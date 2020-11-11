Made from a high-quality brass and plastic construction and requires no special tools to install. Dial indicator is easy to read and even compensates for varying temperatures.

Roughly half the cost of other gauges. Made from a solid brass construction for a sturdy gauge that will last a long time.

Compatible with any appliance that has a QCC1/Type 1 connection. It will work with propane tanks up to 40 pounds.

Unlike natural gas, propane is actually heavier than air, which makes it gather close to the ground. Likewise, the flame created by an ignited propane leak will be closer to the ground, making it very dangerous. With so much riding on a leak-free connection, it’s very important to pick the right propane tank gauge.

A lot of propane-powered devices are sold without a tank gauge. While this is done to keep prices down on products like propane-powered gas grills, in a perfect world, every gas-powered product would include a tank and a gauge. Just like a propane tank itself, a gauge is an inexpensive addition that will help you get the most out of your propane-powered device. These simple yet effective devices will help you keep an eye on propane levels, and some will even indicate if you have a leak.

The Dozyant Propane Tank Gauge reads propane levels in your propane tank accurately, but reviewers say this gauge can affect the propane flow rate at times.

The Dozyant Propane Tank Gauge is our top pick. It’s compatible with any appliance that has a QCC1/Type 1 connection. It will also work with propane tanks up to 40 pounds. The gauge and connectors are made of high-quality materials that ensure long life and secure, leak-proof connections. The color-coded gauge makes monitoring fuel levels simple. It can also be used to test your connections by simply installing, turning on the gas to let the line fill, and then turning off the gas. If the needle does not move after you close the valve on your tank, you can be sure you don’t have a leak. This is a great gauge at a competitive price that will last a long time.

The GasOne 50120 Propane Gauge is temperature-dependent and will not always accurately read propane levels in colder conditions. Make sure to bring your gauge indoors if the weather is below freezing to ensure an accurate propane level reading.

The GasOne 50120 Propane Gauge may be the best value propane tank gauge on the market. At about half the cost of other gauges, this gauge is ideal for the penny-pincher or anyone on a tight budget. It features solid brass construction, so you can be sure you’re getting a sturdy gauge that will last a long time. The universal QCC-1 fittings are made with standard 5- to 20-pound tanks in mind. Installation is quick and easy and requires no special tools. The indicator is easy to read and clearly marked with three labels: gas, low gas, and refill. This is an accurate and safe way to make sure you always have the gas you need in your tank.

Although this propane tank gauge is ideal for camping and outdoor activities, the readings of the Grill Gauge Original Propane Tank Scale can be inconsistent at times. To ensure an accurate reading, bring your tank inside or take readings at room temperatures. Colder conditions have been known to cause inaccurate or inconsistent propane level readings.

If you’re looking for a highly portable propane tank gauge you can take with you on the go, the Grill Gauge Original Propane Tank Scale may be what you’re looking for. This gauge does not require installation, and there are no connections to deal with. Simply hook it to the propane tank handle and lift the tank off the ground a few inches. The needle will stay in place so you can see how much gas is in your tank without having to lift the tank to eye level. While this gauge isn’t intended for use with large propane tanks, it does work really well for 15- to 20-pound tanks.

The Camco Propane Gauge reads propane levels accurately, but it restricts the speed of gas flow at times. This gauge may not allow you to use your burner at a maximum rate of flow all the time.

Camco is a trusted supplier of camping equipment and outdoor supplies, so it’s no wonder the Camco Propane Gauge made our list. This gauge is made from a high-quality brass and plastic construction and requires no special tools to install. The dial indicator is easy to read and even compensates for varying temperatures. This product offers excellent safety features and has built-in excess-flow protection that restricts flow in case of a leak. While it’s not designed to read gas levels immediately, it does accurately indicate levels while propane is flowing. It’s made to fit Type 1 connectors and will also fit any DOT propane tank made after 1995.

To prolong the durability of the Cuisinart CTG-200 gauge, make sure to bleed off the pressure when not using this product. Not only will this prolong the lifespan of your propane tank gauge, but it’s also a safe practice while using your tank.

The Cuisinart CTG-200 In-Line Propane Tank Gauge is a good choice for keeping an eye out for a dwindling propane supply. The indicator is accurate and easy to read. Oftentimes it can be read without even having to bend down. Installation is easy and requires no special tools. It’s designed to be compatible with Type 1 connectors, and it will work with most 20-pound tanks. It also has a built-in safety feature that restricts the flow if a leak is detected. While some users have said they experienced leaks or the gauge has restricted gas flow while they were cooking, the company does offer a 12-month warranty that promises a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.

One downside of the Shinestar Propane Tank Gauge Level Indicator is that it can be slightly inaccurate in extreme hot or cold weather conditions. Take it inside and allow the propane tank to cool or warm to room temperature for an accurate reading.

The Shinestar Propane Tank Gauge Level Indicator is an extremely versatile option that’s easy to install. This propane tank gauge comes equipped with a thread seal tape that fits all appliances with a QCC1/Type 1 connection, and propane tanks between 5 and 40 pounds. It has a color-coded dial that’s easy to read, and it will also alert you if there are any safety hazards or dangerous leaks in your propane line. If the dial is in the red, it means your tank is empty; yellow means the propane is low; green means the gas is sufficient. This propane tank gauge can be disassembled in minutes and re-installed to any other propane tank.

One downside of the Gauge Master Premium Propane Tank Gauge is that it requires a lot of maintenance. Some customers have reported that they experienced malfunctions after just a few months. The company does have excellent customer service and will offer replacements for faulty or defective parts.

