The Best Hammocks (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Netting isn’t as durable and can bunch or rip. The bug net is sewn to the hammock.

This 10-foot tree hammock is made of nylon and measures 55 inches wide. It can hold up to 500 pounds. It comes with straps and carabiners for mounting your hammock.

Material can rip during use. It doesn’t have a flat bottom, so it wraps tight around you.

This single-person camping tent comes in several colors and is made of 210T parachute nylon. It measures 108 x 54 inches.

Hammock may be too short for the stand. The ropes on the end can wear and break.

Put a freestanding hammock in your backyard to relax after work. Throw one in your pack for your next camping trip. Keep one in your car, and enjoy the local park when you have some downtime. Some of these would even be great for indoor use. We’ve put together a list that has a hammock for everybody, so take a look and see why these things get us so excited.

These days, there seems to be no limit to the variety of outdoor furniture and camping equipment available at the click of a mouse. Still, we think the best option might still be the tried-and-true hammock. Hammocks have been around for a long time, but new materials and designs mean we can branch out and enjoy them in more ways and places than ever before.

This hammock is also compatible with accessories that can be purchased separately, like wheels, wall-mount hooks, and tree straps. If you need a strong hammock that can hold up to the elements and are less concerned with portability, this looks like the one for you.

We think every backyard deserves a hammock, and the Vivere Double Cotton Hammock makes that a possibility. What makes this two-person hammock stand out on our list is the included frame, which lets you set up this hammock even without trees or posts. The heavy-duty steel stand comes together quickly and without tools. A zinc coating protects the steel frame from rust, so don’t worry about leaving it out all summer. Vivere offers cotton, mesh, polyester, and Sunbrella hammocks in various colors and patterns. All are rated at 450 pounds.

We love having the ability to choose from one-person or two-person options in six color combinations. Single hammocks weigh only 16 ounces, and double hammocks weigh only 26 ounces. Best of all, this is the least expensive hammock on our list.

The Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock does everything well, and that makes it an easy choice for our best value hammock. For starters, it folds into the attached stuff sack to make a 5 x 8-inch package that you can take anywhere. Parachute nylon and triple-stitched seams make this hammock incredibly durable, light, breathable, and quick-drying. Two carabiners and two nine-foot straps let you set it up just about anywhere in minutes and with minimal effort. Rest easy, knowing that this hammock is rated to 500 pounds.

In addition to trail-worthy durability, Sunyear offers a 100 percent lifetime guarantee. For nights in the wilderness, this is definitely our go-to hammock.

For a hammock worthy of the campsite, look no further than the Sunyear Camping Hammock with Mosquito Net. Choose a one-person size, rated at 500 pounds, or a two-person size, rated at 600 pounds. Both come in multiple colors. This hammock is made from rugged parachute nylon and includes two 10-foot tree straps, two metal carabiners, an attached stuff sack, and a mosquito net with two ropes. The one-piece design means you can enjoy a night in the wild without waking up to bug bites, and the hammock can still be flipped upside down for use without the net during the day or when bugs aren’t a concern.

If a strong enough ceiling or beam is not available, compatible metal stands can also be purchased separately. The manufacturer’s recommended maximum weight is 330 pounds, and it will be important to make sure your hardware and mounting surface are up to the task.

Maybe your idea of a relaxing hammock is closer to home – in that case, check out the Y-STOP Hammock Chair. This one-person chair offers the free-hanging relaxation of a traditional hammock but with a padded seat and a more upright body position. Soft cotton and two included pillows make this a perfect place to read or enjoy a morning coffee. This hammock comes with the wooden dowel, rope, and hook needed for hanging it from above, but you will need to purchase the appropriate mounting hardware for your space.

This is a great value compared to other hammocks. If you prefer one-of-a-kind, artisanal products over mass-produced ones, this is the hammock for you.

The HAMMOCKS RADA Handmade Yucatan Hammock is one of the more interesting options available, thanks to its handmade construction. Four colors are available. Each hammock is designed for two people and carries a load rating of 550 pounds. This is the most minimalist option on our list, weighing in at fewer than three pounds and limiting features to just the essentials. It is designed for use with hooks, purchased separately. This hammock is built with a cotton seating area in the center and nylon at the ends. A relatively loose, breathable weave makes this a fantastic warm-weather option, but we’d recommend taking off your shoes to avoid snagging the material.

One problem is the hammock can get quite hot in warm weather because it doesn't have any ventilation. Also, not everyone likes the strap system that's included. They aren't long enough to go around anything very big. Still, Winner Outfitters goes out of its way when it comes to refunds or replacement products.

