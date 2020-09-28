Coming with a foot-long blade and quick rotations, this saw is tough and powerful. It cuts through over six inches with ease. The durable blade doesn’t wear down quickly.

This miter saw is an affordable tool that’s ideal for precision. It works over a wide-angle and is quick and easy to adjust.

Can cut material over six-and-a-half inches thick, and it handles massive projects. Blade is easy to replace and the whole piece is easy to upkeep.

Once you get a taste of how efficient, powerful, and versatile these saws are, you’ll probably look for excuses to use yours. Remember that tools aren’t something you purchase – they’re something you invest in. That’s how we see it, anyway.

When you’re equipping your home workshop, it’s important to cover your bases with the essentials. Hand tools, a few cleaning products, and commonly used hardware all need to be within reach at a moment’s notice. If you take on more involved projects, power tools are a must. One tool that will earn its keep quickly is a quality chop saw or miter saw. The difference is the ability to create angled cuts, and it’s worth considering which is best for you.

This saw does not include a laser or LED cutting guide, but compatible options are available for purchase separately. The dust bag catches up to 75 percent of sawdust to keep your work area clean.

For most home improvement projects and many professional uses, the DEWALT Sliding Compound Miter Saw is more than capable. This saw benefits from top-notch build quality and is backed by a three-year warranty. At 56 pounds, it provides a stable working surface nearly anywhere you set it. Purchase it as a tool only, or add one of two carbide blades. A blade wrench, vertical clamp, and dust bag are included. Cut materials up to 6.75 inches thick. At 90 degrees, boards up to two inches by 14 inches can be cut. At 45 degrees, boards up to two inches by 12 inches can be cut.

The ten-inch blade is smaller than some of the alternatives, but it’s large enough for most home improvement projects. At less than 27 pounds, this is easier to transport than many options. Metabo HPT tools were previously sold under the Hitachi brand. This saw is covered by a five-year warranty.

Thanks to the Metabo HPT 10" Compound Miter Saw, you can add a capable saw to your workbench for a surprisingly affordable price. This miter saw rotates up to 52 degrees and bevels up to 45 degrees for projects that require more intricate cuts. Purchase the tool by itself, or add a blade to get started right away. The included vise assembly, dust bag, wrenches, material support extension, and pivoting guide make it easy to produce quality work with fewer chances for errors. A laser marking system allows for precise cuts every time.

As the heaviest saw on our list, it’s best to give this one a dedicated space in your garage or workshop.

If you want total control and as many features as possible, take a look at the Bosch Power Tools GCM12SD Miter Saw. This premium saw is the most expensive option on our list, but its contributions to jobsite efficiency are well worth it. The bespoke glide system is not only compact, it allows precise cuts through larger materials than would otherwise be possible. The miter features etched degree markings and bevels at commonly used positions for precise cutting. The blade can be beveled at up to 45 degrees in either direction. The extremely efficient dust chute collects up to 90 percent of sawdust when attached to a vacuum or shop vac using a 1.25-inch diameter hose.

The grip uses a two-finger trigger and lock-off button for added safety. The cast-iron base provides stability, and the whole saw weighs 42.5 pounds. A blade and blade wrench are included.

If you find yourself cutting metal more often than wood, you might want to consider a dedicated metal saw, like the Makita LC1230 Metal Cutting Saw. This purpose-built chop saw is far more effective at cutting metal components, tubing, and wiring than standard cut-off saws. The 15-amp electric motor spins blades fast enough to handle tough cuts with minimal burring. When paired with a carbide-tipped blade, this saw can cut materials up to 4.5 inches thick at 90 degrees, or 3.5 inches thick at 45 degrees. The adjustable support fence can be set to allow angled cuts and features a quick-release feature to save you time.

