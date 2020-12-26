While many sheds can cost you thousands of dollars, there are a few budget-friendly options available online that can help you save money, time, and of course, indoor storage. So whether your garage is now uninhabitable for your cars, or you’re looking to finish your basement and need to find the room to do so, a simple storage shed can be a total lifesaver. Here, we’ll look at some of the best storage sheds circulating the market right now.

There is no such thing as having “too many” storage options, especially if you’re someone who has a surplus of power tools, lawn care products, and machinery. If anything, you’re always seemingly running short on places to store your stuff—and you don’t have to be classified as a hoarder just because you can’t find a spot for your weed wacker. Fortunately, your glaring lack of storage can be alleviated through the addition of a storage shed.

This shed can fit on a patio, sun porch, or near a swimming pool and is a little smaller than a traditional storage shed.

This vertical storage shed provides 17 cubic feet of storage space and comes in three different sizes.

This 95 x 84 x 42-inch shed can fit lawnmowers, bicycles, and other equipment. It's made of heavy-duty plastic, features double-wall construction, and has impact-resistant flooring.

Benefits of Storage Sheds

Additional storage. If you don't have garage space, you may need a place to store your power tools or lawn equipment. If you own a garage, you may not have enough room for extra gardening equipment, and a shed is a good solution.

Better organization. It doesn't take a lot for your garage to get cluttered. If you want to keep swimming pool supplies next to the pool or gardening tools in the backyard, a storage shed is very helpful.

Equipment protection. While many storage sheds are not particularly big, they can house various items and protect them from all types of weather conditions, prolonging their lifespans.

Types of Storage Sheds

Temporary Shed

Temporary storage sheds are typically made of durable fabric material with a solid steel frame. They are easy to set up, take down, transport, and store. They are usually lightweight, and one person can assemble it without much difficulty. Many temporary sheds also feature zipper doors that are easy to access. Remember that you may want to anchor down a temporary shed because it may collapse in strong windy weather.

Permanent/Semi-Permanent Shed

Permanent sheds are meant to last for many years and are designed to stay put in one position for an extended period. These sheds are more heavy-duty than temporary sheds and can be made of plastic, wood, metal, or other materials. They come in a variety of sizes to accommodate different types of outdoor equipment.

Top Brands

Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid was founded in 1920 in Wooster, Ohio, and it makes a wide range of household items. In addition to sheds, it makes trash cans, storage containers, step stools, and shelving.

Keter

Keter was founded in 1948 in Israel, and the company currently operates in 90 countries. It aims to produce items that enhance people's homes and gardens, including storage sheds such as the Manor 4x6 Resin Outdoor Storage Shed.

Suncast Corporation

Suncast has been making high-quality resin items and custom wood structures in the United States for more than 25 years. It designs a variety of products for the home, including outdoor storage, outdoor furniture, snow tools, dog houses, and more.

Storage Shed Pricing

$150-$250: Storage sheds in this price range are typically horizontal and generally are designed to store garden equipment. They are not meant for large items such as lawnmowers.

$250-$300: Vertical storage sheds tend to be a little more expensive, but they can hold items that are long or oddly shaped, such as weed whackers.

$500-$1,500: Large storage sheds can cost several hundred dollars or more. They are permanent structures that can accommodate bigger, oversized equipment, and many require foundations for stability.

Key Features

Size

Storage sheds come in a variety of different sizes. Some are quite large and can accommodate machinery such as lawnmowers, while others are designed to house swimming pool floats and related gear. First, determine what you want to store in the storage shed and decide where you want to install it before choosing the size you require.

Construction

Some storage sheds are more heavy-duty than others. Permanent sheds are designed to hold up to year-round weather conditions, so they are constructed of durable materials. Temporary sheds are often built with material that can be punctured more easily, affecting its lifespan. Ensure the shed you purchase can withstand a little abuse, so it lasts a long time.

Versatility

Some storage sheds can accommodate shelving, pegboards, and other accessories that allow you to customize the shed to suit your needs. Horizontal sheds have lids, while vertical sheds have doors, which can help you roll in heavier equipment. The more versatile a shed is, the more useful it is.

Other Considerations

Easy Installation. Nobody wants to spend half of their day installing a small or medium-sized storage shed. Many are quite simple to assemble, but some may require another set of hands and a little more time, especially if it involves leveling the ground. Read user reviews about the assembly to see how easy or difficult it is to set up the shed.

Visual Appeal. When you add a storage shed to your property, particularly a larger one, you want it to blend in nicely with the surroundings. The good news is that storage sheds come in various styles so that you can pick one that best matches your aesthetics.

Climate. Some sheds are designed to be weather-resistant to withstand a variety of conditions. This is important, especially if you live in an environment that gets heavy rain now and then. The last thing you want is for items in the shed to get soaked. You may also need to insulate the shed if your area experiences extreme hot or cold conditions.

Best Storage Shed Reviews & Recommendations 2020