This mug is meant to deal with tough conditions, with a handle that is big enough to fit your hand, even if wearing a glove.

This 34-ounce mug has a tapered base to fit most automotive cup holders. Hot beverages up to 200 degrees can work in this foam-insulated mug.

This vacuum-insulated travel mug is available in three different sizes and 20 different colors. One-hand operation allows the user to drink from this mug with the push of a button.

In searching the web for the best mugs out there, we found a huge variety. We found everything from smaller stylish mugs to camping mugs and enormous mugs that’ll satisfy even the biggest thirst. There are even mugs with straws. Vacuum-sealed stainless steel was a popular feature, but foam insulation does great double-duty for the big sippers. There is something for everyone, whether it’s for you or a gift for a friend or family member. Let’s check out these insulated coffee mugs and see which one is best for you.

If you’re like us, the day simply can’t start without a nice cup of coffee. If you’re also like us, that means your coffee is usually traveling with you. That’s why we decided to look at some of the best insulated coffee mugs out there today. We know what you want, too: you want a stylish, spill-proof design. And you want one that keeps your coffee warm. On those warmer days, you might even want that same coffee mug to keep cold drinks nice and chilled.

This mug can be extremely difficult to clean, particularly under the lid. Make sure to disassemble every part and clean by hand in addition to cleaning this coffee mug in the dishwasher. Consider a bottle brush for the most efficient cleaning.

For our best overall insulated coffee mug, we picked the Contigo Travel Mug. Three different sizes will be a perfect match no matter your needs, and 20 different colors will make your mug truly yours. But the best part is how this mug is used: one-hand operation allows you to drink from this mug with the push of a button, so no fumbling with lids or dealing with spills. Plus, this mug will keep your beverages hot for up to five hours, thanks to vacuum insulation. With a low price, ease of use, spill-proof design, and dishwasher-safe user-friendliness, this was an easy pick for our favorite insulated coffee mug.

One downside to this mug is that it is not as durable as other models. If you clean this insulated coffee mug, do not place it in the dishwasher or clean it with hot water. Some customers have reported that insulation between layers melted in extremely hot water, causing the product not to retain heat as well or as long as advertised.

The DRINCO Stainless Steel Tumbler is for the drink connoisseur as it comes with an environmentally friendly reusable stainless steel straw for cold beverages. This insulated tumbler has a locking lid, whether you choose the 20 or 30-ounce size. A powder-coated finish allows this tumbler to be scratch-resistant and durable. Vacuum insulation keeps your beverage from sweating out if it is chilled and can keep it warm for up to 12 hours. This mug is available in six colors.

The YETI Rambler Mug will not keep your beverages hot for quite as long as advertised. YETI is an extremely reputable company, but this specific mug has not had the highest quality insulation. You may want to consider another option if you are looking to keep your beverages hot for several hours.

This mug from YETI is said to be over-engineered for the job of keeping your coffee hot. This tough mug is meant to deal with harsh conditions, too, with a big enough handle to fit your hand, even if wearing a glove. Toughness is part of the mug’s 18/8 stainless steel construction, meaning it won’t puncture, and it’ll never rust. Your coffee will stay hot for hours with YETI’s double-wall insulation. While this isn’t completely spill-proof, the extra-wide mug is low and wide and will resist tipping, making this a great mug for a worksite or campsite.

One issue with this mug is its lids: the lids of this product have been known to get stuck or not close fully. This lack of a vacuum seal has also been known to cause rust on the bottle in certain conditions.

If you're looking for a space-friendly mug, the S'well Stainless Steel Travel Mug is a great choice. This 12-ounce mug is the smallest on this list, meaning it can go with you anywhere. A twist-seal top means you'll have no spills or leaks, and it can even be tossed in a bag because the double-wall insulation means a cold beverage won't sweat. Cold beverages stay chilled for 24 hours, and drinks stay hot for up to 12 hours. Eight stylish designs are also available. If 12 ounces is too small, but you still like this mug, it also comes in 16- and 20-ounce sizes, too.

Although the Bubba Classic Insulated Travel Mug is built from a trustworthy company, the mug is not entirely leak-proof, meaning your beverages will likely cool in a matter of an hour or two. If you are looking to keep your drinks hot for multiple hours at a time or will be traveling with your mug, you may want to consider another option.

This 34-ounce mug is big but has a tapered base to fit most automotive cup holders. Hot beverages up to 200 degrees can work in this foam-insulated mug. A handle makes sipping easy, which is done through a flip-top lid. Affordability is part of this big mug’s appeal and is one of the lower-priced mugs on this list. This mug also has a bottle opener built right in. Open up your beverage, and pour it in the Bubba to keep it chilled for longer.

One downside of this mug is that the powder-coated finish will start to wear off after multiple years of use. The warranty does not cover this issue, so if that is something that will bother you, you may want to consider the stainless version.

This mug is made from durable stainless steel and comes in various colored powder-coated finishes. It features a vacuum-seal and tight-fitting leak-proof lid. This mug can be placed in your bag or backpack without ever having to worry about a spill. It will keep cold beverages ice cold or hot drinks warm for multiple hours at a time. This product is designed to fit in most vehicle cup holders easily. Perhaps best of all, this insulated coffee mug comes with a five-year warranty for heat retention. If your mug stops retaining heat for any reason, the company will replace your product.

It should be noted that the Bodum Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Coffee and Tea Press is not completely leak-proof, particularly when the plunger is in the upright position. So be extremely careful if you are traveling with this coffee mug. However, it should conveniently fit into your vehicle cup holder.