This hammock supports up to 500 pounds and fits two people. It's made of 210T nylon parachute fabric and is designed for backpacking, camping, and at-home use. It is 118 x 78 inches and comes with two steel carabiners and tree-friendly straps that are each 118 inches long. It packs down small and is very sturdy, even when large people use it. Also, the pouch that contains it is quite large, so if it's not perfectly folded, it is still easy and quick to pack up.

However, it can take a couple of weeks for the hammock to stretch to fit two people. Also, it doesn't come with any hardware or instructions to hang it.

This tightly-woven cotton hammock is made in a style popularized by Brazilian artisans. It features long-lasting thread and comes with a lifetime warranty. If you're unhappy for any reason, the company will refund your money. The hammock is 144 inches long, and the resting area is 59 inches wide, so it can accommodate two people. One of the best things about this hammock is that it's child- and pet-friendly due to its absorbent qualities. It is easy to get in and out of, and the hanging distance and height can be set up in various ways. Also, it's very comfortable and durable. It comes with a storage bag, and you can hang it outside or inside.

There have been some complaints that the straps break and the fabric tears easily, too. Some users also say it doesn't have a 500-pound weight capacity as it promises.

The Kootek hammock comes in various colors and is 118 inches long by 78 inches wide to fit two people. It holds up to 500 pounds yet is very lightweight and packable. It comes with 10-foot-long, adjustable, tree-friendly straps that easily lock into the carabiners, so you can easily find the perfect height. The hammock is made of 210T parachute fabric and is designed not to fray or tear. It is dirt-resistant and easy to clean and dry. It is roomier and comfier than you think it will be, and it's very good quality. The material is thin but very durable and breathable. It's easy to set up, and the carrying case is sewn to the side to double as a pocket when you hang it up. It dries off rather quickly after it rains, and a single adult can stretch out and have fabric left over to cover themselves.

One downside with this hammock is the straps are a little short. Also, it doesn't weather very well, so it's a good idea to take it down when you're done using it outside. There have also been some complaints that it's not very comfortable when two people use it simultaneously.

This double-camping hammock is lightweight with a 400-pound capacity. It comes in a small, attached sack with steel carabiners, rope, and tree-friendly straps. It's designed to stand up to wind, rain, and wear and tear. It is also very simple to set up and is made with military-grade 210T nylon. Legit Camping provides a lifetime warranty with this product, so you can get a refund or replacement at any time. It's a great alternative to more expensive hammocks and folds down so compactly that you can hang it on your backpack when you're hiking. It's also very breathable even on very hot days.

However, the tree straps are a little heavy, and it's not as compact as some other options when it's stuffed in its sack. It's also not particularly comfortable with two people in it at once. The stitching around the seams may also start to fray after a short period of use.

This extra-large hammock supports up to 500 pounds. It fits two people and is made of 210T nylon parachute fabric. The hammock is 125 inches by 79 inches and has a breaking strength of 1,000 pounds, making it twice as strong as some of its rivals. It also features a stuff sack that's sewn into the side. The hammock is quick and easy to set up and unfolds in just seconds. It comes with two heavy-duty carabiners and two 10-foot-long tree straps with 16 attachment loops. The no-stretch seams are triple stitched, and it comes with a 15-year warranty. While the material is thin, the hammock is very sturdy, even if you're a larger individual. Overall, it's a great product for the price.

Benefits of Hammocks

Improve sleep quality. If you struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep, a hammock’s gentle swaying motion can help you fall asleep faster and achieve a deeper, more restful sleep.

If you struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep, a hammock’s gentle swaying motion can help you fall asleep faster and achieve a deeper, more restful sleep. Relieve stress. Spending time outside while lying in a hammock gives you a peaceful time to clear your mind and be contemplative. This helps you to meditate, or just relax and enjoy nature.

Spending time outside while lying in a hammock gives you a peaceful time to clear your mind and be contemplative. This helps you to meditate, or just relax and enjoy nature. Alleviate back pain. Because you’re lying on a suspended piece of material, there are no pressure points. This may help you relieve back pain by allowing your muscles to relax.

Types of Hammocks

Fabric

These hammocks come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, making them perfect for matching a particular design theme in your backyard. They tend to be the most durable and will keep you warmer due to the fabric’s solid, tight weave. Some higher-end hammocks will come with built-in pillows. You’ll find fabric hammocks made out of cotton or canvas.

Rope

These hammocks work best in warm to hot climates where you’ll benefit from the increased airflow through the ropes. The body of these hammocks is made from cotton or polyester rope that’s knotted together. If you plan to take long naps in your hammock, you may not enjoy the rope marks you’ll wake up with.

