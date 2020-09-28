The drawers are not lockable and can be accessed by anyone. The steel construction also adds a considerable amount of weight to this design and hinders portability.

This model is made in the USA and the steel body offers maximum protection of tools within. This is especially true when a padlock is paired with the upper portion.

Iconic steel box that looks great in any garage. Features three drawers, and one top compartment that can be paired with a padlock.

Locking mechanism can be fitted to lids in the dedicated openings. Still, the plastic case can be easy to penetrate.

Offers flexibility to the owner and can be used for many different tasks. The durable construction of the body and latches promote a long lifespan.

Dual function design can be used as a tool box or tote. It is constructed with durability in mind and will not give in to hard use.

Complete line of modular boxes that are perfectly matched to a range of tools. Stackable design saves space and can make transportation of gear much easier with the wheeling base.

Modular tool box system that offers storage for any tool one can think of. These boxes can be stacked together to save space.

When choosing a portable toolbox, you need to find one that will best fit your needs. Where do you shop? The local hardware store is often limited in selection, so you end up settling for what you can get. On the internet, the selection is so vast it can be mind-boggling. A portable toolbox for a DIY warrior should be lightweight and minimal. Here are some of the best portable toolboxes we recommend.

If you want to take your music and lunch with you, add the nifty sound system with subwoofer, Bluetooth, and battery charger, plus a 27-quart cooler. Simple side locks allow you to attach and detach the boxes together as needed. You can also add a cart, van racks, and shop racks to hold and organize all these boxes securely.

The Dewalt Tough System Tool Box is a modular system that offers a high level of customization and add-ons that will allow your toolkit to grow as your skill level and interests progress. Start with the Small Case, a nifty little box that’s incredibly durable with IP65-certified dust and waterproof rating. The add-ons make it modular and adaptable. Need to carry your power tools? Add the Mobile Storage Case. Carrying small parts like fasteners, screws, and connectors? Add the Clear Lid Organizer.

The Masterloader incorporates a twist-type central locking system that keeps everything secure; add a padlock if you’d like. Keter claims the box weighs 13 pounds, with an 18-gallon capacity and a maximum load of 66 pounds.

If you have to travel with your tools, the Keter Masterloader Rolling Toolbox is the one you need. It combines three boxes into one. A large tote with seven-inch rubber wheels moves a hand tool compartment with a removable divider, plus an organizational compartment with six removable bins for keeping nuts, bolts, and other small items organized. Two smaller boxes slide apart neatly on ball-bearing slides, keeping the overall footprint the same. It also features a metal sliding handle with a rubber grip, allowing the handle to be out of the way when not needed.

This simple three-drawer toolbox is one of the best portable tool boxes you can buy because it’s totally utilitarian and durable. However, it weighs almost 20 pounds, which can make it difficult to tote along.

While composite boxes are the norm today due to their combination of strength and lightness, the Craftsman 3-Drawer Metal Portable Chest Toolbox is both metal and made in the USA. But it’s got that iconic red finish and legendary Craftsman design that’s so desirable among professionals, and it’s compatible with larger Craftsman tool components that a lot of mechanics already use. This is a 20-inch-wide box, and each drawer can hold up to 25 pounds of tools. The top is held shut by metal latches. When closed, it locks all the drawers. The box can be secured with an optional padlock.

If you’re looking for something simple and durable, yet affordably priced and highly functional then look no further than the Dewalt Tool Tote. The two-part DeWalt system features a solid metal handle with beefy composite hinges. Remove the top, and you can use it as a tote. The top has anti-rust metal catches to carry heavier loads of tools and transport them without the tote, too. Big enough for your tools yet small enough to transport easily, at 24 inches in width it’s larger than many toolboxes in this category. It weighs just six pounds and has a claimed maximum load of 70 pounds. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

The only real drawback is that it can be difficult to transport between locations because of its design and weight.

