What’s the catch? Premium performance and durability comes with a price to match. That puts silicone windshield wiper blades into a class of their own. If the thought of spending what a pair of wipers costs on a single silicon wiper leaves you wondering if it’s worth the investment, you’re not alone. We wanted to find out too, so we gathered up a selection of silicone wiper blades and put them to the test.

Silicone windshield wiper blades offer improved performance over standard rubber wipers. Silicone performs better than rubber right out of the box, and the wiper leaves a water-repellent hydrophobic layer on the windshield over time. This secondary feature is just a bonus, though. The main advantage of silicone wiper blades is durability measured in years instead of months; they can last four times as long as conventional rubber blades.

Mike Bumbeck

Written by Mike Bumbeck Published September 28, 2020

Best Beam-Style Silicone Wiper Blades 1 Michelin Endurance XT Check Latest Price Excellent performance, realistic durability claims, and ready availability earned the Michelin Endurance XT our overall Best Silicone Wiper pick. The advanced silicone compound blade can handle searing 195-degree heat and remains flexible down to minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The well-designed connector made installation a snap.

Michelin recommended a clean windshield like any other manufacturer, but the break-in procedure was a little unusual. The instructions stated to run the new wipers on a dry windshield for at least five minutes to break in the Endurance XT QuadTech 4-layer coated silicone blade. We’re not sure of the science involved in the procedure, but we do know that it worked.

The duckbill-shaped aerodynamic leading edge was particularly effective against water in static and road tests. Our spray testing rig was so appealing to the Pekin ducks next door that they came over for some water of their own. Their beaks likely shed water better than the wiper, but the Michelin duckbill design beat the low-speed waddlers in high-speed noise reduction. Check your local laws first if you want a flock of ducks.

Best Frame-Type Silicone Wiper Blades 2 Silblade Premium Check Latest Price The SilBlade Premium is the company’s conventional frame style product. The traditional steel chassis wears a powder-coated finish for durable good looks, and the six-point structure maintains even blade pressure on the windshield. SilBlade’s patented silicone rubber formula adds graphite and PTFE for improved performance from the same stuff that makes fried eggs slide out of the pan.

Hooking the Silblade up to the wiper arm was uneventful, and the pre-installed connector fit firmly on the bayonet arm with a positive click. No special break-in was required, and the Silblade delivered excellent performance minutes after installation. The connector kept the wiper in the zone across the entire sweep with no deflection. The classic style looked right on the windshield, and the glossy finish appeared darker at a distance.

The Silblade Premium and its frame-type PIAA contender developed a slight squeak at the bottom right of the passenger side wiper arm sweep. We made a few adjustments to the Starlet’s wiper arms and dialed it out. The same noise in the same spot across two sets of windshield wipers means that the wipers are not the problem. Suspect wiper arms or a greasy windshield if your new wipers chatter and squeak worse than the old ones.

Best Silicone Wiper Blades Runner-Up 3 PIAA Super Silicone Check Latest Price The PIAA Super Silicone wiper blade was in a tie with our best frame pick, but an inexplicable lack of a bayonet wiper arm connector bumped the proven performer into the second-place slot. To be fair, the bayonet-style wiper arms on our vintage Japanese vehicle test fleet aren’t exactly commonplace these days. We fished around in the bucket-o-connectors from windshield wipers past and found a pair of adapters that worked.

Each wiper came with its own windshield pre-treatment package. Cleaning the windshield first and applying the pre-treatment added water-beading protection over the entire surface, and set the glass up for the silicone wiper blades. The simple yet effective frame design was a perfect match to the factory satin black trim, and a small PIAA logon on each frame was a premium finishing touch.

The PIAA Super Silicone wiper blades performed well in our test rig and out on the road. The windshield treatment helped the wipers get the job done, and the Super Silicone blades were silent into the dry transition. PIAA is the only company in our test that offers wiper blade refills. At roughly half the full wiper assembly price, refills can offset the initial high cost over time.

Best Beam-Type Silicone Wiper Blades 4 Rain X Silicone Endura Check Latest Price The Rain-X Silicone Endura nearly matched our Best Overall pick, but the Michelin XT Endurance connector design edged out the Rain-X contender on bayonet-style wiper arms. The beam style wiper is an excellent choice in the silicone wiper category and silently dispatched water as it left a coating of time-proven Rain-X windshield treatment.

The synthetic silicone blade material is formulated for use from a teeth-chattering minus 20 degrees up to rubber-deforming 194 degrees, and Rain-X claims the Endura can outlive its conventional beam wiper blades two to one. Proprietary graphite treatment helped the wiper blades glide across the windshield, and the Rain-X Endura remained silent in the crucial transition from wet to dry. The flexible leading edge resists ice buildup.

Our only fault with the Rain-X Silicone Endura was with the Uniclick connector. The design was far better than most, but like so many other beam style wipers, the mounting position left the wiper arm riding too high off the windshield. The resulting deflection was minimal but would have only worsened with time in an ongoing metal vs. plastic war of attrition that neither side would win.

Why Trust Us All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks. Learn more

About Our Test of the Best We researched, purchased, and tested our silicone wiper blades in simulated and real-world conditions. We rated each pair of wipers based on ease of installation, fitment, the all-important wiper arm connector, value, and overall performance. We didn’t have three or four years to gather long-term testing data, so we only chose proven manufacturers who stand behind their products. All of the test wipers use a silicone blade element. Blends were not considered. The higher cost of silicone wiper blades puts them into a premium category that may or may not be the best choice for you or your ride. On the plus side, higher upfront costs can be offset by superior long-lasting durability. Put simply, replacement silicone windshield wiper blades have the potential to outlast the vehicle they’re attached to. Conversely, a single pair of silicone wiper blades represented around 15-17 percent of our Toyota Starlet test vehicle’s initial purchase price. Benefits of Silicone Wiper Blades Durability: The main benefit of silicone wiper blades is that they can last anywhere from 2-6 times longer than rubber, especially in harsh operating environments.

