The Best Survival Gear (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Kit is very small; can be difficult to fit all items back inside once removed. Some items are not as high quality as you may expect.

This kit is customized by U.S. military veterans to provide everything you could need. It’s all stored in a durable and compact MOLLE pouch for easy transportation.

This kit combines emergency supplies with medical and fishing supplies to create one of the most comprehensive kits available.

Filtration can be slow and it will not filter out chemical toxins with a micron size below 0.2.

Can filter up to 1000 gallons with just one straw. Doesn’t use harsh chemicals, like chlorine or iodine. No batteries required.

Can be hard to find replacement items. The kit is smaller in size than you might expect.

This is a well-appointed kit with just about any survival tool you could think of for just about any situation.

The best survival gear consists of useful, durable tools that you can use in just about any situation. This way, instead of creating different setups for individual potential emergencies, you get general tools that will work in most survival situations. To help you track down the best survival gear around, we’ve compiled a list of the top options.

Being prepared for emergencies is all about planning for contingencies. Sure, there are some necessary components to survival: shelter, water, food, heat, medical care. However, the nature of an emergency is that they take us by surprise. So you’ve got to be ready for anything; surviving a power outage is inherently different than surviving a flood. That’s why it’s important to find versatile survival gear—items that are universally applicable.

The purpose of this kit is to help you survive any type of emergency, with a focus on natural disasters. This set is light enough to bring with you on any outdoor excursion, making it a good choice.

Especially if you want to plan for all contingencies, the Kosin Emergency Survival Gear Kit is a useful set to keep close at hand. It includes 18 tools meant to keep you safe in any situation. This setup comes in a secure container that’s waterproof and durable enough to withstand the elements. It includes everything from a compass to an emergency blanket, a survival knife and saw, firestarter and flashlight, and other safety tools like a whistle. All the equipment is heavy-duty, with the weapons made out of high-grade steel for added sturdiness.

It’s easy to use, making it great for survival scenarios. This water filter straw is an affordable way to ensure that your survival kit is equipped with a safe water solution.

One truth of any survival situation is the need to stay hydrated. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter lets you source safe drinking water just about anywhere. It is fairly compact, letting you fit it in with any existing survival kit you own. The straw takes any wild, freshwater source and filters the water to rid it of bacteria and parasites. The end result meets EPA standards for water quality. As a bonus, this straw uses no chlorine or iodine in the filtration process. You can filter up to 1000 gallons of water with a single straw (less if the water source is heavily contaminated).

With an emergency blanket and waterproof poncho, you are set for all types of weather. This premium kit comes complete with everything you need to tackle all types of survival scenarios.

Looking to equip yourself with a fully comprehensive survival setup? The Aokiwo Professional Emergency Survival Kit comes with a wide variety of tools for all types of emergencies. It has 47 components including survival gear, medical tools, and food sourcing technology. The setup comes folded together in a compact nylon bag that is durable and easy to take on the go. It includes fishing gear for eating, and survival tools like knives, a flashlight, rope, and more. The medical supplies come complete with everything you need to handle an emergency without immediate professional support.

By fitting all these tools into a single piece, you don’t have to worry about being bogged down in the wilderness. Instead, this lightweight and versatile axe helps you tackle whatever situation arises without wasting energy by carrying unnecessary supplies. While there are many survival axes on the market, this one is especially durable and unique.

When you want a single survival tool to help you tackle any emergency, consider the RoverTac Multi-Tool Survival Axe. It is as compact as a standard hatchet but includes a wide range of features to make survival easier. The axe comes sheathed for safety and opens up to a set of 14 tools. You can use this stainless steel axe as a hammer and saw, helping you build or source firewood. It also comes complete with a knife, bottle opener, and pliers. Featuring a fish descaler, it helps you eat on the go.

Built to last, this durable container is an excellent way to keep your gear in one place, safe and protected.

Regardless of the emergency, your survival gear needs to stay dry. The Marchway Floating Waterproof Dry Bag prevents damage to your emergency supplies. When used properly, it stops your food from molding, your clothes from getting wet, and your firestarter from failing. The bag is able to hold ten liters of contents (though you can get it in larger sizes). Each bag is entirely waterproof. It’s made out of tarpaulin material with a firm seam to prevent the risk of rips or tears. The sturdy textile won’t puncture, making it ideal for on the go purposes. It’s designed to float on water, meaning it works for storms, floods, and any other situation where dampness poses a threat.

