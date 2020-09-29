The Best CB Antennas (Review and Buying Guide) in 2020

This center load antenna kit can cover all CB frequencies. It has a magnet mount and is made of stainless steel. The antenna is two feet tall.

This base load antenna is 35 inches in length and made of stainless steel. It’s meant for use on frequencies 26 through 30. It has a power rating of 300 watts.

Short for citizens band radio, these antennas function as transponders. By taking in radio frequencies and shifting them into electrical data, you can receive correspondence. To return communication, you can use the CB antenna to take your electrical input and shift it into a radio frequency. Of course, you get optimal results when working with the best CB antennas. To help you track down the best option, we’ve listed the top selections.

No matter how far technology comes, one thing remains true: communication is essential. Though there is everything from satellite phones to texting, nothing can replace the classic radio. This traditional method of communicating at a distance has proven useful over multiple decades. Because of this, CB antennas remain popular to this day.

It’s short enough to not impact your vehicle’s clearance and long enough to function optimally. Lightweight and easy to install, this citizen’s band antenna is a popular selection overall.

If you’re seeking a go-to antenna for your vehicle, the K40 Base Load Antenna is worth looking into. Though it has a simple design, this option is effective over the long term. It features a sturdy base, wide enough to provide a firm attachment. Perfectly suited to all types of vehicles, the strong antenna provides a wide range. The base connects to the antenna whip through a two-inch attachment. This helps keep the whip secure despite wind or impact by keeping the wiring intact. From there, you get a full 35 inches of vertical reach.

Since the antenna itself is stainless steel, you don’t have to worry about rust. The affordable cost, coupled with its effectiveness, gives this kit a valuable edge.

The Tram 703-HC Center Load Antenna Kit comes at a reasonable price point. It spans all citizen’s band frequencies, giving you full access to necessary communications. The base of this two-foot-tall antenna is tightly coiled for protection. You won’t have to worry about hitting bumps on the road or experiencing wind. The coil absorbs any vibrations and to prevent damage to the internal wires. With a broad base that attaches magnetically to your vehicle, you get a sturdy antenna meant to last. It leads to 17 feet of cable, giving you a lot of leeway to set up your connection.

Keep in mind that an 8.5-foot antenna will stick up several feet above your vehicle. This can create clearance issues. While the antenna can bend, it isn’t meant for repeated bending, which could cause it stress in the housing, and it will eventually break.

If you want the most power and the longest range, then you need the Hustler Stainless Steel 102 Inch CB Band Antenna Whip. This stainless steel antenna measures 102 inches (8.5 feet) in length and resists bending and kinking. It has a welded threaded base for secure mounting. You can even use this while off-roading as it can bend 180 degrees and will spring back into position. The tip has a dissipation ball to reduce the amount of unwanted static.

The antenna is made out of high-grade steel material, remaining strong against wind, rain, and dust. Since this system includes all the components needed to communicate, it is a terrific selection for new users.

Are you just getting started with CB radios? The Btech Authentic Genuine CB Antenna is a perfect place to begin. The intuitive installation process adds merit through user-friendliness. It comes with everything you need to get started. The magnetic mount attaches to any metal surface (ideally a vehicle). It incorporates a long cord for hooking it up to the CB system. The 19-inch antenna gives you an excellent range. By incorporating an adapter, you avoid any pitfalls related to compatibility. Especially for beginners, the sturdy design means you won’t have to struggle through troubleshooting.

Powered by 100 watts, it gives you access to the weather channel and any frequency between 26 and 30 megahertz. Since it also functions with any 10-meter radio, this CB antenna offers extra value through versatility.

Are you looking for a reliable system that’s meant to weather all environments? The Cobra HG A1000 CB Antenna is worth checking out. It comes with everything you need to get set up. The magnetic mount adheres strongly to any compatible metal surface (iron, cobalt, or nickel-based). It’s ideal for vehicles, thanks to the design of the base. Once in place, the 18 1/2-inch antenna gives you a broad range. It won’t break or bend despite quick travel or fast wind. During use, the 15 feet of cable lets you connect to any standard citizens band radio.

Despite being made of fiberglass, you may find this antenna to be very stiff. This shouldn’t be a big deal unless you plan to hit it or put it under stress in harsh conditions. The 6-foot cable may not be long enough for large vehicles, depending on where you plan to mount it.

If you’re looking for a plug and play system, you’ll like the Aries Automotive CB Antenna. This four-foot CB antenna comes with a mirror mount and coax cable. This makes installing and hooking it up quick and easy. The antenna is made of fiberglass with a black outer coating. It has a 500-watt power rating. The mount is made of heavy-duty aluminum. The coax cable is six feet in length.

You’ll enjoy a strong reception and an easy tuning experience with an SWR meter. Just be sure to install it correctly to get optimal performance.