Camping

These hammocks are incredibly lightweight and portable. Unlike the other two types, you don’t need a frame to support it. All you need are two trees or even your Jeep roof bars to suspend your hammock. This will give you more comfort than sleeping on the ground. It’ll also keep you cooler and cause less damage to the environment.

Top Brands

Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO)

Founded in 1999 in Florida, ENO has grown from a small operation in a minivan to a thriving company headquartered in Asheville, N.C. It’s known for quality equipment and a commitment to preserving and protecting the environment. Try out the Eagles Nest Outfitters Single Nest Lightweight Camping Hammock on your next camping trip.

Wise Owl Outfitters

Located in Tennessee, the team at Wise Owl set out to create quality yet affordable hammock. Since then, the company’s product line has expanded to include a variety of outdoor lifestyle equipment. It’s known for a dedication to the innovation of technology, design, and processes. Check out the Wise Owl Outfitters Ultralight Camping Hammock with Tree Straps and experience quality for yourself.

Sunnydaze Decor

In 2014, the founders behind Sunnydaze took their eight years of hammock selling experience and set out to create their own high-quality outdoor living products. Today, its team is dedicated to cultivating fresh materials and ideas from all over the world. It’s also known for its commitment to old fashioned customer service. Lounge around in your backyard on the Sunnydaze Two Person Quilted Fabric Hammock.

Hammock Pricing

Under $50: You can buy a decent quality camping or fabric hammock in this price range. It may lack some of the fancier features, though.

You can buy a decent quality camping or fabric hammock in this price range. It may lack some of the fancier features, though. $50 to $100: The majority of camping hammocks are within this price range. They use quality fabrics, come with mounting hardware, and are lightweight enough to carry. You’ll also find decent quality backyard hammocks made of durable materials.

The majority of camping hammocks are within this price range. They use quality fabrics, come with mounting hardware, and are lightweight enough to carry. You’ll also find decent quality backyard hammocks made of durable materials. $100 and up: Hammocks in this range are considered high-end and are most likely backyard style. They’ll come with several features, such as fringe, pockets, and pillows. They’ll also come with the stand for mounting it.

Key Features

Construction

The type of material your hammock is made out of will significantly influence its intended purpose. Woven fabric cotton hammocks or rope hammocks are ideal for your backyard. While hammocks that are made out of lightweight nylon or polyester are better suited for backpacking and camping. Whatever style you choose, look at the construction of the hammock. It should have durable, tight stitching.

Spreader Bar

Some hammocks have wood or metal bars at each end to spread the hammock out. The hammock will look flat, which makes it perfect for sunbathing. Without the spreader bar, your hammock will wrap around you like a cocoon.

You’ll find the flat style of hammocks in backyards and poolside. Keep in mind that this style is considered the most unstable. This makes them less than ideal for sleeping in. Camping hammocks won’t have spreader bars as this would restrict their portability.

Suspension System

Camping hammocks typically have nylon webbing that is six to ten feet in length. You’ll want straps that can support your body weight and are long enough to give you freedom in how you hang your hammock.

Hammocks meant for your backyard are intended to mount on a wood or metal stand. They will either have a metal chain or webbing that’s woven around a metal loop that hooks to the stand.

Other Considerations

Size. There’s no one size for hammocks. If you have a stand in your backyard, you’ll need to measure it and buy a hammock that’s the correct size. The sizes are dictated in feet. Camping hammocks also come in multiple sizes. You’ll need to balance the hammock’s size with its overall weight since you’ll be carrying it to the campsite.

There’s no one size for hammocks. If you have a stand in your backyard, you’ll need to measure it and buy a hammock that’s the correct size. The sizes are dictated in feet. Camping hammocks also come in multiple sizes. You’ll need to balance the hammock’s size with its overall weight since you’ll be carrying it to the campsite. Weight Capacity . Each hammock will have a stated weight capacity that’s determined by the manufacturer. This will dictate how many people can safely lay in the hammock. If you plan to have someone join you, look for a two-person hammock as they have higher weight limits and more material to create a larger space.

. Each hammock will have a stated weight capacity that’s determined by the manufacturer. This will dictate how many people can safely lay in the hammock. If you plan to have someone join you, look for a two-person hammock as they have higher weight limits and more material to create a larger space. Color and Style. The hammock you buy should be one that you find appealing. If you’re buying a camping hammock, you’ll find they come in various colors. You have more freedom with your backyard hammock as they come in colors and patterns. This lets you match your backyard decor or choose one that provides a pop of color.

Best Hammocks Reviews & Recommendations