Even better, the entire shovel only weighs 1.2 pounds, so you can easily add it to your pack and carry it long distances without worrying about a lot of extra weight that can lead to exhaustion.

If you’re looking for a great all-in-one survival tool, look no further than the FiveJoy Military Folding Shovel Multitool. This shovel is constructed from high-quality, strong, carbon steel and aerospace-grade aluminum that will withstand years of harsh use and tough environments. It’s rust-proof, waterproof, and fracture-resistant. Its clever design allows it to function as a heavy-duty shovel, serrated saw, sharp axe, hammer, and more. It also comes equipped with a hidden rescue knife and saw, paracord, fire starter, bottle opener, and emergency whistle, making it a versatile survival tool that will make an excellent addition to your survival gear collection.

It comes equipped with a 550-pound paracord drawstring for set up and a strong, 120-dB survival whistle that can be heard by potential rescuers up to a mile away. The paracord can also do double duty to tie down or repair gear.

If you’re looking for a durable, lightweight, easy to use shelter option, we recommend the Go Time Gear Life Tent Emergency Survival Shelter. It’s a great addition to your survival pack, bug out bag, camping gear, or hiking pack that will keep you warm, dry, and alive in harsh conditions. This two-person tent is fully waterproof and constructed from extra rugged puncture and tear-resistant polyethylene material that will withstand a wide variety of weather conditions. It’s quick and easy to set up, weighs only 8.7 ounces, and can double as a waterproof sleeping bag or space blanket.

We definitely have to give an honorable mention to the LuminAID PackLite 2-in-1 Phone Charger Lanterns. This extra bright, inflatable LED solar-powered lantern doubles as a phone charger and can be a game-changer in emergencies, allowing you the ability to have a reliable communication source and a much-needed light at the same time. The 2000mAh battery provides 150 lumens of light that can last almost 50 hours on low mode, giving you light all night long. It features five brightness settings and is collapsible for easy storage in tight areas. It can be fully recharged in 12-14 hours of exposure to direct sunlight, or 1-2 hours when charged via a USB cord.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Survival Gear

Emergency Preparedness. A well-rounded survival gear cache can ensure that you’re ready to handle virtually any emergency that may arise, whether it’s a simple automobile breakdown, or getting lost while hiking or portaging, or an unforeseen injury in the woods or bush when camping, fishing, hiking, or trekking.

A well-rounded survival gear cache can ensure that you’re ready to handle virtually any emergency that may arise, whether it’s a simple automobile breakdown, or getting lost while hiking or portaging, or an unforeseen injury in the woods or bush when camping, fishing, hiking, or trekking. Provides Peace of Mind. Being ready for any situation that may come up helps you to remain calm and know that you’re prepared to handle whatever comes your way. This peace of mind and presence of thought will be invaluable in emergency situations where every second counts.

Being ready for any situation that may come up helps you to remain calm and know that you’re prepared to handle whatever comes your way. This peace of mind and presence of thought will be invaluable in emergency situations where every second counts. Buys You Precious Time in an Emergency. Having the proper tools to deal with emergency situations provides you with the ability to treat injuries, start a fire to get warm and dry, or set up protocols to help you get rescued, all of which can give you the luxury of extra added time to critically assess and plan your strategy for moving forward.

Types of Survival Gear

EDC Survival Kit

EDC stands for “everyday carry” and this kit encompasses only what you would want for everyday situations. It’s small enough to be kept on your person, either in a pocket, bag, or purse for quick and easy access and contains the most basic survival items, such as a pocket knife, needle and thread, safety pins, mini flashlight, lighter, tactical pen, etc.

Bug Out Bag

This is the next step up from an EDC kit. It takes the EDC concept and ramps it up considerably. This kit will allow you to handle long-term survival situations by holding everything you need to get by after a natural disaster or wilderness emergency where help is days away. These kits usually include emergency medical supplies, fishing and hunting supplies, tactical vests or belts, backpacks, and items needed to make shelters and fires for nighttime survival and comfort. They may also have water filters and MREs to sustain you for longer periods.

