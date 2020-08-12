The Best Sawzall Blades

If you want to get the most for your money, it’s hard to beat the WORKPRO Reciprocating Saw Blade Set. This set provides the most blades on this list at a very competitive price. This option includes one nine-inch pruning blade, two nine-inch wood blades with three teeth per inch, three nine-inch wood blades with six teeth per inch, eight six-inch wood blades with six teeth per inch, eight six-inch metal blades with eight teeth per inch, four six-inch metal blades with 14 teeth per inch, two six-inch metal blades with 18 teeth per inch, two six-inch metal blades with 24 teeth per inch, and two four-inch metal blades with 24 teeth per inch. A roll-up cloth storage case uses individual pockets to keep all your blades safe and organized. With this much variety and universal compatibility, you’re sure to find what you need.