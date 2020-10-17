The Best Ceramic Heaters (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020

Durable structure built to last. Functions quietly even when at full blast. Quickly heats small areas of 200 square feet. Compact design fits just about anywhere.

By incorporating safeguards against overheating and circuit issues, you can count on warmth whenever it’s needed. Whether an emergency supply or addition to your office, everywhere benefits from a quality heater. To help you track down the top selections to keep you toasty, we’ve curated a list of the best ceramic heaters.

Perhaps the first thing to set humanity apart from the rest of the animal kingdom was the control of fire. Fire allowed us to cook food and stay warm. Naturally, nowadays we don’t (always) use fire to cook or keep warm. Instead, we have products to provide warmth — like ceramic heaters. These handy, compact tools can completely overhaul the ambient temperature. Instead of sitting in a chilly area, turn on your heater, and you feel comfy in no time. The best ceramic heaters are safe, energy-efficient, and built to last.

While this heater is useful and powerful, the tower-style can make it difficult to fit into some areas. As a result, it is better suited to stationary use to offer heat in a single spot.

If you’re looking for a versatile option, the Pelonis Tower Space Heater is a well-suited selection. It incorporates a range of features to both improve safety and user-experience. You can control it via push buttons or a remote. It moves side to side, preventing a single area from overheating. With a handle for towing, you can easily take it from home to office. It functions quietly, creating minimal disruption. It stays cool on the outside and automatically shuts down if it overheats and tips over. The trio of heating selections lets you cultivate the exact temperature of your choosing. Heating up quickly and featuring an optional timer, this ceramic heater is a popular choice overall.

Even though this heater is compact, the exterior can be somewhat vulnerable to impact damage. So long as you’re careful when passing it on the ground, it can still provide excellent heat.

When you’re looking to reduce costs without reducing the temperature, the Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater is the way to go. It comes at a reasonable price point and performs excellently. Capable of heating 300 square feet, it can keep rooms nice and toasty. It’s compact enough to move place to place, so you can always keep it at your side. With 11 different temperatures, you can choose the level of heat you desire. This heater facilitates comfort and is energy-efficient since it prevents wasting heat by twisting the knob at the top to adjust the setting. Since it stays cool to the touch, you don’t have to worry about safety. It’s also equipped with overheating protection.

Though this heater is quiet, it doesn’t have a remote control component. As a result, you have to adjust the settings manually. Plan ahead to get the best convenience from the heater.

The Alrocket Electric Ceramic Heater produces little noise, so you don’t have to worry about sound interference either in the home or office. It features user-friendly controls, located at the back of the heater. Simply turn it on (or off), adjust the temperature, and the heater takes care of the rest. You can choose between high and low heats. Alternatively, you can run it as a fan—in all cases, it works quietly. Since it incorporates an override against overheating and tipping over, you don’t have to worry about safety. This is especially useful since the compact structure lets you place it just about anywhere. Practical and low-maintenance, this quiet heater is great for all situations.

While this heater is strong and effective, the oscillating feature can create a fair bit of noise. To avoid any inconvenience, use the fan only when the noise won’t be a concern.

If you plan to put the heater in a busy area like a boot room, you want a sturdy option like the Alikoper Oscillating Space Heater. It’s designed to withstand wear and tear with both a strong exterior and fine-tuned wiring. The heater has dual heat settings that can draw as much as 1500 Watts of power. Since you can adjust the temperature in increments of a single degree, it also offers precision. Structured as a tall tower, it oscillates to spread heat over the area. The eight-hour timer and overheating shutoff prevent burnout, and it shuts down if tipped over. This prevents damage to both the heater and your surroundings.

Despite being efficient and giving you a choice between heat, the longer the heater runs, the less difference between the settings. Use this heater for shorter blasts to circumvent this issue.

The Asterion Portable Ceramic Heater is a premium selection that lets you bring the heat with you just about anywhere. It touts a compact design and a solid base. The heater functions quietly, meaning you don’t have to worry about noise interference. The user-friendly controls let you choose between five different heat settings. It heats the area quickly, adding value through energy-efficiency. For more precise heating, you can choose the exact temperature using a digital control screen to see the settings. This option lets you run it for a set amount of time, meaning you can focus on other things. With automatic shut off if tipped over or in case of overheating, it is both safe and effective.

While the temperature setting causes it to match the heat you want, it can lead to the device constantly turning on and off. This can damage the circuits inside, so when setting the heat, err on the cooler side.

With a small shape and powerful capacity, the Minetom Portable Ceramic Space Heater is a popular option. You can choose either 750 or 1500 watts, letting you customize the temperature based on your surroundings. By incorporating tipping and overheating safeguards, you can avoid pitfalls related to wiring damage. It is affordably priced and meant to last for multiple uses. Operating fairly quietly, this heater is suited to use in professional environments. Working quickly, you can get a space warmed adequately in a matter of minutes. With a thermostat included, it can automatically adjust the temperature by controlling when the unit is active.