This insulated coffee mug doubles as a French press, so if you are someone with little time to get ready in the mornings, this is the perfect mug for you. It is made from vacuum-sealed stainless steel construction that will keep your coffee or tea hot for multiple hours at a time. To use, simply add three to four tablespoons of ground coffee or tea, pour hot water, secure the lid with the plunger up, and after four minutes, press down the plunger, and enjoy.

Due to its glass construction, this mug is extremely fragile. Be very careful when placing it in your dishwasher, and make sure not to drop this glass coffee mug from a great height, or it could shatter.

This product features a clear glass construction with a matching silicone lid and thermal sleeve that are available in a wide variety of color options. This mug is completely dishwasher and microwave safe, unlike other comparable options. So even though this mug will not keep your drinks hot for quite as long as other products, it can be reheated throughout the day if you have a microwave nearby. The clear design is also ideal for seeing how much of your beverage remains and adding the perfect amount of creamer if you use it in your coffee or tea. In addition to the 12-ounce option, there are also larger and smaller mugs available.

Benefits of Insulated Coffee Mugs

Heat retention: Maybe the most obvious benefit, insulated coffee mugs can keep your beverages hot for up to several hours at a time.

Convenient: Not only do insulated coffee mugs keep your beverages hot, but they are also completely spill-proof, leak-proof, excellent travel options, feature grip handles, and fit into most vehicle cup holders.

Environmentally friendly: Using an insulated coffee mug that can be reused repeatedly will prevent any plastic or paper cups from being recycled, and even better, they will not end up in a landfill.

Types of Insulated Coffee Mugs

Stainless Steel

Even though stainless steel mugs can be quite expensive than comparable options, they are usually extremely durable and well insulated. Standard stainless steel-insulated coffee mugs can keep your beverages hot for an hour or two at a time. Mugs with double-walled stainless steel insulation can keep your drinks hot even longer, often for up to several hours at a time.

Plastic

Plastic coffee mugs are the least expensive type of mug. These insulated coffee mugs do not keep your beverages hot for nearly as long as stainless steel coffee mugs. They are also not as durable and can break if dropped from a great height. If you prefer a plastic coffee mug, look for one with a stainless steel liner to keep your beverages hot for more extended periods.

Glass

Although not as common as the other types of coffee mugs, glass coffee mugs are another option. These types of coffee mugs can keep your hot beverages warm and usually feature a leak-proof lid and thermal sleeve so that you do not burn your hands. Glass coffee mugs are by far the most fragile of the types of coffee mugs and should be handled with care.

Top Brands

Contigo

Headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, Contigo has become an extremely reputable company with additional warehouses in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel, and Latin America. Its beverage containers all come with a lifetime guarantee. In addition to coffee mugs, Contigo produces fitness bottles, water bottles, shaker bottles, and more.

Bubba

Founded in 1997 and based in Chicago, Bubba produces trustworthy and fashionable drinkware that people have grown to love. It has grown into a company with products shipped all over the world. In addition to coffee mugs, Bubba products include water bottles, kids bottles, tumblers, and more.

YETI

Founded in 2006 as a company for outdoor coolers and travel equipment, YETI has grown into one of the most reputable drinkware and cooler manufacturers in the country. The company produces some of the best insulated gear targeting outdoor enthusiasts. Besides coffee mugs, YET manufactures hard coolers, tumblers, jugs, backpacks, and more.

Insulated Coffee Mug Pricing

Under $15: Insulated coffee mugs in this price range provide excellent value. These mugs are high quality, but if you are looking to keep your beverages warm for several hours, you may want to consider a higher price point.

$15-$25: This is the most common price range for insulated coffee mugs. Most of these mugs are made from durable stainless steel and will keep your drinks hot for multiple hours at a time.

Over $25: Insulated coffee mugs in this price range may be priced at a premium, but they are typically the highest quality. These mugs contain double walls of insulation and leak-proof designs.

Key Features

Insulation

No matter what price point you purchase your coffee mug, or what material your product is made from, insulation is essential. You want your hot beverages to stay warm for several hours and cold drinks to remain ice cold for multiple hours at a time. The best insulated coffee mugs will maintain a consistent temperature for hours at a time.

Lid

Purchasing a coffee mug with a high-quality lid is extremely important. The best lids are 100 percent leak-proof and will prevent any spills while drinking or traveling. As long as your lid can vacuum seal your beverage inside, you won't have to worry about traveling with your coffee mug in your vehicle or tossing it in your backpack for long camping, hiking, biking, fishing trips, and more.

Dishwasher-Safe

Purchasing a completely dishwasher-safe coffee mug can be a game-changer. Always check with the manufacturer or instruction manual before cleaning your mug in the dishwasher. Some mugs are only top-rack dishwasher safe, while other products are hand wash only. You may also want to consider a bottle brush to clean your insulated coffee mug thoroughly.

Other Considerations

Budget-friendly: Compared to other types of water bottles, jugs, and reusable dishware, insulated coffee mugs are a budget-friendly product. As a bonus, this product is exceptionally environmentally friendly. Many coffee shops across the country will offer a discount on beverages if you bring your mug in instead of using one of their to-go cups.

Travel: Insulated coffee mugs provide excellent travel companions. Not only do most models fit inside your vehicle cup holder, but they are also typically 100 percent leak-proof and can easily fit inside your tent, backpack, or bag while traveling or on long hiking, fishing, backpacking, climbing, trekking, or camping trips.

Warranty: Most reputable companies will offer some warranty with the purchase of insulated travel mugs. Some companies are known for their insulated bottles and have built a reputation for their products. Sometimes lifetime warranties are even included with your purchase, which covers any mug that starts leaking or no longer retains heat for a long period.

Best Insulated Coffee Mug Reviews & Recommendations 2020