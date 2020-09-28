Has been known to suddenly stop working. Refund or replacement may be issued for faulty products.

For use in more than 150 different countries. Adapter is safe to use, with an 8A overload dual fuse, safety shutters, and a plug-lock system.

Designed to be easily used with multiple chargers, it has four USB ports to charge up to four devices at one time.

Safe to use with smartphones, tablets, laptops, portable speakers, and almost all USB devices. Useful in more than 150 countries.

Features a built-in Smart IC chip, which is able to intelligently recognize the devices you plug into it and adjust to the right current output automatically.

May not fit into all European outlets due to its size. Will not fit into recessed outlets.

Detachable charger with five different input plugs all in one. Two USB charging ports easily connect your smartphone or tablet.

This travel adapter plugs into outlets of all kinds. It works in more than 150 different countries.

Travel adapters come in many different styles. You can find an adapter for one specific type of outlet, or you can opt for a convertible adapter that suits many different types of outlets. Some even convert or adapt universally to cover every possible outlet. If you’re headed out of the country on your next trip, check out these top travel adapters to ensure you’re prepared.

Electrical outlets vary widely from country to country — and chances are the rest of the world doesn’t share your home country’s standard outlet. However, if you keep a travel adapter in your suitcase or carry-on, you’ll have no problem adjusting to any kind of power outlet.

If there’s one item you absolutely need to carry with you when you travel, it’s a travel adapter. Without one of these handy adapters, you could find yourself without a way to use the electrical outlets when you travel.

Keep in mind that this adapter won’t convert electrical output, only the power outlet itself — but in any case, it’s a versatile and valuable travel companion.

If you’re a frequent traveler or just want to be prepared for any situation, the NEWVANGA Universal Worldwide Travel Adapter is a fantastic choice. This travel adapter will ensure you can connect to electrical outlets anywhere in the world. It can plug into outlets of all kinds, and it’ll work in more than 150 different countries. It’s a detachable charger with five different input plugs all in one, and it includes two USB charging ports so you can easily connect your smartphone or tablet without needing an additional plug. You’ll also enjoy safety protection from this travel adapter, as it features a built-in safety shutter to protect you against the live parts of any socket.

The adapter is safe to use, with an 8A overload dual fuse, safety shutters, a plug lock system, and no conversion of electrical output current or voltage.

If your primary devices rely on USB charging, you’ll want to have the EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter in your luggage. In addition to being able to convert any type of outlet into an outlet that’ll fit your home country’s plugs, this adapter is designed to be easily used with multiple USB chargers. It has four USB ports so it can charge up to four devices at one time. You can even use a traditional plug plus the included USB-C port on the adapter to charge a maximum of six different devices simultaneously. It’ll have you covered in more than 150 different countries from Australia to the UK.

You can use this adapter in more than 150 different countries, and it offers one universal AC socket and four USB ports for charging up to five items at once.

If you want a smart travel adapter that’ll efficiently and properly charge your most important devices, you need the SAUNORCH Universal Travel Power Adapter. This travel adapter has a built-in Smart IC chip, which is able to intelligently recognize the devices you plug into it. Thanks to that chip, this adapter will adjust to the right current output automatically, slow or boost its charging speed, and efficiently charge your phone, tablet, or other devices. That ensures you’re getting an optimal charge for whatever you’ve plugged in. It’s safe to use with smartphones, tablets, laptops, portable speakers, and almost all USB devices.

This adapter, when used correctly, is safe and meets FCC CE ROHS certified safety standards. It’ll protect against electrical surges, offers shock protection, and includes safety shutters to prevent external shocks and short-circuiting.

If you travel with devices that don’t require a lot of power, you'll be prepared for any destination with the JMFONE International Travel Adapter. Able to adapt to the outlet styles of 160 different countries, this travel adapter is small, compact, and highly versatile. It’s ideal for lightweight use — it includes four USB ports and a single AC socket, which means you can charge up to five items at once. However, this adapter isn’t suited for high-power devices like hairdryers, straighteners, or other powerful items. Instead, you want to use this travel adapter for your smartphone, tablet, digital camera, laptop, or other low-powered items.

This adapter provides fast charging capability, as well as surge protection and a voltage indicator to keep your devices safe.

If you don’t require much power and don’t need to charge a lot of devices at once, the Ceptics Safest Travel Adapter Kit is your best choice when traveling. It includes six different types of outlets to suit all kinds of international outlets from the UK to Japan to Mexico to New Zealand. The travel adapter measures 2.75 x 3.74 x 1.5 inches in size and weighs less than 5 ounces, and it comes in a travel storage pouch you can pack in your carry-on. You’ll be able to use two US-style outlets and two USB ports to charge small devices, and there’s a micro-USB cable included just in case you need it.

The Unidapt travel adapter is completely fireproof and is made from flame-proof material. It has an output of 2.4 amps and a voltage range between 100 volts and 240 volts.

