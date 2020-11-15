The soles of these boots are constructed from high quality, all-natural rubber that is waterproof and will provide years of reliable wear over all types of slippery and uneven terrain.

These boots are offered at one of the lowest prices on the market and are constructed from waterproof and durable injection-molded PVC, which will stand the test of time.

Thanks to improvements in construction methods and materials, today’s rubber boots are more durable than in years past. Here, we have compiled a list of some of our favorite rubber boots that are currently available on the market. Hopefully, it will help you narrow down your options and find a pair that is ideal for your needs.

More recently, however, rubber boots have begun to get more attention as not only practical but fashionable footwear options. Gone are the days when rubber boots were just one style and one color and used exclusively for outdoor work. Now offered in many different styles, sizes, and patterns, they come with many more choices than the rubber boots of decades ago, allowing you to make a personal fashion statement if that’s your thing.

Rubber boots are the epitome of practical function. Ideal for messy environments, such as farms, gardens, orchards, hunting and fishing camps, nurseries, nature preserves, landscaping work, and much more, rubber boots have long been the go-to footwear to keep our feet dry in mucky and wet work and recreational environments.

With limited style and color options, the choice of which boot to get is easy, albeit a little boring. There’s also some concern about the long-term durability of the upper of the boot, so be sure to consider that if you’re planning to wear this boot frequently.

Our choice for the best overall rubber boot goes to the Muck Boot Adult MuckMaster Hi-Cut Boot Muck Boot Adult MuckMaster Hi-Cut Boot. This boot checks all the boxes when it comes to durability, practicality, functionality, and price. Constructed from molded rubber, this boot’s outsole is rugged, 100 percent waterproof, and provides excellent traction and stability in uneven, slippery, and wet terrain. Its calf-high upper is composed of 5mm neoprene which ensures flexibility and comfort, as well as shock absorption, heat retention, and breathability. It also adjusts to the contour of your foot, which cuts down on chafing and blisters caused by excessive rubbing against the skin. For added support and protection, the upper is overlaid with rubber for improved moisture blocking and puncture resistance. Its snug topline helps to keep out water and debris, and seal in warmth.

There isn’t much not to like about these boots, other than the heaviness of them. Their steel toe and added durability mean they’re not the lightest boot available, but that’s hardly a major factor when you think about all the added safety features you get with this boot.

The award for the best steel toe rubber boot goes to the Caterpillar Stormers 11" Steel Toe Industrial Boot. Caterpillar Stormers 11" Steel Toe Industrial Boot. Caterpillar knows work and they know safety. These durable rubber boots come in black, olive, and yellow and they have been tested to ensure the best-in-class traction. Constructed from multi-layered vulcanized rubber, these boots are both oil-resistant and slip-resistant for extra safety in your working environment. Their specially designed footbed promises hours of comfort, shock absorption, and energy-return cushioning with a stabilized outsole that is ideal for handling uneven terrain. A soft neoprene lining provides warmth and breathability while preventing rashes and blisters caused by uncomfortable friction. Convenient reflective pull tabs allow for easy on and off while at the same time making you visible at night. For added safety, these boots provide up to 600 volts of electrical hazard protection.

These boots are super-insulated to efficiently and effectively protect your feet in some of the coldest temperatures. The heat-resistant insulation promises to capture and retain up to 90 percent of your body heat to keep your feet warm in some of the coldest and harshest conditions. They’re not ideal for warm weather, or hot, humid climates.

The award for the best-insulated rubber boot goes to the ArcticShield Waterproof Durable Insulated Rubber Neoprene Outdoor Boots ArcticShield Waterproof Durable Insulated Rubber Neoprene Outdoor Boots. The soles of these boots are constructed from high quality, all-natural rubber that is waterproof and will provide years of reliable wear over all types of slippery and uneven terrain. The upper is made from extra-thick 7mm neoprene with a protective rubber overlay that is guaranteed to keep out mud, rain, snow, dirt, and moisture. The insoles are extra cushioned for long-term comfort and support, and they’re fully removable for airing out and drying should something happen to get them wet.

Landing at mid-calf, this boot can be worn over or under pants and doesn’t limit movement like some rubber boots with taller uppers will. Reviewers do warn that the shaft of this boot is narrow and can be difficult to get on if you have a larger size foot, so keep that in mind if you’re over a size 10.

