The Best Router Tables (Review & Buying Guide) 2020

The leg design means it can wobble sometimes. It is lightweight, making it easy to tip over between uses.

The guards facilitate safety while working. The metal isn’t prone to rust and corrosion. It lets you use router bits of all sizes.

A router table allows a craftsman to build virtually any type of furniture from scratch — not to mention their personal touch on each of their projects. While the classic router table might seem prehistoric to large-scale companies, they’re still quite useful for hobbyist woodworkers or smaller, specialized furniture shops. Either way, if you’re looking to craft furniture, you’re going to need a quality router table to do so. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best router tables for woodworking, and you can make the executive decision from there.

Woodworking has undoubtedly become a lost art in recent years. Everything is seemingly factory manufactured in today’s day and age, watering down some of the elegance and distinctiveness that traditional, handcrafted woodworking had to offer. However, if you’re someone who still likes to build their own furniture in a classic, fully customizable manner, then you must own a state-of-the-art router table.

While this option is definitely high-quality, it is on the heavier end. However, provided you plan to keep it in the same space in your workshop, this gives it a sturdy and stable edge.

There’s little question that this router table holds its weight in gold. This router table has everything you’ll want to get started, including two adjustable featherboards, a dust collection port, a dual outlet switch, and a six-foot extension cord that gives you plenty of play. Additionally, Bosch provides you with an aluminum fence with MDF face plates and an aluminum router mounting plate that’s conveniently pre-drilled for compatibility with a variety of routers, as well as some above table height adjustment that’s required for certain routers. This router table works with most routers, so you’ll have plenty of options available for precision, finely-crafted woodworking.

Though this router table has excellent value, some parts can get stuck (especially if poorly maintained). Clean the table after you use it to make the most of the unit.

This table does its best to combine both quality and price, making it a great option in that regard. With this woodworking device, router mounting is made easy, thanks to bit changes and no required leveling. It’s also probably the best router table option for beginners, as it also comes with two easy-to-use featherboards for more accurate routing, a convenient bit height gauge to simplify setup, and a starter pin and guard that provide additional support to your workpiece when routing curved edges. The RAS900 also comes with two containers, a quick clamp system, a tall fence with an adjustable laminated MDF face, and an accessory storage container to protect and store all of your tools and accessories.

Despite being very stable, this unit is quite bulky. To make the most of its value, it is best to assign it a permanent spot since it isn’t that portable.

This Bosch router table features a tall fence that can work with large wooden pieces almost effortlessly. It is sturdy yet easy to work with because it is made out of aluminum. By incorporating adjustable plates, you can move around smoothly. Meant to encourage precision, it comes with multiple pre-drilled slots so that you can work with all sorts of routers. The boards go on quickly and hold in place firmly. Since it has such a prominent base, you don’t have to worry about the table rocking or vibrating. The cabinets at the base make getting dust out of the way a breeze. Compatible with most standard vacuum hoses, it’s easy to maintain this table.

Keep in mind that, while this table is small when folded, it takes up a lot of space when expanded. Make sure you have a clean, open area to prevent issues with its size.

If you prefer simple and portable, this Keter Work Table is worth checking out. It weighs less than 30 pounds and folds up compactly. The handle at the top lets you carry it to and from your workspace with ease. It comes with clamps to keep your wood steady while you work. The broad surface area adds a lot of value, too. It’s made out of heavy-duty materials, blending synthetic resins with aluminum legs. Able to withstand up to 1,000 pounds of weight, you can tackle large projects easily. When the legs are extended, the table is sturdy and doesn’t shake. It’s easy to keep your tools close at hand since it includes an organization accessory.

Bear in mind that, though it can support a lot of weight, this table is mainly made of plastic. This material, while tough, can still crack and compromise the structure.

When you need a versatile surface for your craft, the Pegasus Multi-Function Surface is a good choice. It can support as much as 1,000 pounds of weight. The table has a solid base with four legs reinforced by a sturdy attachment close to the ground. You can easily fold it down for compact storage and expand it when needed. Though it’s strong, this table weighs less than 30 pounds and is made with a mix of high-grade plastic and steel. It features pre-drilled holes to give you the advantages of versatility. You can use it in multiple woodworking capacities, making it a handy table to have around.

It’s worth noting that, while this table is really sturdy, it is relatively short. Place it on a counter of a suitable height to mitigate any issues with the structure’s size.

This benchtop support works well on any flat surface, and it’s relatively compact structure adds ease when moving it around. On the sides are extending arms, which add to your overall surface area. The extra eight inches at each side enables you to work on large pieces of wood without a struggle. By including an advanced guard that fits a wide range of bits, you get the advantage of versatility. The fence is stable and built to prevent stray pieces of wood from flying around. It is also compatible with miter saws, letting you complete even the most advanced woodworking projects. This durable table is a reliable choice that adds ease to getting precise angles and measurements.

While this piece fortifies a router table, it requires additional parts to be fully functional. Be sure to check compatibility before purchasing to avoid any sizing pitfalls.

The Rosseau Deluxe Router Table Base is compatible with most tables on the market, thanks to the design. At less than an inch thick, it is strong without being bulky. Made out of phenolic aluminum, the material is naturally resistant to rust and corrosion. It is machined using precision techniques, meaning it is entirely flat. Compatible with most router bits, you can work with tools as large as 3 7/8 inches. The polycarbonate rings are removable, letting you slip this base plate into any setup. Crafted to remain level while you work, this can add efficiency to your entire router table.

Though the table and tools are of high quality, they can be tricky to use for beginners. This model is best-suited to those acquainted with router tables and machinery.

