The Best MIG Welders (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

It has a high price tag. While it is something a professional can expect, competitors offer more capable machines at similar price points.

Quality and performance make this a welder any professional needs to consider. It is also extremely reliable and capable of working on a wide range of materials.

A professional-grade welder with an emphasis on fluency. This model makes it easy for the user to pick up and get to work with little time spent setting the machine up.

Low price point, but still offers decent performance and characteristics. It comes with leathers and other materials necessary for welding.

A great little gasless welder for beginners. It offers many of the controls and performance characteristics one will learn to rely on in any setting.

Dial controls offer the ability to fine-tune the machine. Provides the ability to work on sheet metal to 1/4-inch thick steel.

An industrial-strength welder capable of working on a wide range of materials. This welder is perfect for hobbyists, along with use in professional fields.

Of course, how you intend to use it and your budget are all contributing factors. It also comes down to your personal preference. The good news is regardless of whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist, there are plenty of options to choose from.

MIG welders are an excellent tool to learn how to use. Often compared to a hot glue gun, this type of welder makes it easy to perform welds in virtually any setting. Furthermore, it’s often the first type of welder many folks learn on. They shouldn’t be sold short because of being user-friendly. Many professionals rely on MIG welders on a regular basis, and they are the best choice of welders for many tasks.

Though it is not the most affordable MIG welder on the market, industrial level quality allows users to perform extensive welding projects with peace of mind.

This takes our top pick for all of the same reasons that make it Hobart's most popular MIG welder. This welder is powered by a 115V outlet, which makes it easy to run anywhere. This welder has an amperage range of 25A to 140A. This is paired with an adjustable wire speed allowing users to weld 24-gauge to 1/4-inch-thick mild steel. With the appropriate attachments, it can also be used to weld stainless steel and aluminum. Heat is controlled with the use of a five-position dial, and there are a total of 10 wire speed settings. This gives you the ability to fine-tune the machine in order to produce the best possible welds. This welder is perfect for automotive repairs, farm projects, and much more.

Despite the premium pricing, this welder should be viewed as an addition to a collection. That's because it lacks the range of performance characteristics that are demanded by professional settings.

While no MIG welder is truly small, this piece of machinery manages to pack the most performance into a small package. This welder is compact, lightweight, and specifically designed to be portable. It is just 26 pounds in weight and features a sturdy carry handle on top. This makes it easy to transport from shop to shop. Despite being small, it can still be used to weld a respectable range of metal thicknesses. The adjustable amperage and wire speed settings make it possible to weld 24-gauge steel up to 1/8-inch-thick mild steel. If needed, this welder can operate on MIG or flux-core wire, which is perfect when welding will be performed both indoors and outdoors.

There isn't much to not like about this unit, but it is only a flux-core welder. While this is perfectly acceptable for many uses, it does limit its ability to work with thinner materials.

If you're on the market for a gasless model, this machine's overall design emphasizes the use of flux-core wire and eliminates anything that isn't needed. Many gasless models try to imitate a gas-fed design, all the way to the nozzle. Even though no gas is introduced here, they still feature a bulky head. This welder skips that and provides you with a trimmed-down torch that's easier to work with. Furthermore, by cutting out what isn't needed, this welder weighs just 10 pounds. That is way lighter than any other model we've highlighted. It also uses inverter technology, which means it will perform just as well as any other full-size welder in its class.

This is a great little welder to learn with, but as you could expect, it does fall short in terms of quality and performance. Still, it’s hard to beat what this model has to offer at such a low price.

Many hobbyists can't justify investing in a top-quality welder when teaching themselves the craft. This gasless welder offers respectable performance despite its super-low price point. This is a flux-core welder meaning no tanks are needed. The four-way adjustable amperage settings and adjustable wire speed allow this welder to be used on a range of different metal thicknesses with simple operation. It even works off of a 110-volt supply, making it friendly to home garage settings. Additionally, this welder is compact and portable. Though it's not the lightest unit on our list, its slim design makes up for it. Super Deal includes a protection mask, welding wire, and brush/chipping hammer.

Fluency of operation and the overall quality come at a significant expense. However, we think any professional can sleep easy knowing they are investing their cash in something they can rely on every day.