The Unidapt Universal Travel Power Adapter includes five outlets for charging your personal devices, including four USB ports and an AC input socket. This product is constructed from high-quality parts to ensure durability and long-lasting use. It has a built-in Smart IC chip, which is able to intelligently recognize the devices you plug into it. This adapter will adjust to the right current output automatically, slow or boost its charging speed, and efficiently charge your phone, tablet, or other personal devices. It is a great option for charging devices with low voltages, such as portable speakers, and large voltage devices like smartphones, at the same time.

The Bestek travel adapter cannot be used with hairdryers, hair straighteners, or coffee machines, regardless of their wattage. It can be used in a wide variety of different countries, including Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America.

The Bestek Universal Travel Adapter is an excellent travel option. This product features four USB ports and three AC input sockets to charge up to seven devices at the same time. It is extremely compact and lightweight, making it a convenient option that can be placed in your backpack, luggage, or suitcase while traveling. It supports most smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers. There is also a five-foot power cord that is detachable for added convenience while on the go. This is a safe option, with protections against overcurrent, overheating, short-circuiting, and surge protection.

This adapter will not convert between voltages. It is recommended to purchase a voltage converter separately if needed for use with this adapter.

The SublimeWare International Power Adapter can charge up to four devices at once and is designed to work in more than 150 countries across the world. It features four USB ports to simultaneously charge your smartphone, tablet, and other personal devices. The Sublime Ware travel adapter can be used in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It is a reliable option, built from heavy-duty material that can be purchased in a variety of colors. It is lightweight and compact, making it a convenient choice to place in your backpack, luggage, or suitcase for long trips. It has protection against overcurrent, overheating, short-circuiting, and power surges.

Benefits of Travel Adapters

For use in different countries: The best travel adapters can be used while traveling all across the world. They are efficient for charging your personal devices when traveling to Europe, Australia, Asia, and other countries.

Types of Travel Adapters

Universal

It is important for travel adapters to be universal. They should be optimized for use in several different countries around the globe, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. They can be plugged into electrical outlets of all kinds in order to charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, portable speakers, and other personal devices.

Portable

Some models of travel adapters are excellent for traveling and can easily fit within your suitcase, backpack, or luggage. Despite their compact size, the best portable adapters are still able to efficiently charge multiple devices at the same time. Some models even come with convenient storage pouches to protect your adapter while traveling.

Smart-Charging

For travel adapters with smart-charging technology, the adapter contains a smart chip that is able to recognize the devices you plug into it. This also serves as an important safety feature, as the adapter can automatically adjust to the correct current output, slow, or boost its charging speed to efficiently charge your personal devices.

Top Brands

Epicka

Based in Frederick, Md., Epicka is an electronic manufacturing company that specializes in smart devices and travel adapters. The company is well trusted and has become known for reliability, quality, and excellent customer service.

NEWVANGA

Chinese company NEWVANGA is a pioneer in power adapters, surge protectors, power converters, and more. The company is built for reliability and has a worldwide reputation for quality and service.

Saunorch

Saunorch is known for its dynamic and trusted electronic products. It has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, first-class products to customers around the globe.

Travel Adapter Pricing

Under $15: Travel adapters in this price range provide excellent value. If you are looking to charge multiple devices simultaneously, double-check to make sure the adapter has multiple charging ports before purchasing.

Key Features

Multiple Charging Ports

USB charging ports are one of the key features of travel adapters. It is extremely important to find a travel adapter that can charge multiple devices, including your smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, portable speakers, personal devices, and more, at the same time. The best travel adapters contain as many as six USB charging ports, so you no longer have to worry about carrying more than one charging device with you on long trips.

Safety Protection

The best travel adapters meet or exceed all FCC CE ROHS certified safety standards. Some models include safety features such as a safety shutter to protect you from electric shocks in any live socket. It is important to choose a travel adapter that will protect you from electrical surges, shock protection, external shocks, and short-circuiting.

Size

Choosing a travel adapter that is lightweight and compact can be an important feature while traveling. It is important that your travel adapter can seamlessly fit inside your backpack, suitcase, or luggage on long trips. The best travel adapters even include a convenient travel pouch for the protection of your device while traveling.

Other Considerations

Charging Speed: Purchasing a travel adapter with a fast, efficient charging speed is an important consideration. Make sure that the model you purchase does not have too many ports, which has been known to slow down the charging speed of some brands.

In addition to choosing a lightweight, compact model, make sure that your travel adapter is durable enough to withstand the test of time. Some of the best travel adapters also include a travel pouch for protection of your device while stored in your backpack, suitcase, or luggage on long trips. Warranty: The type of warranty is an important consideration when purchasing a travel adapter. Some brands do not have any type of warranties, while others have limited or full warranties. Many models come with service agreements, and the product can be returned or exchanged up to a certain amount of time.

Best Travel Adapters Reviews & Recommendations 2020