Combines investment in emergency supplies into one expense. Both the jump-start and compressor will work for trucks.

Everything you need for roadside emergencies. Jump-start an engine, inflate tires, and charge your phone with one tool.

Very low price point, despite its inclusion of features. Auto-shutoff and digital controls make for effortless operation.

Exceptional performance with budget pricing, this is a viable choice for car owners who need to save money.

An analog gauge and lack of lighting can make it challenging to use in the dark.

Super compact, yet capable of inflating 33-inch tires. It also offers more than enough reach to each tire.

An extremely capable compressor perfect for any motorist, it offers more power and performance than most other models.

For those of you who do not have one — or at least looking to make a significant upgrade — there are plenty of fantastic options available to you.

You never really know when you’re going to run into car trouble, and if you’re in a precarious location like the middle of the woods or a remote area with no service, you’ll be thankful that you opted to keep a portable air compressor on-hand. You’d be surprised at just how often an air compressor comes in handy. It’s essentially a portable roadside tire service — only self-serve, of course.

There are plenty of tools one would consider integral to their collection. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a sports fan, or just someone with an otherworldly collection of inflatable pool floats, a 12v air compressor should, undoubtedly, be a part of such a stockpile.

You should know that it does not feature a digital gauge, nor does it include a light. While it is still easy to use, it can be hard to see in the dark.

This 12-volt air compressor is perfect for any motor vehicle. It features an impressive 120 PSI of max working pressure. Although it’s ultra-compact, it can be used on tires up to 33 inches, making it a great choice for regular sedans and trucks. Plus, there’s an LED light indicator that lets you know exactly when you’re finished filling your tires. The full Viair set also comes with a 16-foot air hose and a three-piece inflation tip kit, solidifying this compressor as the number one option for both beginners and auto experts alike.

As to be expected with the low price point, it lacks a bit in performance. While it is perfect for small vehicles, most SUV and truck owners will consider something more powerful. You may also experience trouble with the overall quality. Some users even report receiving models that fail prematurely.

For something a little more cost-effective, there is no alternative. It might not be as powerful as the Viair, but it’s undoubtedly still effective and super-convenient. Instead of attaching to your car battery, it features a 12v DC cigarette lighter socket plug, which is great for the not-so-auto-savvy. It’s great for cars, bikes, sedans, and even midsize SUVs. Plus, you could even use it for inflatables, basketballs, etc., especially considering it features an auto-shutoff feature when the tire pressure is too high, as well as advanced auto-heat detection.

About the only two drawbacks to this model are the price and size. However, the high price is made up for with its performance. But because it combines so many features into one package, it can take up a considerable amount of space in a vehicle.

Less of an actual air compressor than a super-convenient multi-functioning tool, the POTEK is a 3-in-1 power source, jump starter, and air compressor molded into one. This versatile tool comes with a 750 instant amps car jump starter and is equipped with a powerful 18AH lead-acid battery for emergencies. Almost as a bonus, it features two AC charging ports and a USB port for your electronics and appliances under 300W. The 150 PSI tire inflator can have any standard tire at full capacity in just 6-8 minutes.

Overall, the performance and features drive the price point considerably higher than other models. This wouldn’t be worth mentioning if it were capable of filling larger tires than comparable models.

Speed is a major determining factor in finding the right air compressor, so if speed is your number one concern, this is a clear choice. The compressor’s impressive 120W solid metal motor produces quick airflow and inflation, making for an all-around easy and painless experience. This air compressor is also versatile, at least when it comes to power sources utilized. It comes with an AC/DC 12v outlet plug, as well as a 110v wall plug, making it perfect for home use or on the road. The Kensun also contains a backlit LCD. Plus, it features an ultra-bright LED work light that allows you to inflate in the dark; it is a must for emergencies.

There are limitations, though. This model has some limits in terms of reach, and on larger vehicles, it may offer enough length for use on all four tires.