At only 32 pounds, you won’t mind storing this saw out of the way when not in use, or moving it to remote job sites by yourself. Buy with confidence, thanks to the three-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Many chop saws come with a hefty price tag, but the PORTER-CABLE Chop Saw is here for everyone looking to build out their workshop on a budget. As the least expensive option on this list, it naturally does without many of the bells and whistles. Still, this saw offers everything you need for most jobs around the house. The adjustable cutting fence allows miter adjustments, and the quick-release clamp holds materials in place. The 15-amp motor offers plenty of cutting power. Large, 14-inch blades make quick work of larger objects.

If you’re on the lookout for a tool that’s built to last you over the long term, the DeWalt Single Bevel Miter Saw is a great way to go. Despite being very powerful (running on 15 amps), this motor isn’t prone to premature wear. This is impressive since it revolves around 4,000 times each minute. With accurate cuts, you can adjust the miter plate over 14 different settings. Since it can rise vertically over six inches, you don’t have to worry about thicknesses. The beveling feature is advanced while remaining easy to use. You can shift this for cross-cutting over a wide range.

When moving it around, you meet very little resistance. Given the smooth operation and lightweight design, this is a favorable saw for woodworkers.

Want something that won’t be too tricky to use? Consider the GENESIS Compound Miter Saw. It includes a blade wrench to help you make necessary adjustments on the fly. With laser sights to offer precision readings, you can always ensure accuracy. The lights are powered by triple-A batteries so they don’t impede the saw’s power access. With a useful braking feature, you can rapidly swap out worn tools. In terms of user-friendliness, this setup works over a wide range. The compound abilities to make multiple cuts are excellent for refurbishing and construction alike. It’s easy to align thanks to the clear markings.

Working like a standard chop saw while remaining portable, this is a great selection for busy lifestyles. It’s simple to control and can move across 50 degrees, similar to a compound miter saw. Considering its balance of utility and easy access, this is a terrific saw option.

When you need to travel to an isolated site, the RYOBI One Cordless Saw is a fantastic tool to have around. It runs on a powerful battery that is compatible with other energy sources (from the same company). The blade features strong teeth which you can clearly see despite the safety guard. This polymer part is there to ensure your security without impeding your ability to see. With a strong handle that’s grip-friendly, you can maneuver this saw easily.

You can move it between right angles and 45 degrees, giving you a good range for crosscuts. With handles at either side and multiple safety features, this sturdy option is awesome for heavy-duty projects.

Are you focused on security? If so, the Craftsman Miter Saw Kit is a fantastic option. Working well as a teaching tool and standard appliance alike, this kit comes with a compound miter saw. It touts a wide base that adds stability while you work. The cordless design enables you to take it with you wherever you go (provided you have batteries). It works well with thick wood since it can cut through over seven inches. With a motor that provides 3,800 revolutions per minute, you get rapid cuts.

The blade itself is over a foot in diameter, giving you the advantage of making straight cuts on thick surfaces. Cord-powered and easy to maintain, this chop saw is ideal when you want to return to basics.

The DeWalt Quick-Change Chop Saw is an ideal option for those who prefer to keep to the traditional. It focuses on the basics, making it a great tool for teaching new woodworkers The stand is broad enough to remain secure without weighing down the saw itself. The entire tool is made with a view to adding efficiency. The blades release easily and without the need for other tools. With a vise that clamps onto surfaces readily, you don’t waste any time in setup. In terms of power, this saw runs on 15 amps, making it strong and efficient.

What is a Chop Saw used for?

If you’ve ever done a woodworking project, chances are you’ve come across the need for a chop saw. These pieces are used to make quick, precise cuts in your material. These powerful saws feature a fast-rotating, reliable blade that slices through tough surfaces like butter. You can use this type of saw on all types of boards, plus metal and plastic. From pipes to siding, the idea is to prevent frays at the cut site. When you want smooth, even lines, a chop saw is a great way to go.

What Do You Do with a Chop Saw?