The prize for the best rubber boot that sits mid-shin is the Crocs AllCast Rain Boot. Crocs AllCast Rain Boot. Crocs knows waterproof footwear, and these 100 percent synthetic-soled rubber boots provide the protection and easy function that has become the hallmark of their brand. These rubber boots are created without seams to add extra protection against possible leaks. They are ideal for the job site, garden, shore, boating, or any place that is mucky and wet. They’re made with Crocs’ signature lightweight, full-foot molding providing roomy comfort and support for all-day wear and durability.

These boots are ideal for agricultural use, as well as industrial environments. These boots are a straightforward rubber boot. They don’t feature a warming- or moisture-absorbing liner, so they aren’t ideal for colder temperatures or climates, but they’re resistant to caustic chemicals, fats, certain acids, hydrocarbons, and other chemicals, making them a safe and reliable choice.

For the discerning bargain shopper, the Tingley 31151 Economy SZ12 Kneed Boot Tingley 31151 Economy SZ12 Kneed Boot is an excellent choice. These boots are offered at one of the lowest prices on the market but don’t sacrifice quality construction for price. The budget-conscious consumer deserves a reliable and protective boot just as much as the next person, and this boot delivers. This rubber boot is constructed from waterproof and durable injection-molded PVC which will stand the test of time. Its tough outsole is constructed from 30 percent recycled material and is not only environmentally friendly, but it’s abrasion-resistant as well. This boot has a flexible upper material that promises to stay comfortable and supple in colder temperatures to make walking easier.

These boots are a good buy for the price, but the PVC construction causes them to be a bit less durable over time than regular rubber boots. As well, the insole is not the most comfortable for long hours of wear. Consider upgrading it to a premium insole if you plan to wear these as your daily work boot.

The Dunlop 8677612 Chesapeake Boots get an honorable mention for being one of the most lightweight steel toe rubber boots on the market. They’re made from waterproof PVC and not real rubber, which makes them 25 percent lighter than typical rubber boots. Proudly made in the USA, these boots include an STM F2413-11 certified steel toe and are resistant to oils and chemicals, making them appropriate for use in industrial environments. They also feature an energy-absorbing BAY-LOC outsole that is specially designed to channel away and repel water.

Of course, the drawback to these shoes is that due to the lower cut style of them, they’re not suitable for heavier amounts of rain or much, which might sneak over top of the lip on the ankle of the shoe and get down inside of it. They’re a great option for lighter jobs, however.

The Hisea Unisex Waterproof Garden Shoes get high marks for being a comfortable, waterproof shoe that is ideal for light amounts of wetness and muck. They feature 5mm neoprene lining and high-grade rubber overlays to keep your feet warm and dry when working outdoors. One of the beautiful features of these shoes is that due to their low-cut style, they’re much easier and quicker to slip on and off than rubber boots with a higher shaft design. A lightweight and breathable mesh lining allows for airflow and escape of humidity and moisture while you’re wearing these shoes.

The wide mouth of the shaft makes them easy to get on and off, but be mindful of the high shaft height if your calves tend to be on the shorter side. You don’t want the top of the boot rubbing and cutting into your knees while working.

If you’re an avid hunter, or just really want a high-quality, durable rubber boot that will last, the LaCrosse Men's Grange 18" Waterproof Hunting Boot is a great choice. Constructed from 100 percent rubber, this boot is one of the most durable boots on the market, since it isn’t mixed with other lower quality construction compounds that cause it to deteriorate faster. The hand-laid premium ZXT rubber is not only waterproof but also scent-free, so you won’t need to worry about inadvertently alerting wildlife while hunting. The rubber is also ozone-resistant, tear- and abrasion-resistant, with an additional tensile strength that gives these boots added traction and slip-resistance that is ideal for any terrain.

These boots are very comfortable, but because of their synthetic/rubber construction material, they’re not going to be as durable or long-lasting as boots that are made from 100 percent rubber. They’re also not as chemical- and oil-resistant as some other models on the market.

For those who like a lower-style work boot, but want something that will still provide snug protection around the ankles, consider the Bogs Men's Sauvie Slip on Low Height Chukka Waterproof Rain Boot. This rubber-soled boot sits just above the ankle bones to provide a competent seal against most rain and muck without going all the way up the calf, giving you ease of movement and breathability in any wet environment. The shaft of this boot measures approximately 5.5 inches from the arch. Thanks to that, these boots are quick and easy to get on or take off. They feature rebound cushioning and 3mm of Neo-Tech waterproof neoprene insulation for comfort, warmth, and dryness that will allow you to wear these boots for hours on end without issue.