Though the tower heater has some advanced components, the screen is subject to damage from overheating. To avoid this, give the heater some downtime whenever possible.

Focused on finding something that will heat the whole room and not just patches? Check out the TaoTronics Space Heater. It is tall, though it has a handle at the top meant to make moving it around easier. By including a crisp display, you can always see the temperature in the room. While it does oscillate, the heater as a whole is fairly quiet. The powerful coil works with 1500 watts to heat large areas quickly. It has a firm base that keeps the tower sturdy. A reasonably long cord makes it easy to find a place for the heater (even in tight quarters). With a remote for convenience and multiple settings, this heater is a high-functioning option that’s both useful and aesthetic.

Even though the heater has a tipping safety, the button can come loose after some time. By lifting the heater directly upwards when moving it, you can prevent this wear and tear.

Provided you want a heater to take with you, the HomeChoice Small Ceramic Space Heater is a worthy contender. It is priced reasonably and comes in a sleek, round design. The large handle makes light work of moving it from place to place. Since the outside of the heater stays cool to the touch, you can move it even after the heater’s just been shut off. It has two settings for low and high heat plus a setting that works as a fan. When putting them together intermittently, you can use if for convection. This heater features the standard accommodations for safety (tip protection and overheat safeties) and can go pretty much anywhere.

Despite it being powerful and designed to stay cool to the touch, the grating is wide enough for small fingers. It is best when kept away from curious children and pets.

For those seeking out a tower heater with a sleek design, the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater is a popular choice. It has two different settings for heat, letting you only draw the power you need. Even once it is set to a specific wattage, you can use the other functions to gauge the desired temperature. You can schedule the function for eight hours or use it intermittently. The heater operates in virtual silence, making it an excellent addition to both loud and quiet environments. Even when it’s at full power, with oscillation, it stays cold on the outside. The gentle fan means that, even when in use, it’s super-quiet.

Bear in mind that, while this heater is effective, the small size and powerful element can lead to premature wear and tear. Give it a short break in between uses to avoid damage from overheating.

Particularly for those needing a safety-forward option, the Brightown Portable Space Heater is a good way to go. It is made with care, incorporating a range of security features to prevent the risk of burns and fires. For one, it is constructed using flame-retardant parts. It includes a button at the base which has to be engaged by top-up placement for the heater to work. The internal circuits trip a breaker should it overheat. It’s powerful enough to heat medium-sized areas and silent enough not to be a disruption. The heat settings are easy to adjust and enable you to stay in full control of the environment.

Benefits of Ceramic Heaters

Portable size so you can take the heat with you. The small stature of ceramic heaters and the overall lightweight design lets you take them wherever you go. Provided there’s an electrical outlet (or adapter), you can improve comfort just about anywhere.

The small stature of ceramic heaters and the overall lightweight design lets you take them wherever you go. Provided there’s an electrical outlet (or adapter), you can improve comfort just about anywhere. Enables you to save on your heating bill. Instead of heating the whole house when you only use a single room, ceramic heaters let you warm the places you actually spend time in, cutting down your overall power investment.

Instead of heating the whole house when you only use a single room, ceramic heaters let you warm the places you actually spend time in, cutting down your overall power investment. Suited for emergency preparedness. It is easy to run a heater off of a backup power source or a generator. Especially in cold situations, the ability to stay warm without draining all your electrical supply is important.

It is easy to run a heater off of a backup power source or a generator. Especially in cold situations, the ability to stay warm without draining all your electrical supply is important. Improves comfort at home and work. Proper body temperature is conducive to overall well being. By customizing the heat around you, the ceramic space heater can help improve moods and make your day more pleasant.

Proper body temperature is conducive to overall well being. By customizing the heat around you, the ceramic space heater can help improve moods and make your day more pleasant. Safe to have around the house. By incorporating safeguards to prevent the ceramic heater from running when tipped over, there is no fire risk. Overheating protection and short-circuit defenses make these heaters safe to have in the home or when heating the workshop.

Types of Ceramic Heaters

Tower Heater

This type of heater has a relatively high profile. It is thin and rises far off the ground. Generally, you can expect a stable base and safeguards against tipping. While tower heaters are lightweight and can be moved, they are best-suited to stationary applications. Tower heaters are also more likely to oscillate since the design accommodates that feature. Better geared towards larger areas, the convection ability adds value to these popular heaters.

Compact Heater

Compact heaters have a low profile and are meant to take from place to place. Due to the small size, you can place them into tight quarters. While a compact heater might have reduced power (compared to other options), it is lightweight and easy to control. Provided it’s placed low to the ground, you can efficiently heat a mid-sized room. These are useful anywhere from heating an RV to a cubicle.

Wall Heater

This type of heater is useful as a primary heating source for medium to large-sized areas. It mounts directly into the wall and takes up little space. While it does take longer to set these heaters up, their longevity makes up for the difference. Usually, these heaters are powerful and incorporate a fan for airflow. Some plug into an outlet while heavier-duty models wire directly into your electrical setup. Only suited for stationary use, these heaters are often used instead of forced air vents.

