This option is more than twice the cost of other models and does not include any accessories. This can be a considerable expense, even for professionals.

Use of high-quality materials and quality design provide unmatched reliability and performance in any industry. It also shares batteries with tools in the same line to enhance proficiency and productivity.

Professional-level cordless ratchet constructed of premium materials for enhanced performance and reliability. This model has industry-leading power output, which is nearly double that of many other offerings.

The low-torque output is a severe disadvantage. Having to use other tools to loosen nuts in order for this tool to perform can prolong projects.

Lightweight configuration and compact design provide better clearance in tight spaces. The additions of a second battery and battery charger provide the ability to use the tool for extensive projects.

Compact cordless ratchet bundled with two batteries and sockets along with a carrying case. This set lists well-below comparable options while offering superior handling in tight spaces.

Not ideal for professional jobs. This is an entry-level tool best-suited for hobbyists and do-it-yourself workers. The ratcheting mechanism is susceptible to failure when applying moderate torque.

Ergonomic grip and decent power output for working on extensive projects. The inclusion of an additional battery and charger are also beneficial to completing longer tasks.

A reasonably powerful cordless ratchet with extra batteries, a carrying case, and sockets make this set ready to go to work immediately.

You’ll experience far less fatigue after hours of working. And by eliminating the need to spin wrenches, you’ll be saving your knuckles from encounters with sharp objects or the dreaded “knuckle-buster.” Of course, you can use other power tools, but few fit into the tight spots that a cordless ratchet can. You should be adding one of these handy devices to your tool collection as soon as possible.

The more a tool can do for you, the better. Take ratcheting socket wrenches, for example. They grossly outperform spanner wrenches and other hand tools used for fastening bolts. However, they could be faster. Along with reducing the time you spend dealing with hardware, cordless ratchets make for a much more enjoyable process.

We do recognize that this may not be the best choice for professionals because of its lack of strength. While it can perform very well within its limitations, applying too much force when manually loosening or tightening fasteners will break it.

This kit pairs the ratchet with two batteries and a fast charger. The charger is capable of recharging batteries in just 60 minutes. This promises continuous use of the tool during any job. It also comes with an assortment of sockets for getting started. The reasonable price point and decent power output make it a worthy addition to anyone’s tool collection.

Everything the Kimo Electric Ratchet Wrench comes with and the respectable power level make it our favorite. This is a powerful cordless ratchet that is capable of producing 40 foot-pounds of torque. The body of this model also features an ergonomic slip-resistant grip that provides comfort as power is applied.

The low power output of 30 pounds is a big drawback for this model. While this may be enough for many applications, it still limits its range of use considerably. However, this is something to expect for such a low price.

The grip makes operation feel natural while its low weight reduces strain on the hand. Additionally, it has a slim head to allow it to reach in between and behind mechanical components with ease. Even the batteries are designed to fit in the grip and provide a more natural feel than many others.

The Prostormer Cordless Ratchet Set is both affordable and compact, making it our top pick for best value. This tool features a streamlined design and ergonomic grip that make it very easy to use in any setting for prolonged periods.

One should note that this is the bare tool and does not come with the battery or battery charger, despite its premium price. However, it is compatible with the same batteries used in all other tools in the Fuel line.

This amount of power makes working in any tight spot a breeze. It is also extremely compact and features a streamline head design that will come in handy for hard to reach bolts. It has a durable design and uses a brushless motor that offers an unparalleled lifespan.

Industry-leading strength, high-quality design, and legendary performance make the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3/8" Ratchet our favorite premium option. This is one of the most powerful cordless ratchets on the market and is capable of dishing out 55 foot-pounds of torque.

Despite its performance, this tool may be difficult to use in tight spaces. It has a bulky design that creates some limitations. However, for the tool's price and everything that is included, it isn’t much to complain about.

The ratchet itself has the ability to provide a respectable 40 foot-pounds of torque. This isn't as powerful as premium options but is the same as those that sit at a slightly higher price point. A built-in LED light aids with visibility in low lit areas under the vehicle.

The Aobden Cordless Electric Ratchet sits at a very competitive price but still comes with everything needed to get to work. This kit includes a cordless ratchet, two batteries, a battery charger, six sockets, one adapter, and an extension.

This ratchet does have a wider head than many models and is required for the power it can apply to stubborn nuts and bolts. Still, this characteristic can make it difficult, or even impossible, to use in tight spaces.

The variable speed trigger positions offer superior control, and an ergonomic slip-resistant handle helps keep fluency of operation high. Additionally, it is also much more affordable than models with similar power outputs.