Also called a miter saw, you can use a chop saw for a huge range of projects. You can use it to make light work out of everything from redoing floors to making fences. It cuts through two-by-fours in a jiffy and gives you an accurate angle at the end. You can also use this for brickwork. If the saw is strong enough, it can get through stone quickly and prevent breaks in the rock. This way, your masonry stays on point. For those focused on plumbing, you can use a chop saw to cut the pieces down to the proper size. It all depends on the angle of the saw’s range and the depth through which it can cut. Provided you opt for a heavy-duty chop saw with a strong saw support structure, you can use it for large-scale renovations, too.

Benefits of Chop Saws

Very accurate. Construction projects (whether plumbing or woodwork) rely on flush surfaces that line up correctly. These saws often incorporate a laser line to help you create perfect lines every time.

Catch dust while you work. Messes are natural in a worksite, but too much dust can lead to fire risks. Chop saws often include a dust catch to help you keep the area clean while you work.

Work quickly. Unlike manual saws, a chop saw gets through thick surfaces without any strain. For large tasks like fencing or flooring, this lets you get through the project more efficiently.

Powerful Blades. These saws feature durable blades with distinct teeth. Though all tools eventually wear down, chop saw blades are long-lasting. It's also easy to find replacements when you prepare for upcoming work.

Versatile. Depending on the size and range of the saw, you can tackle a lot of different sized projects. There are chop saws that are able to work on very thick material and some designed for smaller-scale tasks. This lets you opt for the best-suited option for your needs.

Work on diverse surfaces. You can use chop saws on a huge array of surfaces, ranging from plastic piping to metal sheets. Instead of requiring multiple tools, you can tackle countless projects with a quality chop saw.

Types of Chop Saws

Miter Saws

This standard woodworking tool is fairly straightforward in application. The saw can rotate horizontally, enabling you to slice through the surface at an angle. This helps with crafting stones for masonry, pipes for attachment, and corner parts on floorboards. The miter saw uses marked angles so that you can clearly see where you’re cutting and ensure accuracy.

Sliding Saws

A more complex type, sliding saws incorporate a moving part. This slide lets you move the piece forward. This lets you cut through wider surfaces than the blade-size would typically enable. Though this type is higher-maintenance, it is suited to large projects. It lets you cut through different widths and is less restricting than other options.

Compound Miter Saws

By incorporating bevels, compound chop saws let you opt for a wide range of angles. There are single-function saws within this category. This is when the beveling feature is only on a single side. Conversely, the two-function compound saw incorporates beveling on both sides. This enables you to diversify the angles. It is ideal for complex woodworking tasks since you get a more versatile cut range.

Top Brands

Black + Decker

A leading power tool supplier, Black + Decker retails tools under multiple trade names, including DeWalt. With a focus on creating supplies for construction and manufacturing professionals, this American company sells tools worldwide.

Makita

A Japanese company that was founded in 1915, Makita began its operations by fixing all types of motors and equipment for lighting setups. Eventually, the company expanded its operations and began manufacturing power tools which it supplies to the international market.

Ryobi

Known for its user-friendly, tough power tools, this Japanese brand has a diverse selection of products that range from hardware to printers, tools to automotive supplies.

Chop Saw Pricing

Under $200: You can get an effective miter saw within this price range. If you need to cut through minimal widths and focus less on angles, there are a lot of saws you can find within this budget. Usually, there is no slider and limited beveling, though the blades are powerful and effective.

$200 and up: Most compound miter saws fall within this price range. Typically, these saws are able to cut through thicker materials. Generally, these saws include dual-sided bevels and additional features like dust catchers and laser sights.

Key Features

Strong Blades

By using tough blades, usually made out of high-grade material, you can slice through thick materials. Even up against dense hardwood and PVC plastic, the blades aren’t prone to quick wear. Generally, a single blade can last you for multiple small tasks or a single large-scale project. The motor compels a large number of revolutions per minute, giving you the benefits of quick cutting.

Angular Cutting Abilities

Since chop saws often rotate over the horizontal plane, you can cut corner pieces easily. The precise markings at the base let you know exactly where you’re cutting. This offers benefits of consistency and accuracy with every cut. Since the chop saw works quickly, the angular cuts are free of flaws and you can achieve them efficiently.