Top Brands

Lasko

Since its founding in 1906, Lasko Products has continued to provide household goods ranging from fans to heaters. With multiple facilities across the United States, it continues to be a leader in the small appliance arena. One of the top products from this company is the Lasko 755320 Ceramic Heater.

HomeChoice Holdings

Falling under the umbrella of HomeChoice Holdings Ltd., gear like heaters falls under the houseware division of this business. Among the others are textiles and clothing. A leading product from it is the HOMECHOICE Small Ceramic Heater for its balance of style and function.

Honeywell

A Canadian business based in Mississauga, Honeywell offers a massive array of products. From home security and fire alarms to safety-forward space heaters, this brand continues to be popular. The Honeywell Motion Sensor Convection Heater is a popular selection.

Ceramic Heater Pricing

Under $30: Within this category, you will find compact heaters that are lightweight. While they may be less durable, these heaters are easy to take on the go.

Within this category, you will find compact heaters that are lightweight. While they may be less durable, these heaters are easy to take on the go. Between $30 and $100: Many heaters fall within this price range, including compact and tower heaters. The options vary in intensity and features, but almost all include safeguards.

Many heaters fall within this price range, including compact and tower heaters. The options vary in intensity and features, but almost all include safeguards. Over $100: You can find wall heaters in this range, as well as high-end tower heaters. Long-lasting and powerful, these are durable heaters not prone to damage.

Key Features

Heating Element

A critical feature of any ceramic space heater is the element inside of it. Heaters work by moving electricity into thermal energy via heating a coil inside the unit. Without this capacity, the heater would not perform. The element must be strong enough to withstand the continual wear and tear of expansion and contraction. It also needs to withstand damage and provide a sufficient amount of heat for the area you need.

Oscillation

Creating airflow isn't necessarily essential, but it is helpful if you need a heater for a set location. By coupling a fan with a rotation, the air pushes the heat throughout the room. While it takes more energy in the short term, it can extend the heater's shelf life by preventing it from getting too warm. Usually, this feature is exclusive to tower heaters.

Safeguards

It is important that the heater feature override capabilities to prevent damage to both the heater and the room. One of these is the ability to stay cool to touch even when the heater has been going. Additional safeguards are tip-over and short-circuit protections, which help avoid the risk of fire.

Controls

This part of the heater enables you to make adjustments and change the settings. Most heaters feature three basic settings: high (maximum wattage), low (half the maximum), and a fan option. Some models have a thermal adjustment to let you fine-tune the heat within a setting. It's common for controls to be manual though there are remote options on the market.

Other Considerations

Portability. Think about where you plan to use the heater. If it will move with you inside the home, or between heating the garage and the office, portability is essential. While tower options are handy, they lack the movability of the compact design. Pick something lightweight and with a handle (if possible) to have the best experience.

Think about where you plan to use the heater. If it will move with you inside the home, or between heating the garage and the office, portability is essential. While tower options are handy, they lack the movability of the compact design. Pick something lightweight and with a handle (if possible) to have the best experience. Durability. Depending on how long you’ll need it for, you want to focus on the heater’s lasting power. Consider whether you’re using it for emergency prep or as a standard heater. If you need it for continual use, opt for something with a sturdy exterior that isn’t prone to overheating.

Depending on how long you’ll need it for, you want to focus on the heater’s lasting power. Consider whether you’re using it for emergency prep or as a standard heater. If you need it for continual use, opt for something with a sturdy exterior that isn’t prone to overheating. Heating Strength. Take a look at the size of the room you plan to place the heater in. Especially for garages that don’t necessarily get the same amount of ambient heat as the house, choosing the right wattage counts for a lot. Generally, a 1500-watt unit can heat an area of 300 square feet efficiently and keep it warm.

Take a look at the size of the room you plan to place the heater in. Especially for garages that don’t necessarily get the same amount of ambient heat as the house, choosing the right wattage counts for a lot. Generally, a 1500-watt unit can heat an area of 300 square feet efficiently and keep it warm. Size. Another consideration is the actual size of the heater. Can the space accommodate something tall? Will it interfere with shelving or another installment? Ensure that it is properly shaped and that you can easily access a plugin from where you plan to use it.

Another consideration is the actual size of the heater. Can the space accommodate something tall? Will it interfere with shelving or another installment? Ensure that it is properly shaped and that you can easily access a plugin from where you plan to use it. User-Friendliness. Consider how well the heater functions over time. Think about whether it incorporates a remote control or if you need to make manual adjustments. Keep an eye out for options with a scheduling component for a truly low-maintenance heating experience.

Consider how well the heater functions over time. Think about whether it incorporates a remote control or if you need to make manual adjustments. Keep an eye out for options with a scheduling component for a truly low-maintenance heating experience. Noise. Some heaters operate more quietly than others. If you plan to use the heater in a loud environment, it is less important. However, if you plan to use it in the same room as you sleep or work, finding a quiet heater is helpful. While the fan is generally a bit noisy, the heating function can be almost silent.

