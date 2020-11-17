This device has a 10,000mAh battery that can be charged via sunlight or a power outlet. It features two USC ports and can charge devices wirelessly.

It has a 20,000mAh high-capacity polymer battery and a compact solar panel on the exterior. It features two USB ports for charging smartphones and tablets.

This portable charger has a built-in, ultra-high-capacity solar panel with a 25,000mAh Li-polymer battery. It comes with three USB ports.

Having a solar power charger is convenient since you can charge the battery pack or power panels in many ways — and they’re perfect for camping, hiking, backpacking, or simply being outdoors. You can rely on solar power when you’re without any plugs, outlets, or traditional sources of electricity. And that can give you the right amount of power in a pinch. If you’d like to start using a solar power charger, check out some of the best options and features below.

Solar power is rapidly becoming one of the most popular ways to get electrical power. Solar power is everywhere, from solar panels on the roofs of houses to solar-powered batteries and tech devices. And it isn’t as rare or as costly as you might think—you can even power and recharge your smartphone or tablet with solar power. You just need a reliable solar power charger.

This charger includes three USB ports so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously, and it also features 36 LED high-illumination lights in case you need to charge in darkness or use it as a backup flashlight. It'll hold enough solar power to charge an iPhone XS 7.4, a Galaxy S9 Plus 5.7 times, and it can even charge an iPad Pro 1.6 times.

The GoerTek Solar Charger is a portable power bank that runs on the sun's rays—and it's a great all-around choice. This solar power charger looks similar to a traditional power bank, but it has a built-in solar panel right on its exterior surface. That panel is an ultra-high capacity panel, and it delivers power to a 25,000mAh Li-polymer battery.

You can charge two smartphones simultaneously via two USB ports, and it’s compatible with all smartphones and tablets. It also includes other great features helpful for the great outdoors, like a compass and two bright LED flashlights. This charger is made of ABS, PC, and silicone to withstand just about anything, including rain, dirt, and accidental drops.

If you’re looking for a convenient power source on a budget, the Oukafen Solar Charger offers the best value. It’s the perfect companion to carry while you’re at the beach, camping, or even rock climbing. This solar power charger features a built-in 20,000mAh high-capacity polymer battery and a compact solar panel on its exterior. Just put this charger out in the sunlight, and it’ll charge itself—and then it can power your devices.

It’s lightweight, compact, and resistant to all kinds of problems, including IPX4-rated splash-proof, dust-proof, and shock-proof. In addition to its charging power, this device also comes equipped with helpful little features for anyone who’s camping, hiking, or exploring, such as two flashlights and a compass kit.

If you’re looking for a solar power charger that can do it all, you need the Blavor Solar Power Bank. This very versatile power bank features a 10,000mAh battery that can easily be recharged via the sun—or, if necessary, you can charge it via a power outlet too. And you can charge your devices either with the two USC ports or wirelessly. This power bank features Qi wireless charging that’s compatible with the latest Apple and Samsung devices. It’s designed to suit outdoor enthusiasts, so this solar power charger is wireless, features premium ABS fireproof materials, and a very durable exterior.

It’s dust-proof, shock-proof, and waterproof. The exterior also features 18 built-in LED flashlights, which you can use in Strong, Weak, Flashing, or SOS mode in darkness. And no matter how many devices you’re carrying with you, this charger can help you power them all.

When you’re traveling, camping, or even just hanging out with your friends, the ORYTO Solar Charger is ideal to have on hand. This portable solar power charger is a great backup battery to use when you need to charge multiple devices at once. Powered by a 26,800mAh battery that recharges via exterior solar panels, this charger can charge up to four devices simultaneously. It’s also compatible with Qi-enabled devices, so you can wirelessly charge smartphones on the go with solar power. Built to withstand all kinds of wear and tear, this charger is tough and rugged—and very durable.

When you need a charge, you’ll be able to charge three devices at once via three USB ports. The charger measures 11.1 x 6.3 x 1.3 inches when the panels are folded, weighing just 20.6 ounces. You can use the included micro USB cable to charge Android and Apple smartphones and tablets, and it even works for some DSLR camera models.

