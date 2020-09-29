The Best Painter’s Tape of 2020: Review & Buying Guide

Not meant for use on lacquer. Won’t stick well if there’s moisture on the surface you’re applying it to.

This painter’s tape is meant for use on rough surfaces with extra strong adhesion. It’s 1.88 inches wide and 60 yards in length. You can use it on brick, concrete, rough wood, and stucco.

Width measurements may not be accurate. May also leave residue behind when left adhered for too long.

This blue painter’s tape is 1.5 inches wide and 60 yards in length. You’ll get a three-pack of rolls. It’s guaranteed safe for smoother surfaces, porcelain, glass, wood trim, and textured surfaces.

Can lose adhesion when it gets old or hot. Can pull fresh paint off when removed.

This green painter’s tape comes in a roll that’s 0.94 inches wide and 60 yards long. It has a medium adhesion, making it ideal for glass, wood trim, painted walls, and metal.

Painter’s tape is a vitally important tool for both professional house painters and anyone who works in automotive paint and body. Some painter’s tapes are specific only for indoor surfaces, but we recommend looking at tape for multi-surface products. These can be used for painting surfaces indoors and outdoors with ease. Multi-surface painter’s tape can also be used as regular tape without worrying about leaving adhesive residue on your surfaces upon removal.

A world without tape would be a glue-filled mess. Adhesive paper has several uses with various degrees and styles catering to specific DIY jobs. Duct tape can be used for removing pet hair as home-made lint rollers and can be a trusted commodity in an emergency. Painter’s tape is for, well, painting. Also known as Masking Tape, use it to tape edges and corners of a wall to avoid getting paint on anything you wish to keep its original color. And when you pull it off, it comes away clean with no sticky residue.

At the top of our list is the Frogtape Multi-Surface Painter’s Tape with paint block technology. We recommend this as our best choice in painter’s tape for two very specific reasons. One, it is the only tape on this list that comes with its own canister. This will protect your tape against the elements and prevent the tape roll’s edges from getting damaged while it sits in your toolbox or junk drawer. The second is Frogtape’s patented paint block technology that sits along the edge of the tape roll. It is a polymer that reacts instantly with the water in latex paint, creating a gel coating that acts as a micro-barrier. This means you get surgically precise lines when it’s time to remove it.

What we liked about this product is that it won’t curl up during use and is residue-free on both untreated and treated surfaces. XFasten offers its painter’s tape in a variety of multi-packs with different sizes to fit your needs.

The best value is not just about the price, but getting more than what you paid for. That’s why we recommend the XFasten Professional Blue Painter’s Tape with Edge-Lock. It’s a versatile tape that can be used for both automotive and home DIY projects. XFasten blue painter’s tape is useful on concrete, textured walls, glass, wood, and porcelain. Its edge lock technology ensures arrow-straight lines when removed after the painting is done, thanks to its anti-bleeding properties. It also has a 60-day clean-release guarantee while being resistant to humidity and UV rays.

This premium masking tape works best when it is allowed to set before getting to work with a paint roller. Allow for the time before painting over it to ensure a proper seal between the tape’s edge and surface.

We stated at the beginning that most painter’s tape can also be used as regular tape. For that reason, we recommend the Scotch Rough Surface Painter’s Tape as our premium pick. This is a premium tape roll designed to be used as masking tape on uneven or harsh surfaces like unfinished hardwood, brick, or stone. This would be great for anyone who wants to paint their fireplace. It is a high-adhesion tape, but it won’t leave a residue like other high-strength tapes, giving it an extra layer of versatility. The fact that it is made by Scotch adds peace of mind that you are buying a product backed by a household name.

Duck offers this painter’s tape in packs of either three or 12 rolls, with three different sizes to choose from. Pricing is also very competitive, so no matter which variety you purchase, you can’t go wrong with Duck painter’s tape.

A worthy addition to this list is Duck Clean Release Blue Painter’s Tape. Duck offers three varieties of painter’s tape, but the one we recommend is this Clean Release model. Why? Because it’s for both indoor and outdoor use. It has a 14-day clean removal timeline, regardless of where you happen to use it, indoors or out. The tape is also resistant to UV rays thanks to its acrylic adhesive. The clean release painter’s tape can be used on many surfaces like glass, wood, and tile.