Sturdy Base

With a powerful motor and a sharp blade, an important feature is a strong base. This prevents slipping and keeps you safe while you work. It ensures that there is no slipping (even over a small degree). This further ensures the accuracy of your cuts. While the bases are sturdy, they can also be quite heavy. Though it may be tricky to move the tools around, it means they are well-equipped to deal with heavy-duty materials.

Quick Cutting

Efficiency goes a long way when working in a hands-on manner. Since miter saws tout thousands of revolutions per minute, you can cut through thick surfaces in a jiffy. The quick cuts also ensure that the saw doesn’t snag on knots in the wood. It prevents fraying by getting through the material quickly. This gives you reliable results and prevents issues caused by the saw moving at faulty angles mid-cut.

Extension Abilities

If you need to cut through something that is fairly wide, the extension feature of chop saws is particularly useful. By incorporating a slider, these saws help you craft a controlled cut even with larger areas. The clear markings of the tool reach into the extension. It holds the materials steady and the consistent rotations provide a clean cut (even when you’re tackling big surfaces).

Other Considerations

Power Supply. While the majority of miter saws are powered by a cord, there are some options that use a battery. Depending on where you need to work, this is an important consideration. So long as you are within range of an electrical socket or generator, cord-operated miter saws are a suitable choice.

While the majority of miter saws are powered by a cord, there are some options that use a battery. Depending on where you need to work, this is an important consideration. So long as you are within range of an electrical socket or generator, cord-operated miter saws are a suitable choice. Laser Sights. To add precision, especially with a sliding miter saw, a clear, accurate light is helpful. Consider the requirements of the task ahead before choosing your saw. Laser sights provide a focused beam that gives you a clear-cut direction while you work. Usually LED, these lights help you work efficiently and prevent wasted materials.

To add precision, especially with a sliding miter saw, a clear, accurate light is helpful. Consider the requirements of the task ahead before choosing your saw. Laser sights provide a focused beam that gives you a clear-cut direction while you work. Usually LED, these lights help you work efficiently and prevent wasted materials. Replacement Blades. Another important factor in choosing a saw is how readily you can find replacement blades. Though most saws come with blades, they all eventually wear down. By choosing something with wide compatibility or easily accessible supplies, you can prevent worksite downtime. If your saw fits with many different blades or has blades that are easy to find, you should have no issues.

Another important factor in choosing a saw is how readily you can find replacement blades. Though most saws come with blades, they all eventually wear down. By choosing something with wide compatibility or easily accessible supplies, you can prevent worksite downtime. If your saw fits with many different blades or has blades that are easy to find, you should have no issues. Dust Catching. Whether you’re working with wood, plastic, or metal, cutting materials leaves a lot of fine particulate in the air. By opting for a chop saw that incorporates a dust catching feature, you can prevent breathing in too much debris. Since sawing creates a lot of heat, you can also help to avoid fire risks. Not only does this add to maintenance ease, it keeps your area free of clutter while you work.

Whether you’re working with wood, plastic, or metal, cutting materials leaves a lot of fine particulate in the air. By opting for a chop saw that incorporates a dust catching feature, you can prevent breathing in too much debris. Since sawing creates a lot of heat, you can also help to avoid fire risks. Not only does this add to maintenance ease, it keeps your area free of clutter while you work. Safety Features. By incorporating a cover over the saw blade, you can prevent injuries on the worksite more easily. In conjunction with other tools like gloves for safety, you can stay safe throughout. The saws usually incorporate a safety button to let you control the cut and ensure that your hands stay safe as you work.

User Manual: Especially for beginner contractors, or those new to miter saws, a tool that features instructions is important. Getting a full picture of chop saw details is a helpful consideration. It enables you to be fully informed before actually getting to work. This preserves the materials for your task and your personal safety.

