efficient self-oiling feature helps to deliver oil to the wheel so it can roll freely to help make consistent cuts. The oil runs out faster the longer you use it, but you can carefully take it apart and refill it.
If you are looking for a general glass cutting tool for simple DIY projects, then the Red Devil DIY Glass cutter could work for you. It has a slim profile that’s made of a zinc die-cast handle and a steel blade. It doesn’t cut through the glass but instead makes a light cut so you can easily snap it off.
The handle is somewhat slim so you shouldn’t use it for lengthy cutting since your hand can get tired. However, it offers much-needed stability for making clean straight, or round cuts. The blade can offer a cutting angle of about 30 to 45 degrees, and therefore can be used for scoring bottles before you use other techniques to neatly separate the parts.
Quickly turn empty glass bottles into quality pieces of art with Creator’s Glass Bottle Cutter DIY Kit. The kit comes with a bottle cutter that’s fitted with carbide cutting wheels for clean cuts on bottles of any shape or design. Also, the bottle cutter is fitted with a measuring scale calibrated in both inches and centimeters so that you can make standardized cuts for each bottle you work with. A polycarbonate plastic handle on the bottle cutter offers a comfortable grip as you work.
After cutting the glass you can use the abrasive stone provided to smooth out the edges. For your safety, the package also comes with a pair of Pyramex safety glasses and a palm protector so you don’t cut your palms on the glass. It’s a bit expensive, but it comes with several user-friendly tools that will make designing glass bottles easy and fun.
If you are looking for a versatile glass cutter that can cut through glass and ceramic tiles, then the Moarmor Glass Gutter Tool Set is right up your alley. The set comes with a slip-resistant handle, a pair of diamond carbide blades, and a screwdriver for adjusting the blades on the handle. The manufacturer also provides an oil dropper, but the glass cutting oil is sold separately.
The blades are quite durable and offer a combined cutting range of 2- to 20-mm (0.08 to 0.8 inches), which lets you work with materials of various thicknesses. The pencil-style handle has an embossed finish, which offers a non-slip grip for precision work. It also has just the right thickness to help reduce hand fatigue when cutting through thick material. At the end of the handle is a round steelhead that’s wear-resistant and can be used to strike the glass after cutting it.
We’ve included the IMT Pencil-Style Glass Cutter to diversify your options when it comes to high-quality and compact glass cutters. IMT offers a simple set, which includes a pencil-style handle, a tungsten carbide cutting blade, and an oil dropper. The blade provides a cutting range of 6- to 12-mm (0.2 to 0.4 inches). It’s quite durable and has a cutting life of over 65,000 feet, which makes it up to 30 times more long-lasting than its competitors.
The handle has an anti-skid finish for optimal grip and the end is fitted with a metal knock cap that can be used to separate glass pieces. Also on the handle is an oil guiding tube, which you can fill with glass cutting oil (not provided). The oil slowly leaks onto the pivoting cutting wheel, which allows for smooth cuts.
Why Trust Us
All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.
Benefits of Glass Cutters
- Make clean cuts. A glass cutter is used to score or make a slight mark across the glass to weaken it. If used correctly, it won’t crack or chip the glass. You can use additional force to snap off the part that you don’t need or use advanced glass splitting techniques to keep both parts.
- Avoid wasting material. Cutting glass with scissors, tile cutters, or any other unconventional tool can cause the glass to crack or shatter into pieces. If you are working with glass professionally, this could translate to recurring losses from the frequently wasted material.
- Durable and reliable. A glass cutting blade can withstand several uses without going dull. If it does, you only need to replace the blade and keep the handle or sharpen the blade.
- Reuse empty glass bottles. A glass cutter can help to safely transform empty glass bottles into vases, lamps, candleholders, gardening containers, and other decorations you can think of.
Types of Glass Cutters
Disposable Glass Cutters
A disposable glass cutter typically has a compact design where the blade is permanently attached to the handle. You use the blade for as long as it’s sharp and dispose of it when it gets dull and buy a new one. These glass cutters are best used to score thin sheets of glass or for small DIY projects.
Automatic Oil Dispensing Systems
Most professional-grade glass cutters have a replaceable cutting blade and an automatic oil dispensing system; oil drips down to the cutting wheel to lubricate it. This allows a pivoting blade to rotate smoothly for a more precise cut. It also prevents premature wear of the blade. When the oil runs out, you need to remove the blade and refill the handle with glass cutting oil.