For those who just need that extra bit of power, we suggest the ACDelco Cordless 3/8" Ratchet. This cordless ratchet is capable of laying down a total of 57 foot-pounds of torque. This may only be slightly higher than premium options, but it can make a big difference in the right settings.

The drawback is that this model will only turn up to 170 RPM, which is far slower than the competition. However, this can allow for better control over stubborn fasteners as it provides a more constant torque load.

It also features a long, low-profile head that will easily reach into tight spaces. A built-in LED light complements its performance in these settings. Another perk of owning this cordless ratchet is being able to share the same battery with other G12 power tools.

The AC Delco G12 Series Cordless Ratchet is an excellent option for anyone who needs a tool that balances performance and competitive pricing. This cordless ratchet can produce up to 45 foot-pounds of torque, which is more than what is standard for models of similar pricing.

The high price is something that bogs this tool down. While it will provide ultimate flexibility, few will warrant making the expense as it will rarely be used. However, it is an ideal addition to any professional’s tool box. As part of the M12 line, it will share batteries with other M12 tools.

This model features a fixed 1/4-inch drive and can produce up to 30 foot-pounds of torque. It will provide maximum performance on smaller fasteners. Additionally, the compact design makes it very easy to handle, even in tight spaces.

The Milwaukee M12 1/4 Inch Cordless Ratchet is an excellent choice for those who regularly deal with small fasteners.

We must mention that this model is very large, and can be very difficult to use in tight spaces commonly found on cars. The battery isn’t doing it any favors in these settings, either, but for the price, it makes an excellent spare or starter tool.

While the motor is not the most powerful, only producing 33 foot-pounds of torque, it offers respectable speeds of 230 RPM. It also relies on the large 12-V Max Lithium battery, which provides a much longer battery life than many other models.

The ProStormer Upgraded 12V Max Cordless Ratchet Set is an excellent alternative to our choice for Best Value. It does list at a slightly higher price but is an entirely different tool. It weighs just over two pounds, making it very easy to use, even over extended periods. The Comfort-grip handle also aids in reducing fatigue.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Cordless Ratchets

Enhance productivity. Cordless ratchets provide constant torque once in operation. This cuts down on time spent loosening and tightening fasteners. Even if it’s only a few seconds per fastener, it adds up to considerable amounts of time saved on each project.

Types of Cordless Ratchets

Compact vs. Standard

Cordless ratchets are all very similar but can be broken up into either standard or compact configurations. Compact models feature a slim head and grip to provide better handling in tight spots. These design characteristics are almost always incorporated as a tradeoff for power and performance.

Bulkier components are usually the sign of higher operational speeds and power outputs. However, as technology advances, manufacturers may produce models that are an exception to this rule.

Top Brands

Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool was founded in 1924 in Brookfield, Wis., with the intent to produce the best heavy-duty power tools for professionals. It is known for developing tools based on real feedback from industrial pros and even supplying technicians prototypes for testing.

ACDelco

Headquartered in Grand Blanc, Mich., ACDelco is known for its production of OEM parts for GM vehicles. The company was founded in 1975 when AC Spark Plugs and Delco United merged. With a rich history in vehicle development and even reaching the moon, this company is driven to implement innovative designs to improve customer experiences.

Cordless Ratchet Pricing

Under $100: Most cordless ratchets under $100 are perfect for general use but will fall short in professional settings. Still, hobbyists can attain a decent performing tool in this price range.

Key Features

Power Output

The amount of power a cordless ratchet can produce is important. This can determine how effective the tool actually is for removing and installing fasteners. Even if a bolt is broken free, it still may take more torque to remove than the motor can apply. While most are capable of producing equivalent power levels, some are considerably less.

Motor Speed

Much like power, motor speed is a key player in the tool's effectiveness. It's important to note that the tool will not operate at maximum speed under load. However, higher max speeds generally translate to faster speeds when removing or installing hardware.

Overall Size

The size of the tool is possibly the most important feature. While working on vehicles, space is limited. If the ratchet can't fit where you need it to, it is of no use. Therefore, it is important to pick a model that can function in the space any project will provide you with.

Other Considerations

Ergonomic Grip. A grip with everything right where it should be can make a huge difference in a tool's performance. Buttons that are awkwardly placed or hard to reach can make for a clumsy operation. Having to stop and look to see what you are doing or reposition your grip can add up to wasted time, reducing productivity.

Best Cordless Ratchet Reviews & Recommendations 2020