Solar charging can take time, but the BigBlue 28W Solar Charger delivers power faster and more efficiently when you need it most. Though the charging speed does vary from device to device, this solar power charger can recharge itself quickly. Its innovative SunPower panel, which features multiple foldable solar panels instead of just one, offers high energy conversion. That helps this backup battery produce more power, as the panels can hold up to 28 watts.

Benefits of Solar Power Chargers

They recharge phones and tablets. One of the best things about using a solar-powered charger is that they work with iOS or Android devices. They are specially designed to charge smaller electronic items.

If you're camping, hiking, RVing, boating, or spending time doing other outdoor activities, a solar-powered charger is a good option because you have a lot of sunlight at your disposal. They are also great if you need a quick car charger. No electrical outlets required. If you're in the backcountry or in an area without access to an outlet or a standard mode of electricity, you can use a solar-powered charger. Simply expose it to the sun and wait for it to get juiced up to supply power to your devices.

Types of Solar Power Chargers

Direct Solar Chargers

With this type of device, the solar panels produce energy that connects directly to your device's battery. This is a good option if you plan to stay off the grid and require a power source. The solar panel acts as supplemental power and can aid in recharging your device, i.e., your cell phone, multiple times.

Battery Bank Solar Chargers

This type of charger uses the solar panel to charge a power bank. Instead of connecting the phone directly to the solar panel, it connects to the power bank. It's a good option if you want to recharge a portable power pack, but you don't have any access to power outlets.

Top Brands

Nekteck

Based in Pennsylvania, Nekteck produces a wide range of mobile phone accessories, including solar power chargers. It thoroughly tests each of its products before building them for consumers. We recommend the Nekteck 21W Portable Solar Panel Charger.

Anker

Several former Google employees founded Anker in 2011. In addition to portable solar battery chargers, the company makes various accessories, such as USB wall chargers and lightning cables.

SunJack

Based in Placentia, Calif., SunJack makes portable solar panels that charge and power USB-powered devices, including smartphones, tablets, and GPS units. One of its top products is the SunJack 15W Solar Charger Portable Solar Panel.

Solar Power Charger Pricing

$20-$100: You can pay very little for a solar power charger or splurge on a more premium model. Cheaper units tend to have fewer watts, which means they're less powerful. More wattage equals more efficiency, which can drive up the cost.

Key Features

Power Output

This is critical because the solar power charger needs to have enough juice to maintain the battery in your smartphone, tablet, or other gadgets. You will need a different product if you plan on charging just one device versus one that can charge multiple items. More power will be required if you want to charge larger devices, such as an iPad. Make sure the charger has between 10 and 15 watts of power for optimal performance.

Compatibility

While many solar power chargers work with USB-compatible devices, make sure the brand you choose is appropriate for the smartphone, tablet, etc. you plan on hooking up to it. Also, make sure it has the number of charging ports you require, especially if you plan on charging multiple gadgets at once.

Charging Speed

Most people opt to use a solar power charger in instances in which electricity is unavailable. However, it can take a while for these products to charge your devices. Depending on how quickly you want to charge your phone, the charging speed can be an important consideration. If the product description doesn't reveal how long it takes to charge a phone or tablet, read user reviews.

Other Considerations

Size: Some solar power chargers are larger than others. If you plan on using the unit when you're traveling, particularly if you're backpacking and want to limit your gear's weight, opt for a lighter weight device. Some feature foldable solar panels for portability, while others have backup battery packs, making them heavier.

Some solar power chargers are larger than others. If you plan on using the unit when you're traveling, particularly if you're backpacking and want to limit your gear's weight, opt for a lighter weight device. Some feature foldable solar panels for portability, while others have backup battery packs, making them heavier. Durability: Due to their nature, solar power chargers spend a lot of time in the elements. As a result, they need to be tough and long-lasting, whether you take them into the woods or they end up getting wet in the rain. Make sure the unit you choose is constructed of tough materials that can withstand a variety of conditions.