Of course, all 12v compressors are portable, but this particular model is easily the best compact option. With dimensions of 9.2 x 7.1 x 2.8 inches and weighing just under three pounds, this is easily the smallest option you’ll find — at least with such advanced capabilities and power. This TEROMAS tire inflator features both a 12v outlet plug and a 110/120v plug. It also provides three different adapters for inflating various items. It can generate 150 PSI, which is a bit surprising considering its small size. Plus, it features an auto-off function, digital display and LED lighting, and a convenient carrying bag for portability, making this easily the best space-saving option available.

This is by no means a compact compressor; in fact, size may be an issue. It weighs in at just under 9 pounds and measures 12 inches in length. Even with the dedicated storage bag, this is a considerable amount of space to sacrifice.

If you’ve got an off-road vehicle, this compressor demands your attention. This powerful design is capable of inflating 35-inch tires, something many others fall short of. It can produce a 150 PSI maximum operating pressure and fill a 35-inch tire in approximately five minutes. It comes with a 30-foot air hose and an 8-foot power cord to ensure you can reach all four corners of a vehicle. This reach is also perfect for aiding other motorists.

At this listing price, you can expect some limitations. Its 2-foot air hose isn’t doing anyone any favors and will likely lead to one having to switch between power sources during operation. The gauge also lacks accuracy, but not so much that it won’t get you back on the road.

This air compressor features an easy-to-use digital control system with decent illumination levels for use in the dark. Furthermore, it includes a built-in LED flashlight to aid in such scenarios. As for performance, it can produce 150 PSI and is an excellent choice for use with motorcycle and car tires. The 10-foot power cord offers enough to reach all four corners on small cars. It also includes interchangeable attachments for other uses.

However, the imbalance of this design is something to be aware of. The compressor is more than capable of inflating large tires, but the jump starter may struggle with big engines. Owners of vehicles with an engine displacement of 5.7 liters or more may want to consider a more powerful jump starter.

When building a complete roadside emergency kit, this is yet another obvious contender. That is because it is a combination of a jump starter, power source, and air compressor. While it is not the only all-in-one tool on the list, it is the more affordable of the two. The jump starter can deliver 1200-amps and is more than enough to jump light trucks with small engines. Furthermore, the five different power sources can prove very useful, and the 150 PSI compressor quickly fills tires.

This model is compact, and it is easy to store anywhere. However, it doesn’t come with a carrying bag or dedicated storage case. That may not seem like a drawback, but power cords and air hoses can tangle, and the included attachments are very easy to lose.

We recommend this compressor for those on the hunt for a model that easily stores in any vehicle. Its slim design, respectable operational speeds, and decent reach make an excellent choice for cars and motorcycles. While the company doesn’t offer much information on the specs, reviews state that it can fill tires to 35 PSI in under 10 minutes. It also features an easy-to-use digital control system that accurately reads tire pressure. It also incorporates ample LED-lighting despite the small size.

However, if you’re looking for something that can do more, this isn’t the tool — except for the attachments, it’s just a compressor. And while it does have a 10-foot power cord, the 1.5-foot air hose poses some limitations in reach.

This is the compressor for those with a tight budget. It lists well under the average price and will fill nearly any car tire in an emergency. This model is very compact and measures 8 x 6 x 4 inches. Despite its small footprint, it can generate a whopping 300 PSI and fill car tires in under 10 minutes. It is also effortless to use with a simple power switch and analog pressure gauge.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of 12v Air Compressors

Roadside emergencies. The primary reason to own a 12v air compressor is to perform repairs in a roadside emergency. Roadside assistance is great, but what if you don’t have service on your cell phone? You could gamble on someone stopping to help, or you could set yourself up with the means to get yourself back up and running.

The primary reason to own a 12v air compressor is to perform repairs in a roadside emergency. Roadside assistance is great, but what if you don't have service on your cell phone? You could gamble on someone stopping to help, or you could set yourself up with the means to get yourself back up and running.

A 12v air compressor can be great for performing general repairs as well. While it certainly won't perform as well as an industrial-sized compressor, it can work for many short projects. Namely, filling tires for bikes, cars, ATVs, or anything else within its range.