If you’re looking for the ability to adjust and fine-tune your antenna, then the FireStik FL3-B Three Foot FireFly Antenna With Tunable Tip is just what you need. This lightweight three-foot antenna is black with three additional interchangeable tips. You don’t need tools to change them out either. The antenna features a high-performance coil design to get you better tuning and performance. The body of the antenna is made from a flexible fiberglass tube. One drawback is that it doesn’t come with a spring. While you could buy and install one separately, it isn’t necessary. This antenna is tough and can withstand harsh conditions.

Your antenna may not come with an Allen key to work the set screw, or the included key may not fit the screw. This isn’t too big of a problem as Allen keys are common and easily substituted for the correct one.

If you’re looking for an all-around dependable and easy to install antenna, the RoadPro 24 Inch Magnet Mount Stainless Steel CB Antenna Kit is a great starter antenna. It’s 24 inches in length, made of stainless steel, and has a magnet mount base. The antenna is located higher on the whip to give you improved performance and more freedom when installing. Just above the base is a flexible spring to give your steel antenna flex for increased durability. It also comes with a nine-foot coax cable for easier installation. You’ll find the magnet in the base to be very strong and capable of holding the antenna secure even when driving at high speeds.

One unique feature of this antenna is that it’s entirely black, giving it a sleek and stylish look that will blend in better with your vehicle. One drawback of this antenna is that it doesn’t come with a coax cable, but this gives you the freedom to buy the perfect length cable for your installation.

If you’re looking for serious performance, why not depend on the professionals’ antenna? The WILSON 3500-Watt Trucker Antenna boasts a 3,500-watt rating and a frequency range of 26 to 30 MHz. It has a ten-inch shaft and standard .38 inch x 24 thread. The large coil housing placed higher on the antenna provides you with increased power, frequency range, and reduced static interference. The length of the antenna is 49 inches, and it’s made of stainless steel.

Keep in mind that this antenna requires grounding and won’t work without it. You’ll also need to buy the rest of the components necessary for installation, as this is only the antenna. This means you get to choose your own mount and coax cable.

This antenna is for the experienced user who is looking to create a tailored performance. The FireStik Fs Series Tunable Tip CB Antenna requires fine-tuning with an SWR meter, but once tuned, it gives you exemplary performance. It’s rated for 900 watts and comes with a tunable tip. Changing the tip is easy because it’s a simple bare-hands interchangeable tip. The entire antenna measures four feet in length. Hidden under the outer coating is a high-performance loading coil. You can use it in a single or dual configuration.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

What is a CB Antenna?

A citizen’s band (CB) antenna is one component in your CB radio setup. Unlike the mounting bracket, power cord, and microphone, the antenna doesn’t come with a new CB radio. However, your radio is useless without one. You should have the antenna, a mount for it, and a coax cable to connect it to your radio. You’ll also need an SWR meter to tune your antenna to the proper radio frequency.

There are several parts to your antenna. The mount or base is the bottom part of the antenna that connects it to your vehicle. Some require you to drill a hole, while others have a magnet. At this base, you’ll have a connector where the coax cable hooks to your antenna. Coming out of the base is the whip, which is the long stick-like piece. This is typically made of fiberglass or stainless steel. Located somewhere on the whip is the antenna. This is a metal coil that’s usually protected inside of plastic housing.

How does a CB antenna work?

A CB antenna has two functions. The first is to capture radio frequencies so that they can be transferred to a converter that turns them into an electrical signal. The second function is to convert electrical signals received from a transmitter and turn them into a radio frequency signal. This allows you to send and receive communications.

Benefits of a CB Antenna

Communication. Despite everyone you know owning one, cell phones don’t work everywhere. A CB radio allows you to communicate with others in your party when modern technology fails. You could use it in rural areas and deep into the backwoods.

Despite everyone you know owning one, cell phones don’t work everywhere. A CB radio allows you to communicate with others in your party when modern technology fails. You could use it in rural areas and deep into the backwoods. Safety. Having a CB radio enables you to communicate and signal for help when you get stuck, in an accident, or injured. Because it goes out to everyone on that frequency, you’re more likely to get assistance sooner.

Having a CB radio enables you to communicate and signal for help when you get stuck, in an accident, or injured. Because it goes out to everyone on that frequency, you’re more likely to get assistance sooner. Camaraderie. Using a CB radio is a bit like the wild west. There’s no limit on who or how many people can communicate at a given time. This lets you get to know other enthusiasts in your area and make new connections.

Types of CB Antennas

Fiberglass

These antennas range in size from two to seven feet and are constructed from fiberglass. The antenna wire wraps around the fiberglass with a plastic wrap covering. You’ll get a short communication range with this type of antenna, anywhere from two to seven miles. What’s nice about them is that they’re durable and you can mount them anywhere. Their downside is that they aren’t as powerful as other types.

