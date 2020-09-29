The Best Travel Coffee Mugs (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

The handleless design and screw-top lid can be unfriendly to drivers who are easily distracted. Expensive, and requires hand washing.

Can keep drinks hot for a whopping 15 hours and cold for 28 thanks to triple-layer vacuum insulation. Comes in three sizes and 30 different colors/designs.

This S’well stainless steel offering provides mind-blowing insulation properties and a wide variety of available sizes and styles. It also fits nicely into most standard cup holders.

This 16-ounce mug from Copco has a coffee shop aesthetic and is constructed from BPA-free materials, safely warming coffee drinkers from the inside out.

A few users have reported issues with the connection point between the mug and the handle. Hand washing is recommended.

Solidly built. Keeps drinks hot for five hours and cold for nine. Includes an internal hook for teabags and infusers.

This Thermos mug boasts a stainless steel body and a leak-proof lid. It keeps beverages hot for five hours and was designed with both coffee and tea drinkers in mind.

Don’t trust your coffee—or your car’s interior—to flimsy paper take-out cups, and don’t bother with normal ceramic mugs that spill more than they hold and crack every time you hit a pothole. Invest in a quality travel coffee mug, and you’ll get your money’s worth in no time. You might even wonder how you ever lived without it.

For many of us, our morning coffee or tea is a non-negotiable part of our morning routine. We may even have a refill (or three) before the day is over. During the most rushed mornings, it’s nice to know that our morning brew can come with us when we hit the road. We also can’t imagine taking a road trip without a trusty travel coffee mug to keep us going.

This mug’s single weak point seems to be the handle-to-body connection. Still, most users can’t seem to help loving their mugs.

It’s no surprise to see the Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Mug top this list as the best overall travel coffee mug. The durable, vacuum-insulated stainless steel body keeps liquids hot for up to five hours or cold for up to nine, and it prevents the mug’s exterior from heating up or sweating. The leak-proof lid ensures that you never spill a drop, and its deep-lip prevents coffee from sloshing during sips. Tea drinkers will be thrilled to find a hook on the bottom of the lid to hang tea bags or infusers. The tapered base and open-bottom handle let this mug sit securely in standard cup holders. While the Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Mug is dishwasher-safe, it does best when washed by hand.

Of course, like any coffee shop cup, this mug is not entirely leakproof, and it doesn’t insulate as well as stainless steel competitors. Still, this mug strikes an excellent balance between aesthetics, insulation, and affordability.

The Copco Acadia makes the jump from paper cups to a travel coffee mug easy without breaking the bank. It may look like a paper to-go cup, right down to the insulating sleeve, but this is made from long-lasting, BPA-free plastic and is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The screw-on lid uses a similar design to disposable lids, so the opening is small enough to prevent most spills. Single-layer plastic construction won’t insulate drinks as well as the other options on this list, but the rubber sleeve certainly helps. Whether on the road or at the park, the Copco Acadia provides quality and a coffee shop aesthetic at an affordable price.

Unfortunately, this mug doesn’t hold up very well in the dishwasher, so be sure to wash it by hand. Still, despite this and a somewhat driver-unfriendly design, it will prove its weight in gold on countless long trips.

Want to keep that coffee fresh for as long as possible? Then the S'well Stainless Steel Travel Mug can’t be beaten. Three layers of vacuum insulation keep drinks hot for up to an impressive 15 hours or cold for up to 28 hours. This travel coffee mug’s sweat-free, leak-proof construction makes it an excellent companion for cross-country road trips. However, the screw-top lid and handleless design may limit the driver’s use of this bottle. S’well offers some of the best color options, so choose from 30 designs to express your personality. Several sizes are also available, including 12-ounce, 16-ounce, and 20-ounce options.

While the 16-ounce version insulates rather well, the 10-ounce version has a heat-loss limit of only three hours and keeps cold drinks on ice for a mere six.

When one-handed beverage access is non-negotiable, the Rubbermaid Leak Proof Flip Lid Thermal Bottle serves as an excellent choice. A narrow-body makes it easy to hold in a hand, cup holder, or single-serve coffee maker, and the flip-top lid can be opened or closed with just a thumb. The stainless steel, vacuum-insulated design keeps drinks hot for up to five hours, and cold drinks chilled for up to 10, and the interior resists stains and odors, providing users with a fresh cup of coffee every time. All mugs have a stainless steel finish with four available lid colors and can be had in either 10-ounce or 16-ounce versions.

The Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug will delight those coffee drinkers wanting a travel mug that fits the traditional mug’s size and shape. At less than four inches tall, this mug lacks the top-heavy shape of larger travel coffee mugs. It measures four inches across (five inches, including the handle), so it won’t fit in cup holders. The lid also has an exposed opening, so ruling out the possibility of earning the spill-proof label. Still, a slider lid can be purchased separately, and this travel coffee mug is miles ahead of traditional ceramic mugs in terms of durability and spill prevention. Kitchen-grade stainless steel construction and a DuraCoat powder coating (which is much stronger than paint) protect against punctures and rust. The Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug is also dishwasher safe.