Types of 12v Air Compressors

Standard

Standard models feature basic design. They are similar to an air compressor you would expect to find in any shop, only scaled down to fit in a car's trunk. They typically produce pressures under 100 PSI and are suited for car and motorcycle tires.

Standard is not an indicator of a lack of features, though. Auto shut-offs, digital displays, and interchangeable attachments are usually part of the deal. Furthermore, they also typically have a built-in LED light for operation at night.

Heavy-Duty

When a 12v compressor is listed as "Heavy-Duty," it indicates its operational characteristics, not necessarily its construction. These are very similar to standard models, except more powerful. They can produce higher pressures, typically ranging from 100-150 PSI.

Their performance is what makes them suitable for use with trucks and SUVs. They can be used for smaller applications as well. Like standard models, automatic shut-offs, digital displays, and interchangeable attachments compliment versatility.

Compact

Many car owners don't have the room for standard-size air compressors or don't want a bulky unit to take up space. These models are designed for them. They typically only measure a few inches wide and are slim so they can fit almost anywhere.

Compact models are typically limited to use on small cars, but some are powerful enough for use on full-size sedans and beyond. The size also does not indicate a lack of features, either. Automatic shut-offs, digital readouts, and various attachments are often included.

All-In-One

With roadside emergencies in mind, some compressors are incorporated into an all-in-one roadside emergency system.

At the very least, these models pair a jump pack and air compressor into a single unit. However, many can also function as a power supply with a range of outlets. This can be especially useful if you need to charge power tools or your phone.

Many kits will also come with some tools necessary for repairs. Some hand tools like an adjustable wrench and pliers are useful, but some include tire plugs vital to getting back on the road.

Top Brands

Viair

Based in Irvine, California, Viair is an industry leader in DC coil-less air compressors and air accessories for on and off-road applications. Since 1998, it has had a laser-focus on this segment and proves top-quality products.

Potek

Formally known as Potekelec, Potek made its debut in 2008. Since then, it has grown to be a leading supplier of power inverters and jump starters. Today, it has three US-based offices in New York and California.

12v Air Compressor Pricing

Under $50: Both standard and compact 12v air compressors typically list for prices below $50. The exception being those with more features and higher performance characteristics.

$50 and up: 12v compressors that list for more than $50 are typically the more capable models or premium listings. That means mostly heavy-duty, and all-in-one systems occupy this price range.

Key Features

Performance

Before purchasing a compressor, you should know how it will perform under given circumstances and balance them with your needs. Maximum pressure ratings and pump speeds are two things to pay attention to.

The good news is that manufacturers usually declare what vehicles the model is suitable for, along with details on how quickly it will inflate tires. That saves you from having to do too much homework.

Power Connection

How the compressor gets 12-volt power is important — it can attach directly to the vehicle's battery or 12-volt outlets. Where it connects to can have a significant impact on performing repairs.

You should also consider where these sources are on your vehicle. Most compressors provide long connections and hoses, but you should still be sure you have access to power sources that allow you to reach all four tires.

Size

The footprint of a 12v compressor is crucial because you need the one you can fit in your vehicle. While roadside emergency supplies take precedence over cargo, you must choose a model that you can keep in the car at all times.

This is especially important for cars with limited storage space. Keep in mind that the compressor will be used in conjunction with other tools you also keep in the vehicle.

Other Considerations

Digital Control. Many 12v air compressors feature a digital gauge and automatic shutoffs, so you can set the unit up to automatically fill a tire to a specific pressure. This helps reduce user error or trying to read displays in low-lit settings.

Many 12v air compressors feature a digital gauge and automatic shutoffs, so you can set the unit up to automatically fill a tire to a specific pressure. This helps reduce user error or trying to read displays in low-lit settings.

It helps to have a flashlight in your car for emergencies, but having one built into your air compressor can be super handy. Making connections and operation of a compressor often requires both hands, meaning you won't be able to hold a flashlight anyway.