Top Brands
Fletcher-Terry
Fletcher-Terry was started in 1868 and is a subsidiary brand of Fletcher Business Group (FBG). It specializes in designing a wide range of innovative hand tools and accessories that can be used in almost any industry. Its product line includes framing blades, multi-material cutters, plastic cutting blades, and glass cutters.
Red Devil
Red Devil is a family-owned business that was initially founded as the Smith & Hemenway Company in 1872. It was established by Landon P. Smith and is headquartered in New Hampshire. Over the years, it has designed some of the best innovative hardware tools, including painting tools, knives, scrapers, and glass cutters. If you are looking for an affordable glass cutter, check out the Red Devil DIY Glass Cutter.
Creator’s Brand
For more than 25 years, Creator’s Brand has been making high-quality, glass-cutting tools that are sold throughout the United States. It’s headquartered in Illinois and aims to make glassworking easier for both hobbyists and professionals. If you want to check out one of its top products, consider the Creator’s Glass Bottle Cutter DIY Kit.
Glass Cutter Pricing
- Under $15: Budget this much for a standard glass cutter and compact, pen-style glass cutters if glass cutting is just a hobby for you. The cutters will help you make smooth, straight cuts if you want to decorate or split glass.
- $15 and up: The glass cutters within this price range have more innovative designs that provide a lot of precision when working with glass. Therefore, expect to find pistol-grip glass cutters with automatic oil dispensing systems, pivoting mirror cutters, and bottle cutters with a clamp stand.
Key Features
Head Type
The cutting head could either be a straight cutting or a pattern cutting head. The straight cutting head, as the name suggests, only cuts glass along a straight line and doesn’t pivot. It’s best used to cut glass for making windows, windscreens, or any regular glass design. Pattern cutting heads are slightly narrower and swivel by about 360 degrees, thereby making them ideal for cutting glass into circular shapes or carving out decorative patterns.
Handle Design
The most common types of glass cutter handles are pen-style or pistol-grip handles. A pen-style handle, as the name suggests, has the same design as a tactical pen and you hold it the same way. Pistol-grip handles offer a more comfortable grip since they are designed to be large enough to fit in the hand. You can use pistol-grip handles for lengthy cutting projects to reduce hand fatigue.
Other Considerations
- Material. Prioritize glass cutters with a tungsten carbide head since it doesn’t dull easily and can be used for lengthy cutting projects. Cutting heads made of steel are more common since they are inexpensive, but they dull faster.
- Function. Not all glass cutters are designed for the same function. There are glass cutters that are only designed for cutting plexiglass, glass bottles, or for cutting circles on mirrors. You need to ensure that the glass cutter can cut through the material you are working with.
Tips
- If you don’t use your oil cutter frequently, ensure that you drain oil from the chamber after you’re done using it so it doesn’t gum up in there. If you use it frequently, ensure that you store it upright to keep the oil from draining.
- If you have a clamp stand bottle cutter, be sure to attach it to your workbench for more stability when scoring around the bottle. Also, ensure that the bottle cutter has a measuring scale if you intend to cut several bottles with a similar design.
- Do not cut tempered glass with a glass cutter; it will shatter into tiny pieces. To cut tempered glass, it needs to be heated to about 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, then rapidly cooled so that it can be as strong, if not stronger than, regular glass.
- A glass cutter can be used as a car window breaker in case you are stuck inside your vehicle. You can score the window to make it easier to break. Therefore, you should consider keeping it in your glove box.
FAQs
Q: What is the best glass cutter?
The glass cutters on our review are some of the best on the market, and the Toyo Pistol Grip Glass Cutter is the overall best. They will help you cut glass smoothly and neatly.
Q: What tool do you use to cut glass?
Any sharp tool can be used to score glass, but the glass won’t break or snap the way you want it to. You may even end up shattering it. You need to use a dedicated glass cutter, which helps to score glass so that it can split neatly.
Q: Where can I buy a glass cutter?
Most online stores, including Amazon, sell glass cutters. It’s convenient to buy one from the comfort of your home and only wait for a short while for it to be delivered.
Q: How do you cut glass perfectly?
First, you need to place the glass on a flat table so you can map out the area you need to cut with a marker pen. Then, you need to ensure that you can get a comfortable grip on the glass cutter, and score the glass along the traced line with just the right pressure not to chip the glass. Thereafter, you can use your hand to break away the parts you don’t need.
Final Thoughts
We went with the Toyo Pistol Grip Glass Cutter as our overall best glass cutter because it automatically lubricates the cutting wheel, thereby allowing you to score glass easily. The cutting heads are also replaceable. If you’re only looking for a standard glass cutter at a pocket-friendly price, consider the Red Devil DIY Glass Cutter.