Professional welders can rely on nothing less than the best quality, performance, and reliability. It really should be no surprise that this is our recommended choice for professionals. This is not a cost-effective welder, but its ability to perform makes it a worthy investment. This welder is capable of welding 18-gauge to 3/8-inch-thick aluminum, 24-gauge to 3/8-inch-thick mild steel, and 20-gauge to 1/4-inch thick stainless steel. The Auto-Select feature makes adjusting the welder to the appropriate metal thickness as simple as possible. The Quick Select Drive Roll, Auto Spool Gun Detect, and Smooth-Start features all work to make for a simple start-up before any project. Of course, the spool gun is not included, but this is typical of any MIG welder.

It does come with accessories, but you can probably skip them. The chipping hammer and welding wire aren't the best, in terms of quality.

This is another welder for beginners to consider. This gasless MIG is just as affordable to attain as it is to set up. While it may appear as "standard" for the price range, it does have a distinct advantage over competitors. Many budget welders only have a high/low switch for heat. This model does feature that, along with another switch for even better control over each heat range. It might not be a dial control, but it is the next best thing. Furthermore, it has ten levels of wire speed control. These settings allow one to fine-tune the system, so it works for them. As a portable design, it features a top-mounted handle and a rugged steel housing. It does weigh in at about 35 pounds, but this is still pretty light for a MIG welder.

While it is convenient, it's not a professional level tool. Hobbyists will love it, but professionals should invest in something of a little higher quality.

This is an entry that takes us by surprise. That's because it combines three different machines into one unit without attaching itself to a premium price point. Not only that, the MIG Welder function even has a distinct advantage over other budget-friendly listings. The MIG gives you the ability to remove the torch and replace it with a spool gun. We would expect this to be done away with, considering the price point, but it is not. The spool gun isn't included, but that's acceptable and pretty standard for any MIG that offers this feature. Along with MIG welding, this unit can be used for stick welding right out of the box. If that isn't enough, you can convert it to run as a TIG too.

Be advised, this is no professional-grade piece of equipment. It certainly works well for light work and weekend projects, but it's not something one should rely on to make a living.

Here's a combination welder at a low price. It's actually more cost-effective than its competitors, which is beneficial. Out of the box, this is a MIG and stick welder. Everything you need to get to work, aside from the gas and wire, is here. However, you can swap the MIG torch for a spool gun and adapt the system to TIG weld. Of course, the spool gun and TIG conversion are a separate purchase. That is no setback, though, as there are very few welders that are this capable in this price range. Though no wire is included, you shouldn't write this model off. Unless you are purchasing a premium brand, the electrodes and wires supplied typically fall short in terms of quality.

Of course, this welder is not an affordable option, but its price reflects its performance and quality. Many will find that it is a justifiable expense for regular use in a professional field.

If you are a professional in need of a combination machine, this is the welder you need. This model has the same abilities as the previous two, but it has the quality construction necessary for daily use. Like any other Lincoln MIG, you'll get everything you need to start welding, aside from gas. The regulator and welding wire are both of professional-level quality and perfect for any job. However, the ability to use this model for stick welding also places it in a league of its own. Despite the robust design and combined ability, it's still very lightweight. This unit weighs only 40 pounds. While that's heavier than many others on our list, that is light for a MIG welder. Consider it is also a stick welder, and suddenly it's a featherweight.

The only thing to dislike about this model is its weight of 79 pounds. This is necessary for the performance, but it can be challenging to transport to remote job sites.

The Hobart Handler 210 MVP MIG Welder is a MIG to consider if you are tackling projects that require you to weld some thicker materials. This model can weld up to 3/8-inch thick steel. Though it has a high price tag, it's still far more affordable than similarly capable options. Especially those that offer the same level of quality. This piece of equipment is perfect for structural projects. The thinnest material it could work with is 1/4-inch steel. And while this may seem like a drawback, it ensures the best quality of welds can be produced. Building shelves, trailers, benches, and making repairs to any machinery is made simple with this MIG. As you could expect, everything you would need to start welding, aside from shielding gas, comes with it. The regulator, wire, and leads are all of top quality as well.

Benefits of MIG Welders

Faster welds: MIG welders allow you to produce welds more quickly than you could with other types of welders. Projects with a high amount of spot welds are often made quick work of with MIG welders.

MIG welders allow you to produce welds more quickly than you could with other types of welders. Projects with a high amount of spot welds are often made quick work of with MIG welders.