If you work on vehicles in your shop or garage, this WEN Garage Glider Rolling Tool Chest Seat is a must-have. The padded seat has a 350-pound load limit and 2.75-inch swiveling casters that let you roll around any floor or driveway without standing. It’s ideal for working on wheels, brakes, or suspension because no matter where you are, you’re comfortably seated with all your tools conveniently within arm’s reach. The front has three smooth-gliding drawers; the back has a removable rack to hold your most frequently used screwdrivers, pliers, cutters, and wrenches. On both sides, there are foldable magnetic trays to hold bolts, fasteners, and small parts.

This isn’t the tool box you will rely on for quick tasks. However, it certainly is useful for extensive projects.

If you're frequently toting around multiple tool boxes, you should consider the Stalwart Heavy Duty Rolling Tool Box With Chest. This is actually something of a combo package as it combines two different boxes into one. The upper box is ideal for storage of smaller hand tools, hardware, and other odds and ends you need to organize. It even features a range of storage compartments for that purpose. The upper box can be removed to provide access to the large, single-compartment box, which offers one the ability to haul large items along with them. The lower box also features wheels and a pull handle to make it very easy to transport.

Being a small box, it may not be the best choice for general hand tools. Wrenches, pry bars, and socket sets would be better accommodated in a larger box.

The Akro-Mils 14-Inch ProBox is perfect for carrying small miscellaneous items, as it measures only 14-inches wide. It may not be ideal for large tools, but it is perfect for keeping diagnostic instruments. Piling electrical repair gear in with wrenches can create a hassle; By separating them into a dedicated box, you can improve overall productivity. This box is perfect, as it is also lightweight. It's not a hassle to retrieve, nor does it take up much space. It also features a removable tray for better organization of your materials. Furthermore, it lists at a very affordable price.

This main storage compartment has a carry handle making it easy to transport to projects, and this design can double as a permanent storage solution. It can be placed onto existing chests or bench tops without standing out. The drawers make it great for this because they allow instant access to organized tools.

The Gearwrench 20" 3 Drawer Steel Tool Box is an excellent option to consider when you need a secure and reliable box. The steel construction and locking mechanism make this model very resistant to thieves or other unwanted visitors. That same powder-coated steel also promises this box can stand up to the abuse of any job site. It features three sliding drawers and one large storage compartment on top.

Because of the size, portability is a concern. The two wheels on one end and a pull-out handle on the other solve this issue. This model gives you the ability to haul your entire loadout in a single run.

Lugging tool kits and power tools around is made easy with the Stanley 50-Gallon Mobile Chest. This model is actually considered a chest, but it is still worthy of mentioning. The large capacity of the main compartment is perfect for storing large items. That includes the equipment as mentioned above, but it can also hold things such as extra boots, first aid supplies, clothing, and other items you may need on the job. It even features a removable organizer tray that allows one to hold small tools here as well.

The sturdy construction of durable plastic ensures it will withstand the conditions your project will expose it to, and the stable base makes it easy to keep on any benchtop for prolonged periods.

If you work with small items, you need to check the VonHaus Multi-purpose Tool Box out. Not every item requires a large storage space. In fact, storing electrical terminals, hardware, rotary tool accessories, and other similarly sized items in a large box makes a big mess. This model is perfect for these materials because it offers a wide range of small storage compartments. Four drawers with adjustable dividers make it possible to set yourself up with a custom configuration. It also features the main compartment on top for bigger items. Use for small items doesn't mean it's delicate, though.

Benefits of Portable Tool Boxes

Mobility. Many tasks are in remote areas and you will need to haul your tools to them. A portable tool box prevents time wasted making trips to and from your main chest.

Many tasks are in remote areas and you will need to haul your tools to them. A portable tool box prevents time wasted making trips to and from your main chest. Secure Your Belongings. If you’re on a job site, you need to keep your tools under lock and key. Many portable tool boxes are compatible with padlocks to prevent this from happening.