Magnet Mount

As the name implies, these antennas mount to your vehicle using a powerful magnet. They typically have a plastic base with the antenna coil in it. Their range is slightly longer at three to seven miles. What’s nice about these antennas is that they’re incredibly easy to install. The magnet lets you install the antenna on your roof, which gives you the best performance ability. Unfortunately, a roof mount does create clearance issues.

102-Inch Whip

You can’t go wrong with a 102-inch whip antenna. They’re reliable and have a range of more than 10 miles. It also tends to be affordable for its size. However, its size is also its downfall. To give some perspective, 108 inches is 8.5 feet. That’s incredibly long to try and attach to your vehicle. This makes installation more difficult, as you’ll need an additional mount to support the increased weight.

Center Loaded

This type of antenna is commonly referred to as the “trucker antenna” because it’s widely used on semi-trucks. The bottom half of the antenna is made of thick stainless steel. Then the antenna coil sits on top of this in a plastic housing. The top half is a thinner stainless steel whip-style shaft. They have a range of seven to ten miles. This gives them impressive performance without having the extra-long length of the 102-inch antenna. Its downside is that it tends to be expensive and not as durable.

No Ground Plane

This style of CB antenna is meant for installation on a vehicle that doesn’t have a metal chassis. The rest of the antenna types have a ground that you could connect to metal. But this doesn’t work for a boat, RV, or another type of vehicle that lacks a metal chassis. What’s nice about these antennas is that they work without the grounding, unlike the other types listed. The downside is that they tend to be expensive, and you won’t get the same long-range performance as the other antennas.

Top Brands

Tram

As one of the top-selling manufacturers of antennas, Tram boasts a broad product line of antennas for every use. It’s known for producing high quality and durable equipment that you can depend on. Try out the Tram 3500 Heavy-Duty Magnet-Mount CB Antenna Kit and experience the difference for yourself.

Hustler Antennas

Since 1985, Hustler Antennas have been produced by New-Tronics Antenna Corporation in Mineral Wells, Texas. The company operates out of a 55,000 square foot factory and warehouse to ensure consistent quality in each antenna’s fabrication. Try out a Hustler for yourself with the Hustler HQ27 55-Inch Steel Power Packer CB Radio Antenna.

Prostick

Prostick antennas are proudly made in the USA from the finest of materials. They feature a fiberglass mast and nickel-plated brass ferrule. They’re known for durability and the ability to withstand harsh environments. Try out a fiberglass antenna with your radio today with the Prostick Fiberglass CB Radio Antenna.

CB Antenna Pricing

Under $20: These are smaller antennas that typically lack accessories. You may find a mix of low and decent quality antennas. Stick with trusted brands to ensure dependable performance and durability.

These are smaller antennas that typically lack accessories. You may find a mix of low and decent quality antennas. Stick with trusted brands to ensure dependable performance and durability. $20 to $40: The majority of CB antennas fall into this price range. They range in size and mount style. They typically have quality construction and materials.

The majority of CB antennas fall into this price range. They range in size and mount style. They typically have quality construction and materials. $40 and up: You’ll find the largest and the highest quality antennas in this price range. The 102-inch antennas typically are in this range. You’ll also find complete kits that come with additional hardware to make installation easier.

Key Features

Mount

You can mount an antenna anywhere you want, including the toolbox, hood, stake hole, or bumper. When buying your antenna, consider where you plan to install it. At least half of the antenna body needs to stick up beyond the vehicle. Otherwise, your vehicle will block the signal. This makes a magnet mount on the roof the easiest and best installation option.

Material

Consider whether flexibility or sturdiness is more important to you. Stainless steel is the most durable and strongest. But it lacks flexibility, which makes it vulnerable when hit. Fiberglass antennas have the flexibility but lack sturdiness. The material you choose will be based on your personal preferences and how you intend to use your antenna.

Whip Length

Half the antenna needs to be above your vehicle for perfect reception, so where you mount your antenna will influence the length you need. Roof-mounted antennas can be significantly shorter than hood or bumper mounts. Consider the wavelengths you intend to communicate on. Antennas perform best when their length is 1/4 the length of the wavelength you communicate on. A quarter length of CB radio waves is precisely 102 inches.

Other Considerations

Consider the coax cable. You need to connect your antenna to the radio with your coax cable. Make sure you have the exact length you need, so the cable creates a straight connection. A cable that’s too long with the excess curled up will give you falsely high SWR readings and can damage your equipment.

You need to connect your antenna to the radio with your coax cable. Make sure you have the exact length you need, so the cable creates a straight connection. A cable that’s too long with the excess curled up will give you falsely high SWR readings and can damage your equipment. Price. While you should always have a budget in mind, don’t base your purchase solely on price. The lowest cost antennas tend to use the lowest quality materials. This will make them not as durable and lack performance abilities.

Best CB Antennas Reviews & Recommendations