With the right settings selected on a MIG welder, you can weld thin materials. That's why they are a favorite amongst those who often work with sheet metal. However, many systems are capable of producing quality welds on thick materials as well.

Types of MIG Welders

Gas MIG: MIG is an acronym for Metal Inert Gas. Gases such as argon and helium are used to shield the weld puddle in order to produce better weld qualities. A traditional MIG welder uses a solid wire and introduces these gases as the wire is fed into the weld puddle.

Introducing the gas externally offers two primary benefits. It allows thinner wire to be used, which is necessary for working on thinner materials. It also ensures there is less chance for bubbles or impurities to exist within the weld.

Gasless: Many MIG welders are intended only for use with flux-core wire. And though they look and operate as a traditional MIG welder, they do not use a gas system to shield the wire. The shielding gas is introduced by the wire itself because it has a flux-core. This is ideal for outdoor projects because there is less chance for the gas to be blown away by the wind.

One should note that most MIG welders that use gas can also use flux-core wire. But a welder without a gas system cannot use solid wire.

Top Brands

Lincoln Electric: Lincoln Electric was founded in 1895 in Cleveland, Ohio. Today, it remains headquartered in their home city and is a leading name in the industry. 125 years of focus on quality is how they are able to produce products like the Lincoln Electric PowerMIG 210.

Miller Electric­­: Founded in 1929, Miller Electric has been producing arc welders and cutting equipment for nearly 100 years. Today, they remain headquartered in their hometown of Appleton, Wis. They, too, are a leading name in the industry, and the Miller Electric 120/240VAC, 1 Phase, is a prime example of their top-tier equipment.

Hobart: Hobart is another company with more than 100 years of experience. Founded in 1897, Hobart has been producing electrical equipment for many industries. Like the others, they remain headquartered in their hometown of Troy, Ohio.

MIG Welder Pricing

$100 to $200: Welders that list in this price range are your entry-level welders and are almost always intended for use with flux-core wire. They are great for learning, but not professional use.

In this price range, you can expect to find professional-level welders. They may still be considered entry-level because they are typically limited to thinner materials.

In this range, you will find welders that are capable of working with a broader range of materials. They may also come with some accessories lower-priced welders do not.

Welders over $1,000 are far more capable. They can be used for industrial settings or may be a combination of different welder types. Some TIG/MIG/Arc combos exist in this range.

Key Features

Quality Construction: A welder needs to be of solid construction. Even if you are purchasing a machine to learn on, flimsy parts are not an option. Welders that are cheaply made will break in the harsh settings they will inevitably be exposed to. Furthermore, a poorly constructed operating system will provide poor performance, making it even more challenging to learn.

Good Control System: A welder’s control system must allow you to select the settings you need to weld. While there is room for some leeway for non-professionals, you must still have the ability to set wire feed and heat to the settings required by each project. Dials are ideal for both wire feed and heat.

Welding Wire Selection: Before committing to a welder, it’s essential to reference the wire diameters it is compatible with. This directly relates to the materials you will be able to work with. Furthermore, you should also make sure it is compatible with the type of wire you intend to use (flux, MIG, or both).

Material Compatibility: Out of the box, MIG welders are compatible with mild steel, but some may be set up to weld stainless steel and aluminum. If you intend to work with these materials, you must make sure the welder can be set up to do so. Otherwise, you will need to invest in another welder down the road.

Other Considerations

Regulator and Gas Hose. Most MIG welders that use gas come with the regulator and gas hose. Therefore, it’s not always a concern. However, always double-check to make sure it is confirmed in order to prevent any hassle or further investment. It would be best if you also made sure replacement regulators and hoses are available as they will need replacing over time.

A spool gun is necessary for welding materials such as aluminum. If you intend to use the welder for that, you might want to invest in a welder that comes with one. However, many do not. If the model you've selected doesn't, you should make sure you can purchase one that is compatible with it.

Weight is not a primary concern, but it is something to be mindful of. If you are taking your welder outdoors or to multiple job sites, you want a model that is something you can easily carry. However, you don't want to sacrifice overall quality for weight savings. Even if the better welder is slightly heavier than the others, it is still the model you should purchase.

Welders that combine multiple pieces of equipment into a single unit do exist. If you intend to perform MIG, TIG, and ARC welding, you may want to consider investing in a machine that has combined abilities. The initial investment may be much higher, but it prevents you from making future purchases.

