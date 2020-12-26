LAST UPDATED: December 26, 2020
The Best Storage Shed (Review & Buying Guide) in 2020
Storage sheds are perfect for keeping outdoor gear and equipment safe
There is no such thing as having “too many” storage options, especially if you’re someone who has a surplus of power tools, lawn care products, and machinery. If anything, you’re always seemingly running short on places to store your stuff—and you don’t have to be classified as a hoarder just because you can’t find a spot for your weed wacker. Fortunately, your glaring lack of storage can be alleviated through the addition of a storage shed.
While many sheds can cost you thousands of dollars, there are a few budget-friendly options available online that can help you save money, time, and of course, indoor storage. So whether your garage is now uninhabitable for your cars, or you’re looking to finish your basement and need to find the room to do so, a simple storage shed can be a total lifesaver. Here, we’ll look at some of the best storage sheds circulating the market right now.
This 95 x 84 x 42-inch shed can fit lawnmowers, bicycles, and other equipment. It's made of heavy-duty plastic, features double-wall construction, and has impact-resistant flooring.
- Durable and lockable
- Wide double-door entry
- Simple assembly
- May not hold up well in very hot weather
- May require two people to assemble
- No screen on the air vent
This vertical storage shed provides 17 cubic feet of storage space and comes in three different sizes.
- Heavy-duty and weather-resistant
- Easy to assemble
- Lockable
- Lock not included
- Doors may eventually warp
- Hardware may be missing
This shed can fit on a patio, sun porch, or near a swimming pool and is a little smaller than a traditional storage shed.
- Space-saving option
- Locking system for security
- Durable and heavy-duty
- Hinges are plastic, not metal
- May be shipped with missing parts
- Instructions are not very good
Why Trust Us
Benefits of Storage Sheds
- Additional storage. If you don't have garage space, you may need a place to store your power tools or lawn equipment. If you own a garage, you may not have enough room for extra gardening equipment, and a shed is a good solution.
- Better organization. It doesn't take a lot for your garage to get cluttered. If you want to keep swimming pool supplies next to the pool or gardening tools in the backyard, a storage shed is very helpful.
- Equipment protection. While many storage sheds are not particularly big, they can house various items and protect them from all types of weather conditions, prolonging their lifespans.
Types of Storage Sheds
Temporary Shed
Temporary storage sheds are typically made of durable fabric material with a solid steel frame. They are easy to set up, take down, transport, and store. They are usually lightweight, and one person can assemble it without much difficulty. Many temporary sheds also feature zipper doors that are easy to access. Remember that you may want to anchor down a temporary shed because it may collapse in strong windy weather.
Permanent/Semi-Permanent Shed
Permanent sheds are meant to last for many years and are designed to stay put in one position for an extended period. These sheds are more heavy-duty than temporary sheds and can be made of plastic, wood, metal, or other materials. They come in a variety of sizes to accommodate different types of outdoor equipment.
Top Brands
Rubbermaid
Rubbermaid was founded in 1920 in Wooster, Ohio, and it makes a wide range of household items. In addition to sheds, it makes trash cans, storage containers, step stools, and shelving.
Keter
Keter was founded in 1948 in Israel, and the company currently operates in 90 countries. It aims to produce items that enhance people's homes and gardens, including storage sheds such as the Manor 4x6 Resin Outdoor Storage Shed.
Suncast Corporation
Suncast has been making high-quality resin items and custom wood structures in the United States for more than 25 years. It designs a variety of products for the home, including outdoor storage, outdoor furniture, snow tools, dog houses, and more.
Storage Shed Pricing
- $150-$250: Storage sheds in this price range are typically horizontal and generally are designed to store garden equipment. They are not meant for large items such as lawnmowers.
- $250-$300: Vertical storage sheds tend to be a little more expensive, but they can hold items that are long or oddly shaped, such as weed whackers.
- $500-$1,500: Large storage sheds can cost several hundred dollars or more. They are permanent structures that can accommodate bigger, oversized equipment, and many require foundations for stability.
Key Features
Size
Storage sheds come in a variety of different sizes. Some are quite large and can accommodate machinery such as lawnmowers, while others are designed to house swimming pool floats and related gear. First, determine what you want to store in the storage shed and decide where you want to install it before choosing the size you require.
Construction
Some storage sheds are more heavy-duty than others. Permanent sheds are designed to hold up to year-round weather conditions, so they are constructed of durable materials. Temporary sheds are often built with material that can be punctured more easily, affecting its lifespan. Ensure the shed you purchase can withstand a little abuse, so it lasts a long time.
Versatility
Some storage sheds can accommodate shelving, pegboards, and other accessories that allow you to customize the shed to suit your needs. Horizontal sheds have lids, while vertical sheds have doors, which can help you roll in heavier equipment. The more versatile a shed is, the more useful it is.
Other Considerations
- Easy Installation. Nobody wants to spend half of their day installing a small or medium-sized storage shed. Many are quite simple to assemble, but some may require another set of hands and a little more time, especially if it involves leveling the ground. Read user reviews about the assembly to see how easy or difficult it is to set up the shed.
- Visual Appeal. When you add a storage shed to your property, particularly a larger one, you want it to blend in nicely with the surroundings. The good news is that storage sheds come in various styles so that you can pick one that best matches your aesthetics.
- Climate. Some sheds are designed to be weather-resistant to withstand a variety of conditions. This is important, especially if you live in an environment that gets heavy rain now and then. The last thing you want is for items in the shed to get soaked. You may also need to insulate the shed if your area experiences extreme hot or cold conditions.
