LAST UPDATED: August 12, 2020
The Best Sawzall Blades
PUBLISHED ON August 12, 2020
The Milwaukee Electric Tool Sawzall Blade Set offers everything you need – all in a hard case that you can toss into your tool box to keep things organized. This kit includes five of the brand’s most popular blades. You’ll get four six-inch Torch blades for cutting metal, two six-inch Wrecker blades for general purpose demolition, two six-inch Ax blades for cutting wood embedded with nails, two nine-inch Torch blades, and two nine-inch Ax blades. Thicker material is used to make these blades stronger, and the added stiffness results in straighter cuts. All included blades will fit standard or compact sawzalls from various manufacturers. Milwaukee sawzall blades are guaranteed against manufacturer defects. We think this set is the best way to equip your tool box with a range of well-built blades.
If you want to get the most for your money, it’s hard to beat the WORKPRO Reciprocating Saw Blade Set. This set provides the most blades on this list at a very competitive price. This option includes one nine-inch pruning blade, two nine-inch wood blades with three teeth per inch, three nine-inch wood blades with six teeth per inch, eight six-inch wood blades with six teeth per inch, eight six-inch metal blades with eight teeth per inch, four six-inch metal blades with 14 teeth per inch, two six-inch metal blades with 18 teeth per inch, two six-inch metal blades with 24 teeth per inch, and two four-inch metal blades with 24 teeth per inch. A roll-up cloth storage case uses individual pockets to keep all your blades safe and organized. With this much variety and universal compatibility, you’re sure to find what you need.
Anyone who does a lot of yard work will appreciate a set of Caliastro Wood Pruning Saw Blades. These blades are designed specifically for cutting green wood, which can gum up most blades and be very difficult to cut. Whether you’re pruning in the garden, trimming limbs off trees, or cutting small pieces of firewood to dry, these blades are a huge improvement over wearing yourself out with a hand saw. The irregular tooth pattern quickly chews through green wood and sheds sticky sawdust and sap. The universal attachment design is compatible with all standard reciprocating saws. This set includes five nine-inch blades, and a plastic case for storage. You’ll still need other blades for metal and dry wood, but this is one of the quickest ways to tackle yard work.
Cutting metal requires a particular kind of sawzall blade, and the Diablo Steel Demon has you covered. This option, sold individually, is the most expensive on our list in terms of price-per-blade. For that price, you get a robust carbide-tipped blade that will outlive and outperform lesser alternatives. This nine-inch blade is designed to cut metal from 3/16-inch to 9/16-inch thick. The heavy-duty, oversized blade resists flex, and results in clean, straight cuts and reduced vibration. Slice through cast iron, alloys, and stainless steel with confidence. Universal compatibility means you can use this no matter which brand of sawzall you own. We love how capable this blade is, and being able to buy individually makes it easier to justify the relatively high price.
DEWALT Reciprocating Saw Blades may have landed the budget spot on this list, but that’s far from a reflection of their build quality. These excellent blades are packaged in a way that gives the cost-conscious buyer a way to get a variety of cutting options from a top manufacturer at a competitive price. With one example each of six separate blade designs, you’ll be prepared to cut wood, metal, plastic, and drywall. Six-inch blades are adequate for most jobs around the house. Each blade is compatible with any standard reciprocating saw. The manufacturer backs these blades with a one-year warranty. With only one blade of each type, you may find yourself ordering more for larger projects in a short amount of time, but this is a great set to keep on hand for the unexpected job.