The steel toe and heavy-duty construction of this boot give you the ultimate protection, but keep in mind that these boots are not the lightest weight option. Neither are they insulated for protection in cold weather environments.

The Servus XTP 15" PVC Chemical-Resistant Steel Toe Men's Work Boots gets a nod for being a beast of a work boot when it comes to construction quality and durability. Made from injection-molded PVC with Triple Density Technology, this boot resists untimely degradation caused by exposure to harsh industrial chemicals and oils. It’s 100 percent waterproof and seamlessly constructed. The sole of the boot features a contoured and cushioned insole that provides arch and heel support to give you hours of comfortable wear. The dual-compound center sole features an open pattern outsole that sloughs off debris and water with each step, providing sure and safe traction in wet environments.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Rubber Boots

Waterproof. One of the main benefits and reasons people purchase rubber boots is because they are completely waterproof and provide the ultimate protection for your feet in wet or flooded environments.

One of the main benefits and reasons people purchase rubber boots is because they are completely waterproof and provide the ultimate protection for your feet in wet or flooded environments. Good traction. Rubber boots provide the most solid and reliable traction on slippery wet surfaces, minimizing your chances of a damaging or injurious slip or fall. This traction also provides good friction on surfaces to create leverage for pushing or pulling heavy objects without sliding.

Rubber boots provide the most solid and reliable traction on slippery wet surfaces, minimizing your chances of a damaging or injurious slip or fall. This traction also provides good friction on surfaces to create leverage for pushing or pulling heavy objects without sliding. Grounding protection. Because rubber is a grounded material, rubber boots will help protect you from accidental electrocution should a live wire be secretly in contact with a wet or flooded surface. Rubber boots could save your life in a post-storm or natural disaster scenario where conditions might not be fully known.

Because rubber is a grounded material, rubber boots will help protect you from accidental electrocution should a live wire be secretly in contact with a wet or flooded surface. Rubber boots could save your life in a post-storm or natural disaster scenario where conditions might not be fully known. Calf protection. Most rubber boots come up to at least mid-calf or higher, preventing water from getting into the boot. This is ideal for flood situations in which you may find yourself wading through several or more inches of standing water or mud. They also provide important support and protection for ankle joints and feet from accidental impacts.

Most rubber boots come up to at least mid-calf or higher, preventing water from getting into the boot. This is ideal for flood situations in which you may find yourself wading through several or more inches of standing water or mud. They also provide important support and protection for ankle joints and feet from accidental impacts. Lightweight and flexible. Rubber boots have the advantage of being made from a light and flexible material that won’t unnecessarily weigh you down when you’re doing lots of walking. This will help stave off fatigue and blisters or contact sores caused by heavier, more rigid materials.

Rubber boots have the advantage of being made from a light and flexible material that won’t unnecessarily weigh you down when you’re doing lots of walking. This will help stave off fatigue and blisters or contact sores caused by heavier, more rigid materials. Scent-free. Since rubber is impermeable to air, rubber boots are a great option for hunters, since they won’t allow the scent of your feet and calves to escape into the outdoor environment and inadvertently alert sensitive animals to your presence.

Check out our top waterproof boot choices here.

Types of Rubber Boots

Rain Boots, or Wellingtons

The first rubber boots were constructed of vulcanized rubber and were made for the express purpose of allowing farmers and laborers to work outdoors in the rain and mud. They were made popular by the Duke of Wellington, who was an avid proponent of their practicality, and for that reason, they’re sometimes referred to as Wellingtons.

Hunting and Fishing Boots

These boots are a newer style and are usually constructed from a combination of neoprene and rubber. They will go up to mid- or full-calf and are scent-proof and designed to keep your feet not only dry but toasty warm in cold hunting temperatures. They will usually come in a camouflage print to help you stay hidden.

Work Boots

This style of rubber boots has been around since the 1920s when industrialization lead to workplace safety standards and compensation laws. These rubber boots are a natural choice because rubber is quite resistant to oils and chemicals, electrical current, and provides excellent traction on slippery cement factory floors. These boots will also have a reinforced steel toe to protect from falling debris or dropping of heavy objects.

Multipurpose

This style of rubber boot is gaining in popularity and is now being offered in a wide variety of sizes and styles. You can wear them in the garden, on the farm, around town, out hiking, and any other place you feel like going. They’ve been recently glamorized by celebrities for their fashionable functionality.

Read more on our recommendations for the best muck boots here.