Other than the need to hand wash the body of this mug, the primary drawback is its rather high price tag. That said, the lid alone is worth the extra cost when it comes to staying healthy during cold and flu season.

Save some dough and take some coffee from home with a Contigo 16 oz. AutoSeal Transit Stainless Steel Travel Mug. This convenient mug perfectly accommodates hot drinks, keeping them warm for up to five hours (and cold drinks chilled for up to 12). The Contigo AutoSeal lid is BPA free and entirely leak- and spill-proof, while the spout cover lock completely protects users from the inevitable exposure to germs during cold and flu season. The Contigo 16 oz. AutoSeal Transit Stainless Steel Travel Mug is easy to wash by hand, and the lid can handle the dishwasher’s top rack.

Of course, a mug this large may prove to be a bit cumbersome for some user and vehicle combinations.

Looking for a mug that will last an entire day on the road? The Bubba Hero XL literally stands head and shoulders above the rest. This mug has it all: durability, insulation, capacity, and a user-friendly design. The stainless steel construction uses a vacuum-insulated design to keep up to 30 ounces of any beverage hot for up to seven hours or cold for up to 21 hours, making caffeine on the road a true one-stop affair. To make drivers and passengers even happier, this mug features a tapered base designed to slide smoothly into the cup holders in most vehicles and a large, easy-to-grasp handle for no-look swigs. The Bubba Hero XL’s BPA-free lid is top-rack dishwasher-safe, while the body requires hand-washed TLC.

This mug retains beverage heat for up to three hours and keeps things chilly for up to nine. While not ideal for an extended road trip, this container is perfect for the morning commute.

Beverage choices can be very personal selections. Put any selection into a Swig Life 18oz. Triple-Insulated Travel Mug, and these containers become an opportunity for personality expression. These travel mugs are available in almost 40 different colors and patterns, making it easy to make even the simplest cup of joe stand out in a crowd. This vacuum-insulated mug is constructed of 18/8 stainless steel and uses copper-plated, double-walled insulation and includes a thin, color-coordinated silicone base to prevent slipping and sliding. The BPA-free, transparent lid gives users the ability to easily see when it’s time for a refill, and the slide-top design both resists spills and accepts straws for added convenience.

This mug manages to check most of the boxes, but as with any other similar design, be sure to give steam enough time to escape before closing the lid on a boiling beverage.

The bioGo Double Wall Insulation Coffee Cup manages to keep drinks hot without denting, shattering, or destroying the earth. Constructed of rice husk bioplastic, this mug is lightweight and BPA-free, better than disposable paper cups. Rocking a coffee shop vibe, this mug is available in both 13-ounce and 16-ounce versions, each available in a handful of colors, and thanks to its size, both work perfectly at bring-your-own-mug coffee shops. This leak-resistant mug is fully dishwasher compatible, and with its FDA-approved construction, it preserves a beverage’s original flavor. The non-slip bottom helps reduce spilling, and the double-walled vacuum insulation keeps tea temperatures perfect. While not inexpensive, the bioGo Double Wall Insulation Coffee Cup is still very well-priced.

Obviously, the ceramic construction of this mug does require a bit of extra attention and care. Still, this mug’s ability to transfer heat makes it an appealing choice on late November mornings.

Plastic and stainless steel may be the new black, but mug’s like the Ello Ogden certainly deserve a little credit. Unlike most travel mugs, this 16-ounce cup is made from ceramic, the original choice of coffee lovers everywhere. While stainless steel mugs can keep their contents warm for a while, nothing warms up cold fingers quite like ceramic in a silicone boot. In addition to providing a non-slip surface for use on tables and hard surfaces, the colored silicone cover provides users a perfect gripping surface while eliminating the concern for grabbing a mug that’s just a bit too hot. The dishwasher-friendly Ello Ogden is sure to please the traditionalists among us.

Benefits of Travel Coffee Mugs

Convenient. Travel mugs are incredibly convenient to keep on hand. Everyone hates drive-through drink holders, and when circumstances permit, a mug can be a drink's one and only home on the road.

Travel mugs are incredibly convenient to keep on hand. Everyone hates drive-through drink holders, and when circumstances permit, a mug can be a drink’s one and only home on the road. Healthy and eco-friendly. Travel mugs make for a healthier environment and a healthier you. Unlike their disposable paper cousins from the coffee shop, mugs are almost always BPA-free, and they don’t have to end up in a landfill.