If you want a tool that takes care of all your woodworking needs, the Bosch Router Power Set is a great way to go. It comes with a very stable benchtop table meant to avoid issues with vibration and shaking. The set also includes a powerful router designed to perform optimally with this table. The table itself has high-quality featherboards, which can each be adjusted with ease. With a dust collection feature and a lengthy power cord, you can work pretty much anywhere. The fence is tough and able to withstand a lot of pressure. All the parts are highly rust-resistant, thanks to the aluminum construction.

Benefits of Router Tables

Instead of clamping your board into place, a router table takes the heavy lifting out of making your cuts. It enables you to cut precisely and accurately while limiting the risk of injury. Ideal for managing narrow wooden slats. Due to the size and structure of a router table, it helps when dealing with smaller pieces. By stabilizing your wood, it helps you accurately cut through the wood quickly.

Types of Router Tables

Benchtop

A benchtop router table is flat and meant to be placed onto an existing surface. While these are less common, they tend to be very stable. Instead of having legs, this type of router table maximizes the surface area covered. So long as the base is stable and flat, this type of table gives you added security. Easy to install, they let you get to woodworking more quickly. Though they are sturdy, these tables are more exposed to friction and can wear down more quickly.

Free-Standing

This type of router table is usually bigger than its benchtop counterpart. Most selections incorporate adjustable legs, letting you change it to a benchtop design. Free-standing router tables are well-suited to large projects and are easier to travel with to a worksite. Provided the legs are suitably stable (or incorporate a clamp), these are powerful router tables that can last for the long term.

Extension Tables

You can find this type of table in either a benchtop or a free-standing design. The ability for the table to extend at the sides set this category of router tables apart. It gives you a larger surface area work with. These tables are best-suited to large-scale projects. Generally, these models are heavier and require more maintenance. While the table's wings extend, this type of router surface is fairly compact when the sides retract. Naturally, the moving parts come with an added risk of corrosion and rust.

Top Brands

Bosch

Opening its doors in 1886, Bosch began its journey in Germany. Today, it is a global name in engineering products and advanced technology supplies.

Goplus

Based in California, this company is owned by Costway. The brand is known for versatility, dealing in fitness products and construction supplies alike. A top product from this brand is the GOPLUS Electric Aluminum Router Table.

Kreg Tool

Founded in 1989, Kreg began with a single jig. This humble brand grew into one of the world’s leading purveyors of woodworking equipment. The Kreg Precision Router Lift is one of its most popular selections.

Router Table Pricing

Under $200: Router tables in this price range are the most common on the market. Either free-standing or benchtop, these router tables are most often made of aluminum alloy.

Router tables in this price range are the most common on the market. Either free-standing or benchtop, these router tables are most often made of aluminum alloy. Over $200: Products in this category are almost always extendable, though can be either benchtop or free-standing. Most come in a set with other woodworking pieces.

Key Features

Flat Surface Area

An important part of the router table is the surface itself. It must be sturdy and needs to be perfectly flat. In most cases, router tables are used to achieve accuracy and precision. If the tabletop is misshapen in any way, it can lead to issues in the final product. It needs to handle the force of the router and the weight of the wood, and remain stable under that pressure for optimal results.

Base Plate

A base plate attaches to the top of the table through a preset opening. It needs to be entirely flat to avoid warped cuts in the wood. Usually, this part is made out of an alloy, with the industry favoring aluminum as the primary metal. Since it has to support so much weight and pressure, this part’s durability is a vital feature to a router table.

Slotting

These predrilled parts of the router table enable you to cut with a miter saw. For narrow, straight cuts, this component is a necessary feature. It ensures that you get the desired versatility from the router table. T-slots are another component since they let you place a flip stop. There will often be multiple T-slots in different locations, so make sure the placement matches your needs.

Fence

Perhaps the most essential feature, the fence makes or breaks the router table. It is the part against which you press the wood you’re cutting, so it needs to be sturdy and reliable. Check the material from which it’s made to ensure its quality. It also needs to have a suitable range of motion to let you get the table's full value.

Other Considerations

Style: While all router tables have value, it’s important to choose the style that fits your needs. Depending on your workspace, you may want a benchtop model, which works in restricted quarters. Larger areas, on the other hand, can benefit from a free-standing table. Determine if you need the extensions for the size of the projects you tackle.

While all router tables have value, it’s important to choose the style that fits your needs. Depending on your workspace, you may want a benchtop model, which works in restricted quarters. Larger areas, on the other hand, can benefit from a free-standing table. Determine if you need the extensions for the size of the projects you tackle. Weight: If you need to move the router table to and from the work site, ensure that it is light enough to do so easily. Consider this portability against the overall sturdiness of the materials. The weight needs to be properly distributed to prevent it from tipping under the weight of the router and wood. So long as the table is sufficiently stable, you can gain the full advantages of its lightness.

If you need to move the router table to and from the work site, ensure that it is light enough to do so easily. Consider this portability against the overall sturdiness of the materials. The weight needs to be properly distributed to prevent it from tipping under the weight of the router and wood. So long as the table is sufficiently stable, you can gain the full advantages of its lightness. Durability: You want a table that will last for the long haul. As such, choose something that has a stable base. If it has legs, make sure they are of proper dimensions to keep the table in place. Opt for metal that is resistant to rust and corrosion. Consider all parts of the table and their vulnerability to damage.

You want a table that will last for the long haul. As such, choose something that has a stable base. If it has legs, make sure they are of proper dimensions to keep the table in place. Opt for metal that is resistant to rust and corrosion. Consider all parts of the table and their vulnerability to damage. Special Features: Some router tables come with added bells and whistles. These include dust catchers, openings for vacuums, and a place to store a cord. Other features include an accessory pouch. If you prioritize convenience, consider choosing something that has these additional benefits. It can help keep your workspace clean and improve your efficiency while you work.