Some reviewers comment it shouldn’t be left out in the sun, which is good advice for any tape.

Any indoor painting job will require more than one roll of painter’s tape, so we recommend this four-pack of True Blue Painter’s Tape. True Blue was created by painters, for painters. Available in 1-, 1.5-, and 2-inch widths and in packs of 4, 6, 24, or 48 60-yard rolls, True Blue masks both oil and latex paints and creates sharp lines on all kinds of surfaces, with zero bleed-through. That goes for brushed, rolled, or sprayed surfaces, including lightly textured walls, window and door trim, and glass and metal. It’s fine for both indoor and outdoor jobs and can be removed without leaving a residue for up to 14 days after painting.

To prevent bleeding, it has Edge-Lock Technology. You’ll also have plenty of time to complete your painting project with a 60-day clean removal promise. While it is UV- and sunlight-resistant, it’s only intended for interior use.

If you have delicate surfaces in your home that you need to protect, then Scotch Delicate Surface Painter’s Tape is a smart choice. This roll of tape comes in rolls that are .70 to 1.88 inches in width. You can buy packs of one, four, 12, and 16 rolls. Each roll has 60 yards of tape, which is enough to cover a 15-by-15-foot room. The tape is a light purples color to make it easy to identify in your painting kit. It’s best for use on wallpaper, cabinets, and veneer surfaces.

The adhesion on this tape is quite gentle to make it versatile. Although, you may find that it won’t adhere well to laminate and certain painted surfaces. The gentle adhesion also ensures a clean removal when finished painting.

For professional-level performance and results, IPG ProMask Blue Painter’s Tape is a trustworthy option. You can buy it in single rolls that have 60 yards of tape. You have a choice of widths from .94 to 2.83 inches. This tape can adhere to various surfaces, including wallpaper, unfinished wood, unpainted or freshly painted walls, lacquered surfaces, and polyurethane. It has a 14-day clean release time frame. The tape has UV blocking ability, so that time frame isn’t reduced if you use it in direct sunlight.

One downside of this tape is that it isn’t meant for use on freshly painted surfaces. This is a minor drawback because it’s versatile for so many other surfaces.

Sometimes you need a strong tape that gives you strong lines. Which makes the Bates Painters Tape is a reliable option. You’ll get a pack of three rolls that each have 54 yards of tape and are 0.75 inches in width. It has a clean release time of 14 days. The reliability of this tape makes it usable for both home and automotive painting projects. You can use it on various surfaces, including tile, porcelain, textured, metal, glass, and treated or untreated wood. This tape stands out because it maintains performance in multiple temperatures and humidity levels.

To make sure the edges seal, you’ll want to give extra attention to how you adhere this tape. For the Paint Block to work, you need to have secure edge adhesion.

If your painting project requires crisp and perfect lines, then the Paint Block Technology in Frogtape Multi-Surface Painter's Tape is what you need. This green tape comes in a three-pack with each roll having 60 yards of tape. You can choose from widths that range from 0.94 to 1.88 inches. It has an impressive clean removal period of 21 days. It also stands out for its adhesion abilities. You can use it on metal, glass, wood, stone, cured painted walls, unfinished wood, and even carpet. Because the tape’s edges have patented Paint Block Technology, your bleeding and touches are greatly reduced.

One thing to note is that the tape isn’t precisely 1 inch; it measures 0.94 inches. This isn’t a big deal unless you plan to use it for a decorative pattern.

If you have a large painting project in your future, skip buying the single rolls and opt for a case, like the Stikk Green Painters Tape. You’ll get a box with 36 rolls of tape. Each roll is one inch wide and 60 yards of tape. The tape can adhere to wallpaper, wood, glass, and painted walls. You’ll have plenty of time to complete your project with the 14-day clean removal time and UV light resistance. The tape removes cleanly with no remaining residue. You can also use this tape for interior and exterior projects.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Painter’s Tape

Saves You Time. Applying painter's tape around the areas you intend to paint will let you paint faster by giving you a crisp and protected edge to paint on. Then peel the tape back, and you're done.

Applying painter’s tape around the areas you intend to paint will let you paint faster by giving you a crisp and protected edge to paint on. Then peel the tape back, and you’re done. Doesn’t Leave a Residue. Unlike other types of tape, painter’s tape won’t leave sticky residues when removed. This reduces your clean up after painting and the risk of damage to your home’s surfaces.