Types of Travel Coffee Mugs

Vacuum-Insulated

Most travel coffee mugs available today are vacuum-insulated, and whether made of metal or plastic, they do a great job of temperature preservation. These mugs require a special manufacturing process that is designed to remove most or all of the air between the mug’s interior walls. A full vacuum seal will cost more to accomplish, but the end product will have an incredible ability to retain a drink’s temperature. Unfortunately, the stresses of a dishwasher can sometimes break the vacuum’s seal, and since air conducts heat much better than nothing, the insulation’s effectiveness will be significantly reduced.

Single-Walled

While quite a bit more uncommon than vacuum-insulated mugs, single-walled mugs do exist. These travel mugs usually consist of ceramic which is virtually incapable of allowing the creation of a vacuum. While these mugs may not retain heat nearly as long as their competitors and usually are quite fragile, their cozy factor is through the roof, making them a favorite for coffee and tea drinkers looking to take a little taste of home on the road with them.

Top Brands

Bubba

Bubba Brands was launched in 1997 to provide drinkware for people on the go, starting with the original Bubba Keg. Since then, the Chicago-based company has expanded to producing mugs, tumblers, bottles, and more in a wide variety of colors and styles.

Contigo

Contigo was started in Chicago with a focus on providing beverageware for average, everyday people. Today, Contigo maintains a U.S. headquarters in High Point, N.C., and creates water bottles, travel mugs, and more while introducing innovative ways to improve the performance of these everyday products.

Ello

Chicago-based Ello specializes in creating drinkware, food storage containers, and related accessories for on-the-go, eco-conscious consumers. Ello uses a variety of different materials, many from natural sources, to eliminate consumer reliance on single-use products in their everyday lives.

S’well

S’well was founded in 2010 by Sarah Kauss with the goal of eliminating single-use plastic bottles. Today, this New York-based company provides consumers with reusable food and drink containers designed to make the world a better place.

Stanley

In 1913, William Stanley, Jr. created the first vacuum-insulated steel bottle, a staple in today’s world. Whether outdoors or at the office, Stanley products are everywhere, as this Seattle-based manufacturer now produces mugs, flasks, food storage containers, coolers, and even camp cookware in addition to Mr. Stanley’s original invention.

Swig Life

Swig Life has been a different kind of bottle maker since its inception in 2017. Tracee Mathes launched this line of bottles in her native Richmond, Va., with the goal of creating a female-friendly insulated bottle option. Swig’s line of bottles, mugs, tumblers, and more was designed with “the busy mom, girl on the go, or boss lady” in mind.

Thermos

Thermos has been producing vacuum-insulated flasks and more since 1907 when William B. Walker saw the potential for the European glass-in-steel thermos design. While originally founded in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thermos now resides in Schaumburg, Ill., yet the company still produces countless vacuum-insulated products to keep Americans fed and hydrated.

Yeti

Based in Austin, TX, Yeti Coolers has been in the business of temperature-preserving containers since 2006. The original Yeti cooler was designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventurers and everyday users. Since the first cooler came out, Yeti has expanded its line of tough, durable products to include coolers, drinkware, bags, and other gear for outdoor enthusiasts.

Travel Coffee Mug Pricing

Under $20: Mugs in this price range are great starter options and will do a great job on the morning commute. They are usually leak-resistant but not leak-proof.

Mugs in this price range are great starter options and will do a great job on the morning commute. They are usually leak-resistant but not leak-proof. $20 and Above: These mugs usually will keep beverages hot (or cold) for much longer periods of time and may include some incredibly convenient or ingenious features, such as spill-proof lids.

Key Features

Construction Materials

Travel mugs can be constructed from a variety of materials. Stainless steel mugs usually strike a good balance between a light weight, durability, and insulation, but they are prone to denting and can create a metallic taste in hot beverages. Plastic is lightweight and insulates fairly well, but not as well as vacuum-insulated stainless steel. Ceramic mugs are fragile and comparatively poor insulators, but unlike the others, they cannot impart any undesirable flavors.

Spill and Leak Resistance

Lid design is a key feature of any travel mug. Inexpensive mugs are leak-resistant and splash-proof, but most are not truly leak-proof. While eradicating spills may not be entirely possible, more expensive mugs often have a lid that eliminates normal leaks and spills. In addition to a seal between the cup and the lid itself, these lids usually have a rubber or silicone seal integrated into the drinking spout cover as well.

Other Considerations

Intended Use. When purchasing a travel coffee mug, make sure to know its intended use. Imagine starting a 12-hour road trip with a coffee mug that retains heat for only an hour or two. While such a mug might be perfect for the morning commute, it certainly won’t hack it on the road. Road trip-friendly mugs may be a bit more expensive, but four hours down the road, they more than earn their keep.

Best Travel Coffee Mug Reviews & Recommendations