The main benefit of silicone wiper blades is that they can last anywhere from 2-6 times longer than rubber, especially in harsh operating environments. Performance: Silicone polymers offer a performance advantage across a broader range of temperatures and conditions than conventional rubber wiper blades.

Silicone polymers offer a performance advantage across a broader range of temperatures and conditions than conventional rubber wiper blades. Protection: Silicone wipers leave a thin water-repellent coating as they work, which helps clear the windshield of water around town and at highway speeds.

Mike Bumbeck Silicone wipers carry a cost premium but can outlast conventional rubber blades four to one.

Top Brands Silblade Silblade was founded by a group of former General Electric engineers and designers who spent two years developing the patented silicone compound wiper blade. More than 25 years later, Silbade offers a wide variety of windshield wipers that use the original patented silicone rubber, graphite, and PTFE formula. Head over to Silblade for the full product lineup and use their Wiper Blade Size Finder for the right fit for your vehicle. Rain-X Rain-X is a multinational company specializing in windshield treatments and car care products for consumers and professionals alike. The Rain-X Silicone Endura was our top pick for the best beam-style silicone windshield wiper. The company manufactures an extensive range of wipers with proven performance from premium choices to the budget-friendly Rain-X Weatherbeater. Michelin Michelin was founded in 1889 by Edouard and Andre Michelin as a tire manufacturing company and today is a global automotive and transportation leader. The Michelin Man — aka Bibendum— has lost a few pounds through the years but stands resolute behind every product, from our best overall Endurance XT silicone windshield wiper to the economical RainForce. PIAA PIAA set out in 1963 to make the top-class automotive lighting. More than 50 years later, the company manufactures a full line of automotive and power sports lighting, silicone windshield wipers, high-performance light bulbs, horns, and silicone windshield coatings. PIAA USA is based in Oregon with global PIAA headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan. Windshield Wiper Blade Pricing Under $10: Some silicone wipers lurk in this range. Quality can be a gamble. You might find a brand name here, but be wary of knockoffs.

Some silicone wipers lurk in this range. Quality can be a gamble. You might find a brand name here, but be wary of knockoffs. $10-$20: You’re getting closer. Top-quality refills along with a few premium-brand silicone wipers barely make it under the high number.

You’re getting closer. Top-quality refills along with a few premium-brand silicone wipers barely make it under the high number. $20 and up: Most single silicone windshield wipers crest the two-sawbuck mark into a class of their own. Long-term durability can close the top-tier price gap. Key Features Frame or Beam Our test wipers fall into the conventional or beam category. Take the type of wiper that came with your vehicle into consideration when choosing which type of silicone wiper is best. Beam-type wipers have advantages over conventional frame styles, but your vehicle generally works best with its stock wiper style. Our older test vehicles performed best with the frame wipers. The majority of blade wiper connector adapters place the arm too high and can result in unwanted deflection. Connector Type The connection between the wiper arm and the windshield wiper blade is the most important consideration when choosing aftermarket replacements. The best wiper blade in the world is also the worst if it doesn’t fit. Universal connectors can be too much of a one-size-fits-all compromise and sometimes don’t fit all. All of our test wipers are 16-inch, so make sure to check out the manufacturer catalog and get the right fit for your year, make, and model. Other Considerations Driving Climate: Silicone can handle a lot more punishment than conventional rubber. Consider the silicone advantage in extreme weather regions.

Silicone can handle a lot more punishment than conventional rubber. Consider the silicone advantage in extreme weather regions. Frame Type: Most automobiles work best with the wiper frame they left the factory with. Exceptions to the stock rule are determined by universal connector design.

Most automobiles work best with the wiper frame they left the factory with. Exceptions to the stock rule are determined by universal connector design. Hydrophobic Coating: Silicone wiper blades leave a coating similar to silicone windshield treatments. If you’re not a fan, then silicone wipers are not the best choice. Best Silicone Wiper Blades 2020

Mike Bumbeck The ducks grabbed the water-shedding advantage hands, er, beaks down, but the Michelin Endurance XT duckbill design bested the waddlers in high-speed aerodynamic windshield wiper noise reduction.

Silicone Windshield Wiper Tips Stay in Shape: Exercise your windshield wipers occasionally to keep the blades supple. Silicone withstands heat and UV rays better than rubber, but misuse can result in more damage than regular use. Run the wipers and washer pump now and again.

Exercise your windshield wipers occasionally to keep the blades supple. Silicone withstands heat and UV rays better than rubber, but misuse can result in more damage than regular use. Run the wipers and washer pump now and again. Windshield Wash: All windshield wipers work best on a thoroughly clean windshield, and silicone wipers are no exception. Follow manufacturer’s windshield prep and wiper break-in and recommendations for best results.

All windshield wipers work best on a thoroughly clean windshield, and silicone wipers are no exception. Follow manufacturer’s windshield prep and wiper break-in and recommendations for best results. Wiper Arms: Silicon wipers are sensitive to wiper arm condition and angle. We encountered a minor squeak with the Silblade and PIAA frame wipers in precisely the same spot and dialed it out with some quick arm adjustments.

Mike Bumbeck Another view of the windshield sprayer rig in static testing driveway action.