Top Brands

Vestergaard

Founded in 1994, Vestergaard is the company that makes LifeStraw. It prides itself on being an innovative leader in solving global disease issues that negatively impact vulnerable populations. They operate on a humanitarian level, in which their greatest intention is to do good by developing breakthrough products, such as the LifeStraw Universal Water Bottle Filter that help save the lives of disadvantaged people.

RoverTac

RoverTac is a smaller company based out of Northern Cyprus that is committed to the research and development, design, production, and selling of survival tools, like the RoverTac Pocket Knife Upgraded Multitool and many other tactical hammers, multitools, knives, and axes that are ruggedly and uniquely designed to be the ultimate in survival gear. It prides itself on innovation and high-quality design and construction.

Marchway

Marchway primarily manufactures rugged and ultra-lightweight, high-tech camping gear. It is well known for its ultralight folding camping chair, drybags, and heavy-duty super light camping cots. It has a great reputation amongst serious hikers and backpackers, who appreciate the lightweight, solid construction of its products.

Survival Gear Pricing

Under $50: Survival gear in this price range usually consists of comprehensive and compact kits, molle bags, camping gear, emergency shelters, and water bottles.

Survival gear in this price range usually consists of comprehensive and compact kits, molle bags, camping gear, emergency shelters, and water bottles. $50 to $100: Gear in this price range consists of heavy-duty equipment, such as survival shovels, backpacks, hammocks, shelters, and tactical clothing that is designed to withstand the elements and resist harsh weather conditions and temperatures.

Gear in this price range consists of heavy-duty equipment, such as survival shovels, backpacks, hammocks, shelters, and tactical clothing that is designed to withstand the elements and resist harsh weather conditions and temperatures. Above $100: This price range is reserved for the most extensive survival kits that will keep you going for days to weeks, plus key large items like solar ovens, EPIRBS, rescue radios, and satellite-linked devices, and heavy-duty equipment.

Key Features

Durability

Good survival gear is constructed from reliable, strong, and truly durable materials that will ensure safety and won’t fail when you need them most. Materials like steel, 400D Oxford fabric, anodized aluminum, blow-molded plastics, and high-tech moisture-wicking fabrics are key features to look for when choosing the best survival gear.

Comprehensiveness

The best survival kits are comprised of well-thought-out and useful items and are extensively designed to be able to handle virtually any emergency situation that may arise. They have a wide variety of items, such as flashlights, knives, first aid supplies, flares, water purification methods, blankets, cordage, and much more than you might think you need.

Portability

You want survival gear that you can carry with you without being overly cumbersome or heavy so that you can conserve energy and travel as far as necessary to get to a safe, stable environment. Lightweight survival gear is key if you’re an avid hiker, hunter, camper, trekker, or wilderness survivalist. You don’t want to unnecessarily waste valuable energy lugging a heavy load for long distances.

Other Considerations

Cost. Survival kits can range greatly in pricing, from the most basic kits to the most comprehensive, long-term survival kits. Good, reliable, rugged gear doesn’t usually come cheap, but you get what you pay for. Go for the best gear that you can comfortably afford.

Survival kits can range greatly in pricing, from the most basic kits to the most comprehensive, long-term survival kits. Good, reliable, rugged gear doesn’t usually come cheap, but you get what you pay for. Go for the best gear that you can comfortably afford. Waterproofing. Good survival gear will, of course, be fully waterproof and able to withstand complete and total submersion in water or flood environments and still be able to function reliably. Whether it’s matches, flares, flashlights, food packets, or anything else you may need, all of it should work in a wet environment without any issues.

Good survival gear will, of course, be fully waterproof and able to withstand complete and total submersion in water or flood environments and still be able to function reliably. Whether it’s matches, flares, flashlights, food packets, or anything else you may need, all of it should work in a wet environment without any issues. Restocking. A comprehensive and complete survival kit should be easy to restock from almost anywhere. It’s not full of obscure items that are difficult to find once you’ve used them all up. As your survival supply dwindles, you don’t want to have to search high and low for replacement items.

Best Survival Gear Reviews & Recommendations 2020