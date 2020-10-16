Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

We spend all week staring at screens, punching clocks, and insulating ourselves from the elements. Any time we can venture out and enjoy the outdoors is a gift.

Whether you find yourself at a trailhead or RV campsite, wearing a backpack or backing in a camper, something is liberating about cooking over a campfire and sleeping under the stars.

One thing that doesn’t change is the importance of being prepared. As much as we love to detach and get off-grid, choosing equipment that allows us to rely on electricity is a game-changer. Being able to charge a phone in the wild enables us to consult digital maps, take pictures, and even call for help in an emergency. Having access to a large power source opens the possibility of air pumps, fans, heaters, and more.

The best way to take technology with you is to pack a camping solar panel. These powerful generators come in a range of sizes. Some are standalone products, and others require separate batteries. Whatever your next adventure holds, there’s one for you.