Top Brands

Caterpillar

Founded in 1892, Caterpillar has long been leading the charge in the development and use of industrial equipment and supplies. It has pioneered the invention of large machines for mining and earthmoving, not to mention its innovative Solar Powered Turbine Technology. Caterpillar also makes clothing and gear for industrial workers, like its line of Steel Toe Work Boots.

The Original Muck Boot Company

Muck Boot Company has been specializing in and manufacturing rubber boots for over 20 years. It focuses on making durable rubber boots that can stand up to the muckiest messes and wettest conditions, like the Women’s Muck Originals Pull On Mid-Calf Boot and the Men’s Muckster II Ankle Boot, which are two of the company’s top-rated products.

Crocs

In 2002, Crocs introduced the world to a very new and different type of footwear. Highly functional and durable, Crocs’ line of waterproof and weather-proof shoes and sandals is now a globally reaching product. It produces innovative styles like the Women’s Neria Pro II Graphic Clog for work and the Men’s Bogota Flip Flop for casual wear.

ArcticShield

ArcticShield is a company that was founded by hunters for hunters, to enable them to stay out longer without succumbing to the rigors of harsh climates and cold temperatures. Some of its better-known products include the Realtree Edge Quiet Tech Jacket and the Blaze Orange Performance Fit Bib.

Rubber Boot Pricing

Under $50: This price range will get you the basic rubber boot. Fully waterproof, but without any added features, such as insulation for colder weather, or different patterns or colors.

This price range will get you the basic rubber boot. Fully waterproof, but without any added features, such as insulation for colder weather, or different patterns or colors. $50-$100: There is a wide variety of rubber boots in this price range. You’ll start to see different technology as far as tread patterns, height of boots, colors, and some levels of insulation.

There is a wide variety of rubber boots in this price range. You’ll start to see different technology as far as tread patterns, height of boots, colors, and some levels of insulation. $100 and up: This price range is for people who do a lot of serious work in their rubber boots. Boots in this range are usually constructed from top-of-the-line materials and will come with the highest levels of insulation, allowing you to work in almost any type of weather or mess.

Key Features

High-Quality Materials and Construction

Not all rubber boots are created equally. Rubber boots are usually constructed using a process known as vulcanization, in which rubber is combined with other materials and is then molded into one singular unit that encompasses the entire boot, whatever style it may be. This singular construction, without the need for stitching or glue of any kind, is what makes rubber boots so completely waterproof and durable. Depending on the ratio of rubber to other compounds used in the construction of the boot, some boots will be more durable than others, so be sure to check before purchasing anything that you plan to wear often or extensively.

Comfort

This is a key consideration for anyone who plans to spend large amounts of time in rubber boots. Because they are not a very cushioned or forgiving material, rubber boots will often be lined with additional support and heat-retaining, moisture-wicking materials that will allow you to stand comfortably for longer periods without enduring a lot of foot or lower backaches. Always try on your boots and wear them around the house or indoors for a while to be sure they’re comfortable before subjecting them to outdoor environments, after which, you won’t be able to return them.

Safety Features

Some rubber boots come with different safety features, which allow for different purposes. For example, you can get rubber boots with steel toe reinforcements and special chemical-resistant construction for industrial jobs. For hunters, you can often get rubber boots that come in a camouflage pattern and mask your scent so as not to alert wildlife. If you’re planning to use your rubber boots for something other than gardening or walking around a mucky barnyard, consider what safety features you might want before purchasing.

Other Considerations

Style. Depending on what you plan to use your rubber boots for, you may need something that covers and protects your full calf, mid-calf, or just your ankles. Ankle-length rubber boots provide more breathability, movement, and ease of taking them on and off, but less protection from water and muck that can slosh up and into the boot when you walk.

Depending on what you plan to use your rubber boots for, you may need something that covers and protects your full calf, mid-calf, or just your ankles. Ankle-length rubber boots provide more breathability, movement, and ease of taking them on and off, but less protection from water and muck that can slosh up and into the boot when you walk. Sizing/Fit. This sort of goes hand in hand with comfort, but rubber boots are notoriously hard to fit since they don’t “break in” like other shoes or boots do, so having a rubber boot that doesn’t fit properly can lead to continued blisters or pressure points that make them almost impossible to wear for any length of time. Be sure to also check your calf width, as some styles of rubber boots may pinch or be too tight in the calf area.

Learn all about our favorite snowmobiling boots here.

Best Rubber Boots Reviews & Recommendations 2020