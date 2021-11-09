Best Waterproof Gloves (Review & Buying Guide) in 2021

Working with your hands in particularly damp, wet, or messy conditions can leave you wishing you had a quality pair of gloves for protection. And while it’s easy to find plenty of different types of work gloves, it’s somewhat tricky to find a good pair of waterproof gloves that can actually keep you dry down to your fingertips. Your basic rubber gloves are prone to rips and tears, and most fabric-based gloves can get soaked through in just minutes of exposure to water or other liquids. Instead, you need specialty gloves—gloves that feature a tough waterproof coating that keeps liquids away from you and stays dry on the inside no matter what’s happening externally. We’ve rounded up some of the most reliably dry and best waterproof gloves available right here.

A set of three pairs of waterproof gloves that offer a combination of comfort and dryness, all while still allowing you to work easily with your hands.

In order to separate the best waterproof gloves from lower-quality options, we took a look at the many different types of gloves available. We specifically sought out gloves that featured a layer of waterproof material or coating across their exterior, choosing products that had a rubberized material to offer true waterproofing rather than just water resistance. From there, we considered the interior material, comfort, and fit of the gloves to assess how they are to wear. We looked at users’ reviews and real-life experiences wearing the products to determine how they affected (or helped improve) dexterity too.

However, keep in mind that water and snow can still sneak into the cuffs of these gloves, and if you’re highly active in the snow or rain, you might wind up with some water inside the gloves. It won’t soak through the protected exterior, but can still potentially get into the fingertips.

If you’re searching for a pair of gloves that’s ready to stand up to water, cold, and everyday use, you’ve got to take a look at G & F Products Waterproof Winter Gloves. These gloves are a fantastic all-around choice that’ll keep you dry, cozily warm, and still able to use your hands even in very cold temps. Made out of nylon, lined with acrylic terry, and topped off with a coating of water-based latex material, these gloves are able to offer 100 percent waterproof protection, plus windproofing too. They’ll keep your hands warm in temperatures as cold as -58 degrees, making them great for winter’s extreme cold. And the double coating technology that makes these gloves waterproof even helps lock in heat. Plus, these unisex gloves meet ANSI industrial, abrasion, cut, and puncture standards for protection.

You don’t have to spend a whole lot to get a pair of grippy, effective waterproof gloves; just take a look at the Hyper Tough Multipurpose Nitrile-Grip Gloves. Not only do these gloves offer a balance of comfort and dryness thanks to their waterproof exterior, but they also offer excellent value with an affordable price and three pairs of gloves in each pack. Meant to be flexible and light enough to let you keep working with your hands yet well-protective, these knit gloves are textured to give you a secure grip and covered in an exterior nitrile coating, you’ll be able to keep water out as well as oil, grease, and other messes. Plus, these gloves are tough enough to resist scratching and abrasions. They’re comfortable and lightweight, even providing enough dexterity to allow you to perform automotive work while keeping hands clean and dry.

There’s just one potential drawback. These gloves aren’t very breathable, and as a result, your hands can get sweaty and smelly while you’re wearing them. You’ll want to air them out frequently to avoid funky odors.

A good pair of gloves doesn’t have to get in your way, and DS Safety Waterproof Work Gloves are a great example. Designed to be worn for warmth, waterproof protection, and comfortable automotive work, these gloves will have you covered in a number of beneficial ways. Made with a mix of nylon, polyester, and latex, each pair of gloves includes a 15-gauge inner liner that isn’t too thick for delicate tasks (and it’s oil-resistant too for automotive work). The latex exterior is waterproof and nonslip, allowing you to have good grip while it keeps water from penetrating your gloves. Each glove has two layers of this latex coating for added protection, preventing issues like wear or abrasions that can let water inside. You’ll still be able to grip without slippage, and you’ll have the freedom to move fingers individually and as a whole.

The biggest potential drawback to these gloves is their thicker, larger design. They may limit your dexterity a bit because they’re well-insulated and thickly coated in latex, so keep in mind they can be problematic for delicate or intricate jobs.

The American Fur Fully Coated Double Dip Waterproof Latex Grip Gloves are exactly what you need if you’re hoping to keep your hands warm and dry. These winter-ready gloves are soft and flexible, covered in a waterproof coating that stays pliable even as temperatures drop. Made with a blend of 13-gauge polyester and nylon, the exterior is covered in a latex layer to lock out water all while keeping your grip strong. Plus, that tough waterproof exterior is also abrasion-resistant. These gloves also feature an aerated foam in the latex mix for breathability. And you’ll retain good movement and comfort thanks to the performance-minded nature of the inner seamless knit nylon and polyester insulation that offers warmth while you work.

Although the micro-foam layers of latex are effective at blocking all types of liquid and debris, keep in mind they’re also great at blocking airflow too. These gloves can get warm, and they can develop an odor if you don’t air them out or clean them after every wear.