Unlike other types of tape, painter’s tape won’t leave sticky residues when removed. This reduces your clean up after painting and the risk of damage to your home’s surfaces. Professional Results. Painter’s tape ensures you have a straight line when painting. This reduces the need for skill and technique with a paintbrush. You’ll end up with a visually appealing finish that looks more professional than trying to freehand.

Types of Painter’s Tape

Ultra-Thin

This type of tape is thin with low adhesion, making it perfect for decorative work and intricate designs. You can leave it on for a longer period of time, and it will still remove cleanly and quickly. Keep in mind that this tape has a very skinny width, making it not ideal for protecting edges.

Painter’s Grade

If you’re painting large surface areas of your home or painting a newly constructed house, this is the ideal tape for your project. It’s nice and wide to give you plenty of buffer space. It also has a stronger adhesion so that it can stick to rougher surfaces. Its adhesion won’t increase over time, so you can easily peel it off when done with your project.

Medium Adhesion

If you have painted walls, glass, wood, or metal that you want to protect, you need a strong enough tape to stick, but not too strong that it won’t come off. This is when medium adhesion tape excels. You can leave this tape on for an extended period of time and not risk damage to your home’s surfaces. One note, though, it’s not meant for use on wallpaper, wood floors, or poorly bonded surfaces. Be sure to confirm it’s safe for use before you stick it to your home’s surfaces.

Top Brands

Frogtape

Founded in 1950, Frogtape has been known by several names over the years. One thing that’s remained constant is its commitment to family and quality. This applies to its corporate culture and its customers. It takes a DIY homeowner focus with its products.

Scotch

Founded in 1930, Scotch is known throughout the world for producing quality adhesive products for a wide variety of projects. The company currently boasts over 400 types of adhesive tape as a part of their extensive product line.

3M

Founded in Northern Minnesota in 1902, the 3M brand has grown to be a worldwide research and innovation leader. It currently produces over 60,000 products that get shipped to over 200 countries. 3M Scotch Blue Safe Release Multi-Surface Painter’s Masking Tape will give you straight lines and clean removal.

Painter’s Tape Pricing

Under $10: Most single rolls of tape are in this price range. You get high-quality tape that won't leave a residue. Most rolls also have plenty of tape for a single project.

Most single rolls of tape are in this price range. You get high-quality tape that won’t leave a residue. Most rolls also have plenty of tape for a single project. $10 to $50: Mainly multi-packs. These are the same high-quality tapes, but you get several rolls instead of one. You’ll find the cost per roll reduces as the number of rolls in your bundle increases.

Key Features

Width

Painter’s tape can come in a range of widths from under a half an inch to two inches wide. The width you buy will depend on your intended use. Thicker widths tend to be more protective as they provide you with a bigger barrier. If you’re painting molding, trim, or walls, then stick with a 1.5- to 2-inch wide tape.

Length

Most paint rolls will list the length of the tape in either feet or yards. Consider the area you plan to tape, and calculate a rough estimate of the amount of tape you need. When taping a room, consider the room’s length and width and if you plan to tape the crown molding and the floorboards.

Adhesion

Most painter’s tape comes in either low, medium, or high adhesion levels: Low is best for delicate surfaces like wallpaper, patterned paint, or faux finishes; Medium is a great multi-purpose tape that works on glass, metal, wood, and stone; High or heavy-duty tape works best on rough or exterior surfaces.

Other Considerations

Clean Release Time. Think about how long you plan to have the tape in place. You want a tape that has a clean release time that can accommodate this. Some tapes must be removed within 24 hours, others can stay on for up to 21 days. The clean release time will shorten if the tape is exposed to the sun while adhered.

Think about how long you plan to have the tape in place. You want a tape that has a clean release time that can accommodate this. Some tapes must be removed within 24 hours, others can stay on for up to 21 days. The clean release time will shorten if the tape is exposed to the sun while adhered. Color. As a general rule, the tape’s color is an arbitrary choice and doesn’t indicate the tape’s quality. Some manufacturers change the color based on the intended purpose. The exception is blue tape, as it has UV-resistant attributes that make it perform better in areas exposed to the sun.