Best Storage Shed Reviews & Recommendations 2020
The Rubbermaid Outdoor Shed is a fantastic and low-cost outdoor option to store some of your prized valuables. This plastic shed doesn’t give much up in terms of durability in longevity compared to a full-scale commercial shed. Of course, it’s a bit smaller than a real shed with dimensions of 95 x 84 x 42 inches, but it’s still roomy enough to fit lawnmowers, tools, bicycles, etc. It’s made with a double-wall construction for added strength and heavy-duty plastic with impact-resistant flooring.
It also contains a wide, double door entry with lockable doors, shelving, racking, and pegboards for further customization and organization options, as well as durable, all-weather resin to prevent rotting and rust. You might want to check with your local and/or state building codes before assembling in full. Luckily, assembly is quite simple, so that shouldn’t be an issue.
If you want to organize outdoor equipment such as lawn care machinery and gardening tools, consider this storage shed. This option has a storage capacity of 17 cubic feet with exterior dimensions measuring 30 inches wide by 72 inches high by 25 inches deep, but it's also available in two larger-sized options. Designed to hold up in various weather conditions, this shed is made of weather-resistant, dent-resistant, and leak-resistant material. The shed is easy to assemble and is heavy-duty with an impact-resistant floor. You can also lock it to prevent theft (although you must purchase a lock separately). The unit is also designed to accommodate a pegboard, shelves, and other accessories for organizing your gear.
Unfortunately, there have been some complaints that the doors warp over time and may open inadvertently during windy conditions if they're not locked. Some users have also had to buy hardware for assembly.
This storage shed is the perfect option for patios, sun porches, and pool areas. One might even find it more convenient and space-saving than the traditional storage shed. Featuring a locking system and padlock hasp for superior security, this is just as safe — if not safer — than many other standard shed options out there. It’s also just as durable, thanks to the familiar multi-walled polypropylene resin panels that you’d see on any traditional storage shed.
Its heavy-duty floor can support larger and heavier objects. The shed's hinged lid technology gives you literal corner-to-corner access to all your belongings, making this a surprisingly large storage option for pool accessories, garbage cans, and even lawn tools.
If you’re looking for a shed that features a much more modern looking and aesthetically-pleasing design, the Keter Manor Outdoor Storage Shed Kit is the way to go. It’s not the biggest storage shed, but it’s still roomy enough at 131.8 cubic feet to provide adequate storage space for your belongings. Made with polypropylene resin plastic and steel for an ultra-durable, long-lasting, weatherproof construction, the Keter shed won’t peel, rot, or rust. Plus, you’ll never need to paint it, as it maintains its color for years to come.
Although it’s made of plastic, it looks more like a standard shed, as its wood-like texture goes great with any home. Plus, it features a skylight and window to let in natural light and increase air circulation, giving you a versatile, convenient, and of course, stylish storage option for your backyard or patio.
This storage shed is available in both small and large size options. It's made of electro-galvanized steel and treated with zinc to prevent corrosion and to withstand wet conditions. The steel panels are also UV resistant, so they are less likely to rot or fail in sweltering temperatures. The shed has a low-gable, reinforced steel roof, and the entire structure provides 255 cubic feet of storage. The sliding door can be locked for security, and the color (eggshell and coffee) blends in with most environments.
Unfortunately, the shed may get dented or scratched during the shipping process. It's also a little short inside if you're a taller individual, and you may hit your head on the roof.
If you're handy and don't mind spending a little time building your own shed, consider this option. While you have to purchase the lumber separately, this kit comes with .22-gauge galvanized steel brackets, design plans, and assembly instructions. Experienced builders will have no problem assembling this kit, which has 90-degree cuts and no miter or angle cuts. The kit will build a shed that is 7 by 8 feet. The brackets are durable and can withstand rough conditions.
The downside is you need to have some experience to build this shed, and it will take more resources and time to install than a pre-assembled option.
Tips
- If you choose to install a large shed on your property, you may need to level the ground in advance and/or install a foundation. These activities may require additional work and more money.
- Measure the space in which you plan on installing the shed. Adhere to property setbacks to comply with the law, and do not put a shed in an area that may be exposed to runoff water.
- An alternative to purchasing a shed is building your own, either from scratch or using a kit. Many kits are fine for beginners and can save you time versus building one with raw materials.
FAQs
Q: What is the best type of storage shed?
That depends on your purpose. Some are designed to store gardening supplies or pool equipment, while others can store your motorcycle. We included some of the best storage shed options to suit your particular needs.
Q: Is it cheaper to build or buy a shed?
When it comes to large sheds, it's typically faster and easier to have it installed by a professional. However, it tends to be more expensive because you have to pay for labor and the structure. Building your own shed is cheaper, but it's more time consuming, and you may have to purchase tools for assembly if you don’t already have them.
Q: Which is better: plastic or metal sheds?
Plastic sheds are exceptionally durable and long-lasting and don't require a lot of maintenance. They will not rot, but you usually cannot insulate them. Metal sheds are typically made of rust-resistant steel and are lightweight and easy to assemble. They are also resistant to mold and mildew. Both good options, but metal sheds may require more maintenance.
Q: What type of shed lasts the longest?
The longest-lasting sheds are those that are constructed of heavy-duty materials. Different storage sheds serve different needs, but some are built better for durability.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best overall storage shed is the Rubbermaid Outdoor Shed. It's large enough to accommodate lots of equipment, including lawnmowers and bicycles. It's also strong, durable, and customized to feature shelves, racks, and pegboards. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Rubbermaid Roughneck Vertical Resin Weather Resistant Outdoor Garden Storage Shed.