Not all waterproof gloves are built for a wide range of activities and uses, but the Follure Clothing Waterproof Winter Work Gloves are. These versatile gloves are a great option for winter activities that can lead to wet hands, from shoveling snow to hitting the slopes, and they’re also a great choice for activities that are both wet and dirty, like gardening, freezer clearing or stocking, or even everyday around-the-house work. Featuring double layers of interior insulation made of 15-gauge polyester and an exterior coating of micro-foam latex, these gloves are warm and comfortable while also 100 percent waterproof and windproof. They’ll block freezing elements and dirt, keep water at bay and stay flexible even in freezing temperatures. Whether it’s cold or warm, though, these gloves can stand up to tasks messy and warm, offering valuable protection and comfort.

The biggest potential downside of these extra-warm waterproof gloves is their bulkiness. Because they have so much insulation and are layered with thick latex to block water effectively, they do limit your dexterity and can affect how you work with your hands. Additionally, the lining can move when you remove the gloves.

Keep your hands functional and perfectly warm even in extreme winter cold with a pair of Kinco Hydroflector Lined Waterproof Work Gloves. These gloves feature plenty of latex across their exterior surfaces to keep water and other liquids from seeping into the fabric and reaching your hands. But what really makes them a standout pick when you’re dealing with extremely cold items like freezers or ice or winter weather is their extra-thick insulation. Each glove is made with an insulated double-layer knit shell, featuring 15-gauge heavyweight polyester plus an inner heavy thermal 7-gauge brushed loop acrylic layer for even more insulation. That innermost layer of material repels the cold, warms your hands, and wicks away sweat to keep you dry and cozy.

While an exterior latex coating might be the standard for most waterproof gloves, the Lanon PVC Coated Chemical Resistant Gloves are different. These durable and protective gloves will keep your hands warm and dry, all without putting you at risk of problems if you’re allergic to latex. Each pair of these pull-on gloves is made out of PVC, which is highly resistant to cold as well as heat, oil, and other fluids or messes. Inside, a polyester lining helps add a bit of warmth and protects against hot items. These gloves also come with non-slip textured palms, which help you hang onto slick, wet, or greasy items. Abrasion-resistant and able to be used when you’re working with chemicals, oil, and other dirty tasks, these gloves are a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Plus, they’re durable and can survive without cracking or damage even at super cold temperatures.

However, there are two potential downsides to these waterproof gloves. The wrist cuffs of each pair don’t feature any latex, so the cuffs themselves can get wet when exposed to water. Additionally, the gloves can leave behind a bit of a funky smell after you’ve worn them repeatedly.

If you aren’t in need of warmth or protection from heat or cold, you’ll like how lightweight, flexible, and easy to work in the Wells Lamont Men’s Waterproof Work Gloves are. These thinner gloves help you maintain dexterity so you can get to work on anything, made with a 100 percent polyester knit shell and covered in a latex exterior coating to block out water and liquids. The stretch wrist cuff offers a snug fit that keeps dirt and debris out, and the gloves are easy to slip on or off. You’ll get an extra layer of latex at the fingertips, plus textured latex grips at the palms. The gloves offer high tear resistance, good elasticity, and a firm grip, and they can also resist damage caused by alcohols and some ketones. They’re even abrasion- and puncture-resistant.

With a pair of G & F Products Waterproof Winter Gloves, you’ll get an all-around great pair of gloves that keep your hands at the right temperature, dexterity, and dryness no matter what you’re using them for. And if you’re looking for good value, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Hyper Tough Multipurpose Nitrile-Grip Gloves, which are affordable, effective, and come in a set of three pairs.

What to Consider When Buying the Waterproof Gloves

Wondering what it takes to make a pair of waterproof gloves better than all of the rest? We’ll help you choose a quality pair of gloves that’ll offer warmth, dryness, and the protection you need when you’re working with your hands, all without sacrificing dexterity.

Types of Waterproof Gloves

Unlined Waterproof Gloves

Unlined waterproof gloves may be thin, but this variety is suitable for working in warm weather or when you don’t need the added protection of a protective, insulating liner. These gloves offer decent dexterity, as there’s little in the way of your hands and fingers, which makes them great for tasks that require decent grip and good flexibility while you work. However, because they aren’t lined, they aren’t a good choice in cold weather, when you’re working with cold materials like ice or harsh materials like chemicals, and they may be more prone to wear and tear.

Lined Waterproof Gloves

Lined waterproof gloves are thicker than unlined products, as they feature an interior lining that offers extra warmth and protection. The lining can range pretty widely in thickness and type of material, with some lined gloves offering warmth in cold weather and others simply enhancing your comfort. Lined waterproof gloves can reduce your dexterity somewhat, as the thicker material can make moving a bit different. They’re a great choice if you need added warmth in cold weather (or handling cold items), or if you need a specialized lining for added protection on any job.