If you’re on a job site, you need to keep your tools under lock and key. Many portable tool boxes are compatible with padlocks to prevent this from happening. Keep Things Organized. Portable tool boxes offer excellent means of keeping tools organized. One box can be dedicated to hand tools, while another can be used for measurement instruments, electrical tools, and so on. This level of organization promotes a streamlined work experience.

Portable tool boxes offer excellent means of keeping tools organized. One box can be dedicated to hand tools, while another can be used for measurement instruments, electrical tools, and so on. This level of organization promotes a streamlined work experience. They Double as Permanent Storage. Separating specific tools into specific boxes is something many folks can do to organize their shop. Many tools can reside in portable tool boxes permanently, taking up less space in other areas.

Separating specific tools into specific boxes is something many folks can do to organize their shop. Many tools can reside in portable tool boxes permanently, taking up less space in other areas. Can Be Used for Emergency Tool Kits in Vehicles. Every vehicle should have an emergency tool kit. Even if it's only used for storing jumper cables, road flares, and other emergency essentials, a portable tool box will certainly save space in the trunk of your car.

Types of Portable Tool Boxes

Basic and ​​​​Rolling

The world of portable tool boxes isn’t very complex. Even though there are many different shapes and sizes, we can divide the common types up into two categories: Basic and Rolling. Basic models can include anything without wheels. While a rolling box has an edge for carrying larger items, basic boxes are great for storing small tools, which are all you may need to complete a single task.

Top Brands

DeWalt

Raymond DeWalt made a name for himself by perfecting the first woodworking machine back in 1922. Two years later, the DeWalt products company was formed, and today they are headquartered in Baltimore, MD. They’ve grown to become one of the most well-known suppliers of power tools and other equipment.

Craftsman

Craftsman made its debut in 1927. It didn’t take long for it to establish its place amongst the masses at hobbyist and professional levels. Today, it is most recognized for its ability to provide quality tools at a price that appeals to the DIY crowd.

Portable Tool Box Pricing

Under $50: Most portable tool boxes are going to fall below the $50 mark. In this price range, you can find various sizes, but mostly basic models.

Most portable tool boxes are going to fall below the $50 mark. In this price range, you can find various sizes, but mostly basic models. $50 and Up: Premium listings fall in this price range and can price for much more than $50. Steel models, locking mechanisms, and unique designs can all be found in this price range.

Key Features

Rigidity

Any tool box needs to be rigid. Metal models are the sturdiest, but many composites are sure to stand up to abuse as well. The material you select should be balanced with the intended use of the box. The work you do and the tools kept within should be taken into consideration as well.

Sturdy Latches

Robust latching mechanisms are just as crucial to reliability as the body of the box. Flimsy latches often fail and can lead to the box spilling open during transportation. Latch location is also vital, as it can determine whether the model is stackable and can save space in storage. Robust, side-mounted latches are highly desirable.

Storage Capacity

How large the box needs to be is something you must decide for yourself. Tool size and tool count are determining factors in how large the tool box must be. Space isn’t everything. How you can organize your tools is important, too. Removable trays, storage compartments, and drawers are key factors to consider when selecting a tool box.

Other Considerations

Carry Handle Size

If your box is loaded up with equipment, you need to make sure you’ve got a good handle on it. Most portable tool boxes have a small plastic handle that works fine. However, if you know you’ll be pushing its capacity, you should look for a model that features a wide and sturdy handle. Also, be considerate of whether your hand will fit while wearing a glove.

Compatibility

Many models are part of a line of compatible boxes. Most of the time, they are designed to stack on top of one another to save space in storage. Others can be fitted to select carriers and even larger chests. Even if you are only purchasing a single box at a time, this is something you should keep in mind.

Security

Most tool boxes are lockable in one way or another. Lower priced models feature openings on the lip. This is acceptable for many users, as they will hardly ever rely on it. However, if security is of utmost concern, the only option is a model with a locking mechanism built into the lid. Tool boxes with this feature are often of metal construction as well, so that they are tough to break into.

The Best Portable Toolbox Reviews & Recommendations 2020