The Gauge Master Premium Propane Tank Gauge is one of the most durable products currently on the market. This heavy-duty gauge is made from high-quality brass and materials that are built to last. The dial of this propane tank gauge is extremely easy to read, and even has a needle that glows in the dark so you can check your propane levels at night. This product can be used with any appliance or tank that uses a Type 1 connection. It includes a cover cap and a built-in anti-leak detector that helps restrict gas flow in case of a propane hose leak. This propane tank gauge is CSA approved, conforms to safety regulations, and is built according to DOT regulations.

One issue with the Gasland Propane Tank Gauge is that the propane level indicator can be inaccurate depending on the weather conditions. During extreme cold in the winter or extreme heat in the summer, take your propane tank inside and let it regulate to room temperature. This should give you a more accurate reading.

The Gasland Propane Tank Gauge is made from high-quality brass that’s sealed well and is safe to use with its gas leak detector. This product is also weather-resistant, making it a great option for outdoor use. It has a QCC1/Type 1 connection that can be used with most appliances and propane tanks between 5 and 40 pounds. There’s a convenient fuel indicator to easily view your gas levels and monitor them as you cook. This propane tank gauge is easy to install, and no special tools are required. It’s manufactured by a reputable company with excellent customer service.

Benefits of Propane Tank Gauges

Easy to use. Propane tank gauges are extremely simple to use. The interface of most tank gauges is very easy to read and understand. The needle of the gauge changes in conjunction with the propane levels in your tank.

Safe. Propane tank gauges have a number of important safety features. In addition to being able to monitor your propane levels, some gauges can detect whether there are leaks in your tank or if your tank needs to be replaced.

Economical. Propane tank gauges allow you to monitor the amount of propane you're buying and using. You can easily adjust your usage rates if needed. You'll know exactly when to buy a new tank to avoid wasting any propane.

Types of Propane Tank Gauges

Weight

These propane tank gauges measure the weight of propane gas inside your tank using scales. In comparison to other types, weight gauges take a lot more effort as you need to continually lift the tank up, move it, and weigh it to determine the amount of propane remaining.

Temperature-Level

Temperature-level propane tank gauges, also known as magnetic indicators, use magnets to display the temperature shift using different colors. Magnetic indicator gauges can only monitor your propane levels when the propane is currently being used. A few additional parts usually need to be purchased in order to accurately use this type of gauge.

Pressure

Pressure propane tank gauges are installed between the propane tank and the regulator. They measure your propane levels and display three different readings: good, low, and empty. This type of gauge is known for inconsistent readings because it can be affected by a number of factors like temperature. The readings are also vague because the gauge doesn’t display exactly how much propane is remaining in your tank.

Top Brands

DOZYANT

Established in 2015, Dozyant has become a reputable company known for quality home-improvement products. In addition to propane tank gauges, this company manufactures propane hoses, spigots, adapters, temperature gauges, and more.

GasOne

GasOne is a trustworthy family company, known for its outdoor cooking appliances and various outdoor equipment. In addition to propane tank gauges, GasOne is known for producing camping stoves, brew kettles, cooking sets, and more.

Camco

Founded in 1966 and based in Greensboro, N.C., Camco has become known for excellent customer service and quality outdoor, camping, and RV products. In addition to propane tank gauges, Camco manufactures water filters, extension cords, hoses, camping accessories, and more.

Propane Tank Gauge Pricing

Under $11: Propane tank gauges in this price range provide excellent value. They often contain the most basic features and don't include any advanced dial readings. However, they’re made from high-quality materials.

$11-$20: This is the most common price range for propane tank gauges. Products in this range are made from high-quality materials and offer important safety features.

Over $20: This is the premium price point for propane tank gauges. Products in this price range are made from the highest-quality materials and offer the most advanced features, such as dial indicators and flow restrictions.

Key Features

Construction

The best propane tank gauges are made from high-quality materials. Even though the highest-quality materials may be priced at a premium, it’s worth it to own a product made from reliable materials and from a trustworthy manufacturer. Another important way to determine the quality of material is to look for the UL/DOT certification, which ensures that the gauge comes from a trusted source.

Monitor Levels

Although this may be the most obvious feature of propane tank gauges, monitoring the levels of propane gas is a very important feature. Propane tank gauges are a simple and convenient way to monitor the levels inside your propane tank. This allows you to know exactly how much is left in your tank, and exactly when to refill or replace it.

Versatility

Propane tank gauges are an extremely useful and versatile tool. The best gauges can be installed and used with almost every size and type of propane tank. The most commonly used tank is the 20-pound variety, but many of these gauges can be used on sizes up to 40 pounds. Make sure to read the fine print and double-check with the manufacturer before making your purchase to ensure that the gauge will work properly with your propane tank.

Other Considerations

Dial. The interface of your propane tank gauge, including the type of dial, is another important consideration. Some models feature color-coded dials, while others feature easy-to-read markings indicating the propane gas level. Regardless of the dial, it’s important to be able to monitor the levels of propane in your tank.

Installation. Propane tank gauges are extremely easy to use and also require very little installation effort. Most gauges can be installed easily by yourself. Just make sure the gauge is completely tightened to avoid any type of gas leak. Once your tank gauge is set up, it's usually very easy to understand and read your propane levels.

Warranty. The type and length of warranty are also important features to consider. Buying a propane tank gauge that comes from a trusted manufacturer and includes some type of warranty can give you peace of mind with your choice. Products from trusted manufacturers will come with some type of limited warranty that allows for full refunds or replacement products should there be any defects or issues with your purchase.