Waterproof Work Gloves

Work gloves offer a combination of tough durability and protection for your hands, and some waterproof gloves are able to stay dry while offering the work-level protection you need. This type of glove tends to be the most durable option available, but it isn’t always 100 percent waterproof. You’ll want to find work gloves with an exterior waterproof coating or layer of material, and you’ll need the right balance of dexterity to ensure you can actually work with your hands while you’re wearing the gloves.

Waterproof Gloves Key Features

Material

Material is an absolute must-consider feature for any pair of waterproof gloves. If you don’t choose gloves with truly waterproof material, then you could wind up with wet hands and a pretty unpleasant (and damp) experience. You’ll want to look for gloves that feature an exterior layer of rubber or nitrile material across their exterior. Other waterproof materials will do too, but these are able to slick away moisture as it lands on your hands (or gloves). The more waterproof material covering a pair of gloves, the more fully you’ll be protected from getting your hands wet.

Insulation

Insulation isn’t always a must-have feature, but it’s hugely helpful. A layer of interior fabric can add warmth and cushioning for your hands, giving you extra comfort and enhancing your gloves’ effectiveness and usefulness in cool or cold environments. If you’ll be using your gloves in cold weather or while you touch temperature-sensitive materials (like ice, freezers, or even hot materials), insulation will be an important feature you want to keep your hands dry as well as protected.

Length and Coverage

While gloves are, by design, intended to cover your fingers and hands, there are plenty of different lengths to choose from. Some gloves hit the wrist and end there, while others offer longer, fuller coverage that extends past the wrist. Some will even stretch up to your elbows, though these tend to be more specialized. You’ll want to think about how much coverage and waterproof protection you’d like while wearing your gloves and pick a length that suits these needs

Waterproof Gloves Benefits

Stay Dry and Comfortable

Is there anything worse than being damp and unable to dry out all day long? If you’ve ever been stuck with a pair of wet socks, you know just how important waterproof gear can be. When you opt for waterproof gloves, you’re able to not only stay dry but also keep yourself comfortable all day, even when you’re facing rain, wet outdoor conditions, and other types of liquids. And you won’t have to worry about finding a place to dry off your hands.

Freedom of Movement

Wearing gloves can present some challenges, as covering up your hands and fingers with thick (or even thin) material can limit your flexibility and ability to move. But most waterproof gloves manage to keep your freedom of movement intact while offering a layer or two of protection from wetness. You’ll still be able to grip, grab, and move your fingers, and many of these types of gloves even offer special material on the palms for enhanced grip while you’re wearing them.

Added Warmth

Unless you’re opting for a basic pair of rubber gloves, most waterproof gloves will protect and warm you up. You can find thin waterproof gloves or thick ones, allowing you to choose how much insulation and warmth you need. This makes these gloves fantastic for cold climates, as you can opt for as much warmth as you need to keep your fingers dextrous and comfortable.

Waterproof Gloves Pricing

You can find waterproof gloves at some pretty budget-friendly price points in general. Your typical pair of quality waterproof gloves will cost between $10 and $25. If you want to opt for less insulated products, you can find options for $10 or less. And if you’re looking for a premium product, you may spend $25 or more.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and waterproof gloves. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

While insulation is important, don’t forget about breathability too. You want to make sure your gloves aren’t getting damp from the inside out as you work up a sweat, so look for a material that keeps water out without smothering your skin.

Waterproof gloves are washable, but their protective waterproof material may not be as easy to wash as your normal pair of gloves. Check the care instructions before washing them for the first time, as you may need to wipe them down, use special detergent, or skip the washing machine.

Most waterproof gloves aren’t touchscreen compatible. This means you’ll likely have to remove your gloves to use devices like your smartphone. If touchscreen compatibility is important to you, you may want to look specifically for gloves that offer specially designed thumbs and index fingers for this.

FAQs

Q. What are the warmest waterproof gloves?

A: The warmest waterproof gloves are those that feature interior lining, or specifically, those with thick insulation. You’ll want to shop specifically for winter-ready, well-insulated waterproof gloves to find a pair that can keep you warm down to your fingertips.

Q. Can I wash waterproof gloves in the washing machine?

A: It depends on the exact material of your waterproof gloves and if that material is washing machine approved. Take a look at the care label on your gloves; some may specify they can be tossed in the wash, while others may need to be washed by hand. If you are going to put them in your machine, make sure to put them in a mesh bag for extra protection and wash on the gentlest setting (your delicates or hand wash cycle).

Q. Can I put waterproof gloves in the dryer?

A: Because the waterproof material on your gloves likely won’t be able to handle high levels of heat without cracking or drying out, you should skip the dryer. Instead, hang them to dry on a drying rack and let the ambient air dry them out naturally. This will help you keep your gloves in the best possible shape for longer.